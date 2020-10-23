PV shakes off rust, rolls past Central

Coming off a bye, it was far from a perfect game for the Pleasant Valley High School football team on Friday night.
But this year, PV’s far from perfect is still pretty good as the fourth-ranked Spartans rolled to a 50-0 Class 4A playoff win over Davenport Central at Spartan Stadium.
Because of this season's revamped playoff format, PV was idle last week and showed signs of rust, but overcame three fumbles — none lost — and 11 penalties for 96 yards to advance to the Round of 16. PV will find out its opponent Saturday.
"That was definitely different, it was new for everyone, including the coaches," PV junior quarterback Barrett Lindmark said of the week off. "I think we still played pretty well but we've got to clean up those mistakes because those won't cut it in the future."
Of those penalties, five were procedural.
"It looked a little bit at times like a team that hadn't played in two weeks," PV coach Rusty VanWetzinga said. "That's uncharted territory for us in high school. That was a little bit, not surprising, but I guess frustrating. But we still executed, I thought at a high level, I thought our defense played well and we capitalized on some big plays."
It was a big play that got PV going early, as sophomore linebacker Rusty VanWetzinga — the son of the head coach — blocked Central’s first punt of the game, setting up the Spartans at the Blue Devil 12.
On PV’s first play from scrimmage, Matthew Meyer took a pitch from Lindmark and barreled 12 yards in for a touchdown to put the Spartans up 7-0.
"That was a big momentum changer and we just needed to start out strong and that was the way to go," the younger VanWetzinga said. "We came out flat the last time we played Central (a 31-7 PV win), I believe they scored on us the first drive, so we preached all week to stay strong. ... A team like that, you give them a little room and they can make up for it and punish you for it so we just had to stay on the gas the entire game."
That lead quickly grew. On Central’s first play of its next drive, Nate Hummel’s backwards pass sailed over the head of Dane Howard and into the end zone, where it rolled out of bounds for a safety to give PV a 9-0 lead less than four minutes into the game.
On the ensuing Spartan drive following the free kick, Lindmark dropped his first pass of the night right onto the hands of Koby West for a 25-yard touchdown pass, and PV (8-0) was in business, upping its lead to 23-0 after the first quarter and 37-0 at halftime.
"It was just deflating," Central coach Ben Sacco said of the early minutes of the game. "Once we got behind and a few things went wrong, you could just see the wind go out from our sails. We were really never able to come back from that."
Central (2-7) was coming off a 35-10 win over Davenport West in last week’s playoff opener, but never found its footing against a stout PV defense. The Blue Devils only had 49 yards at halftime and finished with 109 total yards of offense. Dane Howard led the Blue Devils with 75 rushing yards.
Lindmark finished with 87 passing yards, 23 rushing and two total touchdowns as five Spartans had rushing touchdowns. Malik Gilmore had a team-high 86 rushing yards while the younger VanWetzinga added 60 yards — including his first rushing touchdown of the season — and 21 receiving yards, providing a possible glimpse at PV's future on offense.
"It was fun," said VanWetzinga, who had two carries prior to Friday. "I wasn't really expecting it that much but when I got in there, I did what I was coached to do and it was fun."
While it's a tough end to the season, Central did play a full season in the wake of COVID-19, and won a playoff game, something that can help propel the program forward.
"It's been an awkward year all year but for me personally, this is one of the most enjoyable groups I've had to coach," Sacco said. "I think for our juniors, they saw what was taken from the seniors in a lot of ways — no spring, no summer, no preseason really — and can use it as an opportunity where you don't want to waste it."
