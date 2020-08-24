Q-C Varsity flashback: A look back at the 2019 prep football season

The 2020 high school football season is about to begin, but before it does there was the 2019 season. Here's a look back at some of the best images from last year. And you can be sure we'll have plenty of images from this year online at qctimes.com:
102519-qct-spt-central-bett-fb-001
102519-qct-spt-central-bett-fb-002
102519-qct-spt-central-bett-fb-003
102519-qct-spt-central-bett-fb-004
102519-qct-spt-central-bett-fb-005
102519-qct-spt-central-bett-fb-006
102519-qct-spt-central-bett-fb-007
102519-qct-spt-central-bett-fb-008
102519-qct-spt-central-bett-fb-009
102519-qct-spt-central-bett-fb-010
102519-qct-spt-central-bett-fb-011
102519-qct-spt-central-bett-fb-012
102519-qct-spt-central-bett-fb-013
102519-qct-spt-central-bett-fb-014
102519-qct-spt-central-bett-fb-015
102419-qct-spt-ns-assum-fb-001
102419-qct-spt-ns-assum-fb-002
102419-qct-spt-ns-assum-fb-003
102419-qct-spt-ns-assum-fb-004
102419-qct-spt-ns-assum-fb-005
102419-qct-spt-ns-assum-fb-006
102419-qct-spt-ns-assum-fb-007
102419-qct-spt-ns-assum-fb-008
102419-qct-spt-ns-assum-fb-009
102419-qct-spt-ns-assum-fb-010
102419-qct-spt-ns-assum-fb-011
101019-qct-spt-cca-assumption-fb-001
101019-qct-spt-cca-assumption-fb-002
101019-qct-spt-cca-assumption-fb-003
101019-qct-spt-cca-assumption-fb-004
101019-qct-spt-cca-assumption-fb-005
101019-qct-spt-cca-assumption-fb-006
101019-qct-spt-cca-assumption-fb-007
101019-qct-spt-cca-assumption-fb-008
101019-qct-spt-cca-assumption-fb-009
101019-qct-spt-cca-assumption-fb-010
100419-qct-spt-ns-liberty-fb-009
100419-qct-spt-ns-liberty-fb-001
100419-qct-spt-ns-liberty-fb-002
100419-qct-spt-ns-liberty-fb-003
100419-qct-spt-ns-liberty-fb-004
100419-qct-spt-ns-liberty-fb-005
100419-qct-spt-ns-liberty-fb-006
100419-qct-spt-ns-liberty-fb-007
100419-qct-spt-ns-liberty-fb-008
100419-qct-spt-ns-liberty-fb-010
100419-qct-spt-ns-liberty-fb-011
100419-qct-spt-ns-liberty-fb-012
100319-qct-spt-north-cityhigh-fb-001
100319-qct-spt-north-cityhigh-fb-002
100319-qct-spt-north-cityhigh-fb-003
100319-qct-spt-north-cityhigh-fb-004
100319-qct-spt-north-cityhigh-fb-005
100319-qct-spt-north-cityhigh-fb-006
100319-qct-spt-north-cityhigh-fb-007
100319-qct-spt-north-cityhigh-fb-008
100319-qct-spt-north-cityhigh-fb-009
100319-qct-spt-north-cityhigh-fb-010
100319-qct-spt-north-cityhigh-fb-011
100319-qct-spt-north-cityhigh-fb-012
100319-qct-spt-north-cityhigh-fb-013
100319-qct-spt-north-cityhigh-fb-014
100319-qct-spt-north-cityhigh-fb-015
100319-qct-spt-north-cityhigh-fb-016
100319-qct-spt-north-cityhigh-fb-017
100319-qct-spt-north-cityhigh-fb-018
092719-qct-spt-icwest-pv-fb-001
092719-qct-spt-icwest-pv-fb-002
092719-qct-spt-icwest-pv-fb-003
092719-qct-spt-icwest-pv-fb-004
092719-qct-spt-icwest-pv-fb-005
092719-qct-spt-icwest-pv-fb-006
092719-qct-spt-icwest-pv-fb-007
092719-qct-spt-icwest-pv-fb-008
092719-qct-spt-icwest-pv-fb-009
092719-qct-spt-icwest-pv-fb-010
092719-qct-spt-icwest-pv-fb-011
092719-qct-spt-icwest-pv-fb-012
092719-qct-spt-icwest-pv-fb-013
092719-qct-spt-icwest-pv-fb-014
092719-qct-spt-icwest-pv-fb-015
092719-qct-spt-icwest-pv-fb-016
