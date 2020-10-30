PV defense makes big stops to topple Bettendorf

There always has been this big brother-little brother sort of feeling between Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley.
Big brother is the one with a stack of Class 4A state titles on its resume and it almost always has gotten the best of its crosstown sibling in post-season play.
But little brother doesn’t get pushed around much these days, as it demonstrated Friday night in the third round of the 4A playoffs.
Pleasant Valley did just enough offensively and made a series of spirited defensive stands in the second half to remain undefeated and advance to the state quarterfinals for the first time in seven years with a 10-6 victory over Bettendorf at Spartan Stadium.
The No. 4-ranked Spartans (9-0) now host No. 7 Iowa City West, a 38-24 victor over Dubuque Hempstead, next Friday with a trip to the UNI-Dome on the line.
It marks only the second time in 12 playoff clashes that the Spartans have defeated Bettendorf. The other time was 1996, which also is the only other time PV defeated its rival twice in one season.
“It’s awesome,’’ said PV quarterback Barrett Lindmark, who rushed for 100 or more yards against Bettendorf for the second time this season. “I’ve got to give Bettendorf a lot of credit, though. They came in here and played a heckuva football game. I grew up with a lot of those guys and I love playing against them but out on the football field, I go to war with my teammates.’’
War is a fairly apt description for a rugged, physical fracas that included more penalties than points.
“I’m not shocked at how that played out, in all honesty ...’’ PV coach Rusty VanWetzinga said. “They really amped up their defense. They’ve got a lot of pride over there and they’ve got good coaches and they were getting after it. I’m just proud of our guys hanging in there.’’
As in all of those previous 11 postseason meetings with Bettendorf, the Spartans did not score many points Friday but they didn’t need to as their defense continually came up with timely stops.
They held the Bulldogs (5-3) to just 86 yards in the second half and stopped them on downs three times in PV territory in the final 13 minutes, the last one coming when Bettendorf quarterback Zach Garton threw incomplete on fourth down with 1 minute, 19 seconds remaining.
One play earlier, the Bulldogs ran a trick play with Tynan Numkena throwing a long pass after taking a lateral from Garton, but Numkena’s near-perfect toss slithered through the fingers of Jacob Ripple at the 10-yard line.
“We had some chances, didn’t get it done,’’ Bettendorf coach Aaron Wiley said.
“This is a tough sport sometimes,’’ he added. “In the end, only one team leaves happy. It’s a tough way for seniors to go out. I feel for those kids.’’
Bettendorf actually held the upper hand early. It had a 29-yard touchdown run by Ryan Cole wiped out by a block-in-the-back penalty on its first series and took a 6-0 lead on Cole’s 8-yard scoring run two minutes into the second quarter. The extra point kick was blocked, however.
PV responded with a scoring drive of its own, moving 73 yards in 10 plays to score on a 17-yard run by Lindmark and made its PAT to grab a 7-6 lead. Lindmark twice hit tight end Kellen Hornbuckle for big gains to extend the march.
The Spartans added to their lead in the middle of the third quarter with a 19-yard field goal by Rhys Ward. Lindmark opened the drive with runs of 18 and 21 yards and hit Hornbuckle for 14 yards but after getting first-and-goal at the 2-yard line, the Bettendorf defense stiffened and forced the field goal.
The PV defense took over from there.
“We made a few adjustments, not big ones, and those guys just executed,’’ VanWetzinga said. “We tackled well and we were able to stop the run consistently as the game went on.’’
Bettendorf held the ball for 10 or more plays on each of its next two possessions with each of them being helped by a personal foul penalty on the Spartans. Each time PV eventually got the stop, then did it again when the Bulldogs got the ball near midfield after a Caden Kipper fumble with 1:48 to go.