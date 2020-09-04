PV bends but doesn't break in win over North Scott

Pleasant Valley’s bid to end a four-game losing streak against rival North Scott didn’t start out so well Friday.
The Spartans let the Lancers, guided by a backup quarterback, charge right down the field to score a touchdown on the opening series and they continued to bend on defense the rest of the night.
But they never broke again.
The Spartans stayed the course, continued to hammer away with their ground attack, connected on two very big pass plays and methodically came back to claim a 24-10 victory over the Lancers at Spartan Stadium.
North Scott held early leads of 7-0 and 10-3 but it was PV who dominated the second half.
“I was just real proud of our effort,’’ PV coach Rusty VanWetzinga said. “We finished this game. We finished it. And that’s where the last few years, North Scott has finished it.’’
Junior quarterback Barrett Lindmark scored the go-ahead points early in the third quarter and guided an offense that went the entire night without a turnover while the PV defense held on against the North Scott attack.
“Our defense really kept us in that ballgame,’’ said Lindmark, who finished with 174 yards of total offense. “Our offense struggled … but our defense really helped us in that game.’’
North Scott, ranked No. 8 in Iowa Class 3A, played without starting quarterback Carter Markham, who was benched as a “team decision’’ according to head coach Kevin Tippet. However, backup QB Grayson Juel did plenty of damage, completing 20 of 34 pass attempts for 192 yards.
The Lancers never went 3-and-out until the last time they had the ball in the final minutes.
Pleasant Valley (2-0) took control on the opening drive of the second half after the game was tied at 10-10 at intermission.
The Spartans churned 72 yards in 10 plays with the key play being a 28-yard pass from Lindmark to Caden McDermott on which McDermott ripped the ball away from a North Scott play to avert a possible interception. It was the only passing play of the drive.
VanWetzinga said the played actually was designed to go to tight end Kellen Hornbuckle, who caught a game-tying 59-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. But the snap was bad and as Barrett groped to get possession of the ball, he knew McDermott was running a flag pattern to the left. He just whipped the ball in that direction.
“He got just enough air under it and Caden was able to turn around a make the play and get down there,’’ VanWetzinga said.
McDermott said he felt like a defensive back as he wrestled the ball out of the grasp of a North Scott defender and finally was tackled at the 1-yard line.
“He did everything on that one,’’ Lindmark said. “He really helped me out a lot. He’s a really good player and it was an awesome play.’’
Lindmark snuck it into the end zone from there to give the Spartans a 17-10 lead.
Juel and North Scott threatened to tie the score later in the quarter, driving 80 yards with the help of a 22-yard pass to Oliver Hughes and a 34-yard hookup with Jakob Nelson.
But in the red zone, Juel’s short pass deflected off the hands of a receiver and into the arms of PV’s Parker Sutherland at the 4-yard line, halting the drive.
The Lancers moved the ball downfield again early in the fourth quarter, but turned the ball over on downs at the PV 26.
The Spartans finished them off from there, going 74 yards on six running plays and getting some help from a Lancers personal foul. Caden Kipper, who led the way with 112 yards rushing, scored from 2 yards out with 4 minutes, 42 seconds remaining.
North Scott started the game looking very crisp as Juel connected on 6 of 7 passes on an opening 65-yard drive that ended with a 6-yard touchdown flip to Hughes on a shovel pass.
But other than a second-quarter field goal by Hughes, the Lancers never scored again.
“We just kept to our game plan,’’ McDermott said. “We practiced all wekk on all their different formations and just executed.’’
Tippet was very pleased by what Juel, a 6-foot-3, 175-pound junior, did with his opportunity.
“Grayson played well,’’ he said. “I thought he made a lot of plays for us. He’s young. He’s going to get better. He got the starting job tonight and I thought he gave us chances.’’
Tippet said his team squandered a lot of chances but will grow from the experience.
“Hats off to PV. They played well and they deserved to win,’’ he said. “They were the better team tonight … But we have a lot of young guys playing and this was our first time playing a high quality team. We’ll get better.’’
