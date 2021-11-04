PV's line has just one tradition: 'Kicking butt'

"With a more modern offense like the spread, the center is the main one making the calls," he said, "but when it comes to the triple option, we all make our own calls and we all communicate to each other."

Kilstrom said he thinks the option attack, which has become relatively rare in high school football, gives the Spartans a bit of an edge as they progress through the postseason.

"Not many people are able to prepare for it, and that’s what’s kind of great about it," he said. "When we play those Des Moines teams who haven’t faced an offense like ours, it helps us a lot because they have a tough time preparing for it and we get break-through plays because they just don’t know how to cover everybody that can potentially be getting the ball."

Saddler likes the Spartans’ chances because he doesn’t feel PV has come close to reaching its potential yet.

"Even in the games we won, I feel like we shot ourselves in the foot," he said. "I feel like if we play our best football — no turnovers, scoring on every offensive drive, having big defensive stops, kind of like we did Friday — I feel like we can really get after Valley."