092719-qct-spt-icwest-pv-fb-017
091319-qct-spt-pv-ns football-004
091319-qct-spt-pv-ns football-001
091319-qct-spt-pv-ns football-002
091319-qct-spt-pv-ns football-003
091319-qct-spt-pv-ns football-005
091319-qct-spt-pv-ns football-006
091319-qct-spt-pv-ns football-007
091319-qct-spt-pv-ns football-008
091319-qct-spt-pv-ns football-009
091319-qct-spt-pv-ns football-010
091319-qct-spt-pv-ns football-011
091319-qct-spt-pv-ns football-012
091319-qct-spt-pv-ns football-013
091319-qct-spt-pv-ns football-014
091319-qct-spt-pv-ns football-015
091319-qct-spt-pv-ns football-016
091219-qct-spt-xavier-assum-fb-006
091219-qct-spt-xavier-assum-fb-001
091219-qct-spt-xavier-assum-fb-002
091219-qct-spt-xavier-assum-fb-003
091219-qct-spt-xavier-assum-fb-004
091219-qct-spt-xavier-assum-fb-005
091219-qct-spt-xavier-assum-fb-007
091219-qct-spt-xavier-assum-fb-008
091219-qct-spt-xavier-assum-fb-009
091219-qct-spt-xavier-assum-fb-010
091219-qct-spt-xavier-assum-fb-011
091219-qct-spt-xavier-assum-fb-012
091219-qct-spt-xavier-assum-fb-013
090619-qct-spt-dewitt-maq-fb-001
090619-qct-spt-dewitt-maq-fb-002
090619-qct-spt-dewitt-maq-fb-003
090619-qct-spt-dewitt-maq-fb-004
090619-qct-spt-dewitt-maq-fb-005
090619-qct-spt-dewitt-maq-fb-006
090619-qct-spt-dewitt-maq-fb-007
090619-qct-spt-dewitt-maq-fb-008
090619-qct-spt-dewitt-maq-fb-009
090619-qct-spt-dewitt-maq-fb-010
090619-qct-spt-dewitt-maq-fb-011
090619-qct-spt-dewitt-maq-fb-012
090619-qct-spt-dewitt-maq-fb-013
083019-qct-spt-bett-pv-fb-002
083019-qct-spt-bett-pv-fb-001
083019-qct-spt-bett-pv-fb-003
083019-qct-spt-bett-pv-fb-004
083019-qct-spt-bett-pv-fb-005
083019-qct-spt-bett-pv-fb-006
083019-qct-spt-bett-pv-fb-007
083019-qct-spt-bett-pv-fb-008
083019-qct-spt-bett-pv-fb-009
083019-qct-spt-bett-pv-fb-010
083019-qct-spt-bett-pv-fb-011
083019-qct-spt-bett-pv-fb-012
083019-qct-spt-bett-pv-fb-013
083019-qct-spt-bett-pv-fb-014
083019-qct-spt-bett-pv-fb-015
083019-qct-spt-bett-pv-fb-016
083019-qct-spt-bett-pv-fb-017
083019-qct-spt-bett-pv-fb-018
083019-qct-spt-bett-pv-fb-019
083019-qct-spt-bett-pv-fb-020
083019-qct-spt-bett-pv-fb-021
083019-qct-spt-bett-pv-fb-022
083019-qct-spt-bett-pv-fb-023
083019-qct-spt-bett-pv-fb-024
083019-qct-spt-bett-pv-fb-025
083019-qct-spt-bett-pv-fb-026
Quad-City Times All-Metro football team
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
QB Joe Byrne, Bettendorf 6-0 180 sr.
Threw for 1,476 yards and rushed for 596 in leading Bulldogs to their sixth state semifinal in seven years. He accounted for 16 TDs.
Back Harrison Bey-Buie, Bettendorf 5-10 205 sr.
First team all-stater and offensive player of year in his district rushed for Iowa Class 4A-best 2,034 yards and 32 TDs.
Back Kaeden Dreifurst, Moline 5-11 200 jr.
Despite sitting out two games, he rushed for 1,207 yards and 14 TDs. He averaged 7.9 yards per carry and was first team all-Big Six.
Back Nate Sheets, Alleman 6-0 190 sr.
All-Big Six and Illinois 3A all-stater, Sheets ran for 1,117 yards and had 333 yards receiving. He had 21 TDs for playoff-qualifying team.
WR/TE Noah Abbott, Bettendorf 6-5 220 sr.
UNI recruit and second team all-state choice had 26 grabs for 380 yards and four TDs. He was one of the team's top run blockers.
WR Priest Sheedy, Dav. North 6-0 180 sr.
