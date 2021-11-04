PV's line has just one tradition: 'Kicking butt'

The offensive line for the Pleasant Valley football team doesn’t really have any special nicknames or rituals.
They do sometimes refer to themselves as the Hogs, but that’s hardly unique. A lot of teams do that.
As far as rituals, the linemen used to gather one day a week to play Hogball, a game in which they get a chance to actually handle the ball in what one of them described as "7-on-7 for the fat guys." That stopped last season when Aidan Kilstrom suffered a broken nose the day before a big game.
Other than that, the Spartans' line doesn't have a lot of traditions.
"Just kicking butt," Kilstrom said.
The Spartans have done a lot of that lately as they have secured a berth in the quarterfinals of the Iowa Class 5A playoffs. They will play at West Des Moines Valley on Friday night with a chance to land their second straight trip to the UNI-Dome for the state semifinals.
A big part of the Spartans’ current seven-game winning streak — following a 1-2 start — is attributable to the dominance of the big guys up front.
"I think we’ve definitely just gotten more physical as a unit all around," said Luke Vonderhaar, one of three senior linemen who is destined to play at the college level. "Everything is starting to click into place, I think."
Kilstrom also feels the Spartans in general, and the line in particular, are peaking at the right time.
"I think this is the best we’ve played, the best we’ve practiced," Kilstrom said. "Everybody’s on the same page. We’re all working toward that same goal. We’re obviously trying to get to the state championship and win it all."
Senior center Ryan Saddler said he thinks the linemen have begun to communicate better with one another as the season has progressed.
"Last year we had a great season and I believe it’s because of how good our O-line was and how well we were communicating with each other," he said. "This year we started off rocky. We didn’t communicate as well."
But it was clear in a 42-14 victory over Cedar Falls last Friday in the opening round of the playoffs that things are clicking now.
The Spartans built a 42-0 lead before the midway point of the second quarter. The running lanes were so wide that PV backs averaged 10.8 yards per carry. It didn’t matter who had the ball in their hands. All of them found room to run.
They finished with 453 yards on the ground and only attempted three passes, pushing their season total to 51.
Great line play has become a tradition at PV, and head coach Rusty VanWetzinga conceded this is one of his best groups.
"It’s pretty good,’’ he said. "You’ve got two-year starters in Vonderhaar, Saddler and Kilstrom. Those guys are certainly the anchor of that offensive line, and they help uplift those other guys."
While the 6-foot, 270-pound Saddler is the center, Vonderhaar (6-4, 260) generally lines up at right tackle with Kilstrom (6-4, 280) at left guard.
Younger players fill the other spots. Junior Tommy Jeffries (6-4, 270) is the right guard and junior Blayne Farmer (5-9, 210) usually plays left tackle. When Farmer was unable to play against Cedar Falls because of an illness, VanWetzinga’s son Joey, a 6-2, 250-pound freshman, stepped in and the Spartans never missed a beat.
PV’s linemen are more than just big. They’re also smart, as evidenced by their college choices.
Kilstrom is verbally committed to play in the Ivy League at Harvard and Vonderhaar is going to the Air Force Academy. Both are nearly straight-A students.
Saddler is choosing between NAIA powerhouse Grand View and St. Ambrose, where his father is an associate vice president.
"Saddler probably has the highest football IQ," Vonderhaar said. "He always knows what’s going on and tells everyone what they need to do."
Saddler said that PV’s unique, ground-oriented midline option actually requires all of the linemen to make sound decisions, not just the center.
"With a more modern offense like the spread, the center is the main one making the calls," he said, "but when it comes to the triple option, we all make our own calls and we all communicate to each other."
Kilstrom said he thinks the option attack, which has become relatively rare in high school football, gives the Spartans a bit of an edge as they progress through the postseason.
"Not many people are able to prepare for it, and that’s what’s kind of great about it," he said. "When we play those Des Moines teams who haven’t faced an offense like ours, it helps us a lot because they have a tough time preparing for it and we get break-through plays because they just don’t know how to cover everybody that can potentially be getting the ball."
Saddler likes the Spartans’ chances because he doesn’t feel PV has come close to reaching its potential yet.
"Even in the games we won, I feel like we shot ourselves in the foot," he said. "I feel like if we play our best football — no turnovers, scoring on every offensive drive, having big defensive stops, kind of like we did Friday — I feel like we can really get after Valley."
Coach VanWetzinga, who also credits tight end Ryan Groenenboom with some of the line's success, likes his team’s chances because of the character and intangibles of those three senior linemen, all of whom are team captains.