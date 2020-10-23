PV shakes off rust, rolls past Central

On PV’s first play from scrimmage, Matthew Meyer took a pitch from Lindmark and barreled 12 yards in for a touchdown to put the Spartans up 7-0.

"That was a big momentum changer and we just needed to start out strong and that was the way to go," the younger VanWetzinga said. "We came out flat the last time we played Central (a 31-7 PV win), I believe they scored on us the first drive, so we preached all week to stay strong. ... A team like that, you give them a little room and they can make up for it and punish you for it so we just had to stay on the gas the entire game."

That lead quickly grew. On Central’s first play of its next drive, Nate Hummel’s backwards pass sailed over the head of Dane Howard and into the end zone, where it rolled out of bounds for a safety to give PV a 9-0 lead less than four minutes into the game.

On the ensuing Spartan drive following the free kick, Lindmark dropped his first pass of the night right onto the hands of Koby West for a 25-yard touchdown pass, and PV (8-0) was in business, upping its lead to 23-0 after the first quarter and 37-0 at halftime.