Finished career with more than 100 receptions. All-district choice had 47 grabs for 508 yards and three TDs for six-win squad.
OL Rudy Glancey, Alleman 6-2 290 jr.
First team all-Big Six, he was the top lineman on a team which had an 1,100-yard rusher and threw for more than 1,000 yards.
OL Griffin Liddle, Bettendorf 6-3 270 jr.
Class 4A all-stater was two-way starter. A recent Hawkeye commit, he was dominant blocker and had 48 tackles (nine TFL).
OL Tyler Maro, Assumption 6-7 240 jr.
Class 3A all-stater, with offers from Louisville and South Dakota State, led an improved line. The Knights ran for 1,500 yards.
OL Patrick Pray, Moline 6-0 240 sr.
Repeat all-Metro choice and first team all-Big Six, Pray led a line that helped Maroons rush for 3,040 yards and 7.2 yards per carry.
OL Robert Stohl, Geneseo 6-4 260 sr.
Two-way starter was first team all-Big Six selection. He helped Maple Leafs average more than 200 yards per game on ground.
PK Reed Shea, Bettendorf 5-9 160 sr.
Converted 48 of 53 point-after kicks, booted through a 44-yard FG and had 43 touchbacks. He also had a season-long punt of 53.
UT Jack West, Dav. North 5-10 175 sr.
Passed for 1,595 yards and 10 TDs, rushed for 578 yards and 11 scores. Second team all-stater had 50 tackles and two defensive TDs.
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
DL Logan Collier, Pleasant Valley 6-1 210 sr.
Ignited PV defense with 11.5 TFL and 5 sacks. All-district end had four sacks in games vs. Bettendorf and North Scott.
DL Sam Strang, Dav. Central 6-3 220 sr.
All-district end had team-high 49 tackles (22.5 TFL and 4 sacks). Also rushed for team-high 587 yards and seven TDs.
DL Dominic Wiseman, Dav. North 6-2 235 so.
Defensive player of year in his district and 4A second team all-stater, tackle had 44.5 tackles (20 for loss) and 4.5 sacks.
DL/LB Ben Belken, North Scott 6-3 205 sr.
Northern Iowa recruit and 3A second team all-stater had seven TFL and three sacks. Led a defense which allowed 10 ppg.
LB Seth Adrian, Assumption 6-0 220 sr.
Defensive player of year in his district and 3A second team all-stater, he led metro with 84.5 tackles (7 TFL, 2 sacks).
LB Ryan Cole, Bettendorf 5-8 160 jr.
All-district performer had team-high 73.5 tackles (10.5 TFL) in helping Bulldogs reach 4A Final Four. He had two takeaways.
LB Nate Link, North Scott 5-10 180 sr.
All-stater was catalyst of the Lancers' defense with team-high 60 tackles (9 TFL). He had two fumble recoveries, one for TD.
DB Ty Anderson, North Scott 6-6 175 sr.
Two-way starter had five picks, one returned for TD. Second team all-stater had 33 receptions for 485 yards and five scores.
DB Zion Rodriguez, Moline 6-2 180 sr.
All-Big Six safety had 40 solo tackles and 44 assisted stops along with three picks (one for a TD), three pass breakups and a sack.
DB Perry Slater, Rock Island 6-0 175 jr.
Free safety had metro-best seven picks, eight fumble recoveries and two defensive TDs. Also had 24 catches for 378 yards, 6 TDs.
DB Simon Weitz, Assumption 6-0 165 jr.
Team's top cornerback had two interceptions and fumble recovery. He had 18 receptions for 231 yards and kick return for TD.
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
QB Jake Matthaidess, North Scott 6-0 170 sr.
Back Aboubacar Barry, Moline 5-11 185 sr.
Back Tim Nimely, Muscatine 5-9 185 jr.
Back Davion Wilson, Rock Island 6-1 180 sr.
WR Jakye Hill, Rock Island 5-9 185 sr.
WR Quincy Wiseman, Dav. North 6-2 160 jr.
OL Jacob Bender, Dav. Central 6-0 235 sr.
OL Collin Meyer, Moline 6-4 240 sr.
OL Har Ju Ree, Rock Island 5-11 220 jr.
OL Simon Wilson, United Township 6-2 285 jr.
OL Kane Zemo, Pleasant Valley 6-3 260 jr.
PK Sean O'Hern, Alleman 5-10 165 sr.
UT Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston, Dav. West 6-3 180 sr.
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
DL TJ Brown, Pleasant Valley 6-0 185 sr.
DL Dominic DeBoef, Geneseo 6-0 190 jr.
