PV bends but doesn't break in win over North Scott

North Scott, ranked No. 8 in Iowa Class 3A, played without starting quarterback Carter Markham, who was benched as a “team decision’’ according to head coach Kevin Tippet. However, backup QB Grayson Juel did plenty of damage, completing 20 of 34 pass attempts for 192 yards.

The Lancers never went 3-and-out until the last time they had the ball in the final minutes.

Pleasant Valley (2-0) took control on the opening drive of the second half after the game was tied at 10-10 at intermission.

The Spartans churned 72 yards in 10 plays with the key play being a 28-yard pass from Lindmark to Caden McDermott on which McDermott ripped the ball away from a North Scott play to avert a possible interception. It was the only passing play of the drive.

VanWetzinga said the played actually was designed to go to tight end Kellen Hornbuckle, who caught a game-tying 59-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. But the snap was bad and as Barrett groped to get possession of the ball, he knew McDermott was running a flag pattern to the left. He just whipped the ball in that direction.

“He got just enough air under it and Caden was able to turn around a make the play and get down there,’’ VanWetzinga said.