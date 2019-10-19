Eight weeks down, one week to go.
By next Saturday evening, the playoff pairings will be determined in Iowa and Illinois high school football.
At this point, there are several playoff spots solidified. There are others still to sort out in both states.
Let's take a look at the playoff picture involving metro and area teams heading into Week 9.
Iowa
Class 4A
Bettendorf (6-2) is in with a victory at home over Davenport Central (3-5) on Friday. The Bulldogs, however, would likely begin the playoffs on the road given they'll be a district runner-up to Cedar Rapids Kennedy (7-1).
The seven district champions in 4A earn the right to host first-round games. There will be one non-district champion getting a home game in the opening round. Based on RPI, Southeast Polk (6-2) has the best chance to snag that.
The new RPI rankings on Monday will give more clarity, but I'm thinking a possible first-round playoff opponent for Bettendorf could be Linn-Mar (6-2). The Lions are the District 4 champions.
Davenport North (5-3) is the only other 4A school in the area with a chance at the postseason. The Wildcats' only hope is as an at-large qualifier.
North came into Week 8 with an RPI of 21. So to get into the top 16, North needs a win at Muscatine (1-7) in Week 9 and possibly a little help.
The 28-15 setback to Dubuque Senior (5-3) in Week 2 could loom large. The IHSAA made a slight change this season. If two teams are side-by-side for the final spot in the RPI rankings and have played head-to-head in the regular season, the winner of the regular season contest will receive the at-large spot.
Class 3A
North Scott (7-1, 4-0) enters the final week of the regular season a game in front of Assumption (5-3, 3-1) and Iowa City Liberty (6-2, 3-1) in the district standings. Assumption plays host to North Scott on Thursday night at Brady Street Stadium.
With a win, the Lancers would be outright district champions and host a first-round playoff game on Nov. 1.
With a loss, there would be a three-way tie in all likelihood for the district crown. Since all three would have beaten each other, the automatic berth goes to the team with the highest RPI.
Going into Week 8, North Scott was 9, Assumption 13 and Liberty 18 in RPI. But with Liberty's 14-7 win over Assumption on Friday, the Lightning likely will jump the Knights when the RPI rankings come out Monday.
Class 2A
Tipton (6-2, 4-0) and West Liberty (5-3, 3-1) play for the district title on Friday in Tipton. If West Liberty wins, it would get the automatic berth with the head-to-head victory.
With a Tipton win, it would secure a game at home in the first round of the playoffs.
West Liberty and Camanche (5-3) came into Week 8 at 16 and 18, respectively, in RPI. It is unlikely West Liberty can get in as an at-large team with only five wins.
Tipton, however, has a chance to get in as at-large should it lose to West Liberty. The Tigers are eighth in RPI.
Class 1A
There will be no area qualifiers.
Class A
There will be no area qualifiers.
8-player
Turkey Valley knocked off Easton Valley on Friday 72-62 to secure the championship in District 3.
Easton Valley (7-1) is in very good position to get an at-large berth. The River Hawks had a top-5 RPI entering Week 8. So a win in Week 9 over West Central (1-7) would get Easton Valley a postseason berth.
Midland (6-2) is in the conversation for an at-large spot with an RPI at 20. The Eagles rallied in the second half to beat Central City on Friday. If Midland takes care of 1-7 Kee High, it could jump into that top 16.
Illinois
Western Big Six
Sterling (8-0) and Rock Island (6-2) are guaranteed to hear its names called for the playoffs on Oct. 26. Alleman (5-3) is playoff eligible and should have enough points to get in even with a Week 9 home stumble to Rock Island.
Rock Island, meanwhile, could possibly earn a first-round home playoff game if it can get to seven victories.
Moline (4-4) and Quincy (4-4) square off at Flinn Stadium next Friday. The winner is playoff eligible. The loser is done for the season.
Three Rivers Conference
Morrison (8-0, 5-0) wins the outright Rock Division with a victory over Orion in Week 9. The Mustangs, who have relied on a stingy defense all season, should be at home for the opening round of the playoffs.
Sterling Newman (6-1) is an automatic qualifier with its six wins. Orion (5-3) and Fulton (5-3) are playoff eligible. Fulton closes at Newman next Saturday.
In the Mississippi Division, Princeton (7-1) and Hall (6-2) are in. Kewanee (5-3) became playoff eligible with its win over Sherrard on Friday. The Boilermakers can strength their position with a Week 9 win at home against Hall.
Lincoln Trail Conference
Annawan-Wethersfield (8-0) has clinched the LTC and can conclude a perfect regular season with win over Stark County. A-W should garner a high seed in Class 1A and begin the playoffs at home.
Ridgewood (6-2) solidified a playoff spot, the school's first as a co-op, with Friday's win over Monmouth United. Mercer County (5-3) beat six-win Princeville to become playoff eligible. The Golden Eagles close with two-win Mid-County.
Northwest Upstate Illini
West Carroll (5-3) is playoff eligible. The Thunder have held six of their eight opponents to fewer than 15 points this season.
Coach Matthew Leitzen's squad, though, finishes regular season against Freeport Aquin (8-0). West Carroll should be in good enough position to make it with a loss but would certainly start postseason on the road.