Try 1 month for 99¢
092217-NORTHSCOTT-HEMPSTEAD-FB-005
Buy Now

North Scott's Carson Rollinger (13) runs from a tackle during a game last season. The Lancers open the season on the road Aug. 24 against Iowa City West, last year's state runner-up in Class 4A.

 Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES

Iowa metro schools

Assumption

Aug. 24 -- at Rock Island Alleman

Aug. 30 -- Dubuque Wahlert

Sept. 7 -- at Cedar Rapids Xavier

Sept. 13 -- Solon

Sept. 21 -- at Clinton

Sept. 27 -- Central DeWitt

Oct. 5 -- at Clear Creek Amana

Oct. 11 -- Iowa City Liberty

Oct. 19 -- at North Scott

Bettendorf

Aug. 24 -- Pleasant Valley

Aug. 31 -- Iowa City West

Sept. 7 -- at Dubuque Hempstead

Sept. 14 -- at Cedar Falls

Sept. 21 -- Cedar Rapids Washington

Sept. 28 -- at Burlington

Oct. 5 -- Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Oct. 12 -- at Davenport West

Oct. 18 -- at Davenport Central

Clinton

Aug. 24 -- at Western Dubuque

Aug. 31 -- Davenport West

Sept. 7 -- Burlington

Sept. 14 -- at Dubuque Wahlert

Sept. 21 -- Davenport Assumption

Sept. 28 -- Clear Creek Amana

Oct. 5 -- at North Scott

Oct. 12 -- at Central DeWitt

Oct. 19 -- Iowa City Liberty

Davenport Central

Aug. 23 -- Muscatine

Aug. 31 -- at North Scott

Sept. 7 -- Davenport North

Sept. 14 -- at Pleasant Valley

Sept. 21 -- Burlington

Sept. 28 -- at Davenport West

Oct. 5 -- Cedar Rapids Washington

Oct. 11 -- at Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Oct. 18 -- Bettendorf

Davenport North

Aug. 24 -- Dubuque Hempstead

Aug. 31 -- Dubuque Senior

Sept. 7 -- at Davenport Central

Sept. 14 -- at Davenport West

Sept. 20 -- Linn-Mar

Sept. 28 -- at Iowa City High

Oct. 4 -- Iowa City West

Oct. 12 -- at Pleasant Valley

Oct. 19 -- Muscatine

Davenport West

Aug. 24 -- at United Township

Aug. 31 -- at Clinton

Sept. 6 -- Muscatine

Sept. 14 -- Davenport North

Sept. 21 -- at Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Sept. 28 -- Davenport Central

Oct. 5 -- at Burlington

Oct. 12 -- Bettendorf

Oct. 19 -- at Cedar Rapids Washington

Muscatine

Aug. 23 -- at Davenport Central

Aug. 31 -- Cedar Rapids Jefferson

Sept. 6 -- at Davenport West

Sept. 14 -- Johnston

Sept. 21 -- Iowa City High

Sept. 28 -- at Pleasant Valley

Oct. 5 -- Linn-Mar

Oct. 12 -- at Iowa City West

Oct. 19 -- at Davenport North

North Scott

Aug. 24 -- at Iowa City West

Aug. 31 -- Davenport Central

Sept. 7 -- at Pleasant Valley

Sept. 14 -- Western Dubuque

Sept. 21 -- at Central DeWitt

Sept. 28 -- at Iowa City Liberty

Oct. 5 -- Clinton

Oct. 12 -- at Clear Creek Amana

Oct. 19 -- Davenport Assumption

Pleasant Valley

Aug. 24 -- at Bettendorf

Aug. 31 -- at Cedar Rapids Prairie

Sept. 7 -- North Scott

Sept. 14 -- Davenport Central

Sept. 21 -- at Iowa City West

Sept. 28 -- Muscatine

Oct. 5 -- at Iowa City High

Oct. 12 -- Davenport North

Oct. 19 -- Linn-Mar

Illinois metros

Alleman

Aug. 24 -- Assumption

Aug. 31 -- Quincy Notre Dame

Sept. 7 -- at Sterling

Sept. 14 -- at Moline

Sept. 21 -- Rock Island

Sept. 28 -- United Township

Oct. 5 -- Quincy

Oct. 12 -- at Galesburg

Oct. 19 -- at Chicago Heights Bloom Township

Moline

Aug. 24 -- at Geneseo

Aug. 31 -- Lisle Benet Academy

Sept. 7 -- Rich South

Sept. 14 -- Alleman

Sept. 21 -- at United Township

Sept. 28 -- Galesburg

Oct. 5 -- at Rock Island

Oct. 12 -- at Quincy

Oct. 19 -- at Palos Hills Stagg

Rock Island

Aug. 24 -- St. Charles East

Aug. 31 -- at Metamora

Sept. 7 -- at Peoria High

Sept. 14 -- Galesburg

Sept. 21 -- at Alleman

Sept. 28 -- at Quincy

Oct. 5 -- Moline

Oct. 12 -- United Township

Oct. 19 -- at Peoria Richwoods

United Township

Aug. 24 -- Davenport West

Aug. 31 -- East Peoria

Sept. 7 -- at LaSalle-Peru

Sept. 14 -- at Quincy

Sept. 21 -- Moline

Sept. 28 -- at Alleman

Oct. 5 -- Galesburg

Oct. 12 -- at Rock Island

Oct. 19 -- at Rich South

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Prep sports editor, with emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 17 years, the last five at the Quad-City Times.