PV defense makes big stops to topple Bettendorf

There always has been this big brother-little brother sort of feeling between Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley.

Big brother is the one with a stack of Class 4A state titles on its resume and it almost always has gotten the best of its crosstown sibling in post-season play.

But little brother doesn’t get pushed around much these days, as it demonstrated Friday night in the third round of the 4A playoffs.

Pleasant Valley did just enough offensively and made a series of spirited defensive stands in the second half to remain undefeated and advance to the state quarterfinals for the first time in seven years with a 10-6 victory over Bettendorf at Spartan Stadium.

The No. 4-ranked Spartans (9-0) now host No. 7 Iowa City West, a 38-24 victor over Dubuque Hempstead, next Friday with a trip to the UNI-Dome on the line.

It marks only the second time in 12 playoff clashes that the Spartans have defeated Bettendorf. The other time was 1996, which also is the only other time PV defeated its rival twice in one season.