DL Jaiden VanCoillie, Rock Island 5-10 215 sr.
DL Griffin Wilder, North Scott 6-1 215 sr.
LB Ethan Barry, Bettendorf 6-0 220 sr.
LB Jack Patting, Alleman 5-9 170 jr.
LB Logan Vis, North Scott 6-0 195 sr.
DB Owen Hamel, Assumption 6-2 180 jr.
DB Cade Sheedy, Dav. North 5-11 185 so.
DB Blake Sherman, Pleasant Valley 6-0 185 sr.
DB Kenyhon Yancey, Rock Island 6-0 160 sr.
Honorable mention
Alleman: Killian Ahern, DB, sr. Jake Mattecheck, LB, jr. Caleb Sharer, OL, jr.
Assumption: Dayne Hodge, DB, jr. Tim Kendall, DL, sr. Jack McGuire, OL, jr. Nate Schlichting, RB/DL, sr. Nate Timmons, OL, jr.
Bettendorf: AJ Douglas, WR, sr. Jack Hester, OL, sr. Ty Numkena, WR, so. Tyler Pate, UT, sr. Kane Schmidt, LB, jr.
Clinton: Noah Howard, DL, sr. Jasper Luckritz, LB, sr. Ulysses Patterson, RB, sr.
Davenport Central: Emarion Ellis, QB, jr. Mike Moran, DB, sr. Israel Taylor, WR, sr. Javari Terrell, OL, sr.
Davenport North: Gaige Avants, LB, so. Koby Dirks, LB, sr. Hunter Kelley, LB, sr. Brett Rappel, OL, sr. Kade Schultz, RB, sr.
Davenport West: Kyle Burton, DL, sr. Payton Thompson, QB, jr. Maverick White, OL, sr. Luke Woods-Ford, DL/LB, sr.
Geneseo: Nathan Beneke, DB, jr. Kaden Davison, LB, so. Cole Gradert, OL, sr. Jonathan Maxwell, LB, so.
Moline: Immanuel Bailey, LB, sr. Nate Johnson, WR, sr. Ben Duenas, OL, sr. Nate St. Dennis, OL, sr.
Muscatine: Togeh Desh, DL, jr. Eli Gaye, WR, jr. Teagan Schmelzer, LB/DB, sr. Takpor Tiah, DB, sr.
North Scott: Quentin Allison, RB, sr. Zach Campbell, DB, sr. Luke Jennings, WR, sr. Carson McCaughey, OL, jr. Joey Petersen, DL, jr.
Pleasant Valley: Caden Kipper, RB, jr. Jose Lara, WR/DB, sr. George Venzke, LB, sr. Brandon Young, LB, sr.
Rock Island: Pharoah Gray, OL, jr. Victor Guzman, DB/K, sr. Donovan Rogers, DL, sr. MJ Stern, LB, sr.
United Township: Daslah Geadeyan, QB, jr. Trevell Carpenter, WR, jr.
QUAD-CITY TIMES ALL-EASTERN IOWA FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Back Britan Martens, Midland sr. First team all-district and third team all-state selection threw for 1,152 yards and 14 TDs added 1,106 rushing yards with 15 TDs
Back Ricky Pforts, Wapello sr. Earned first team all-district honors after rushing for 1,189 yards and 16 TDs added a team-high 61 tackles and had one interception
Back Ethan Sahr, North Cedar sr. Three-year starter earned first team all-district honors after throwing for 1,699 yards and 18 TDs finished career with 33 TD passes
Back Nate Trenkamp, Easton Valley sr. Second team all-state selection threw for 2,826 yards and 41 TDs with just 7 INT and added 9 rushing TDs had five sacks on defense
WR Cade Jargo, Easton Valley sr. First team all-state choice caught 75 passes for 1,090 yards and 16 TDs had 2,196 receiving yards and 36 TDs in two seasons
WR Kael Unruh, North Cedar jr. First team all-district selection had 33 catches for 805 yards and 12 touchdowns added three interceptions and 27 tackles on defense
OL Zayne Feller, Camanche jr. Two-year starter helped anchor an offense that piled up over 2,600 total yards in a six-win season
OL Joe Lilienthal, Durant sr. First team Class A all-state selection, the South Dakota commit anchored a line that produced a 1,000-yard rusher in each of the last two seasons
OL Taven Rich, Maquoketa sr. A stalwart on the Cardinals offensive line, head coach Kevin Bowman labeled him the best offensive lineman he’s coached in 31 years at Maquoketa
OL Nile Schuett, Tipton jr. Key cog in an offense that rushed for over 2,500 yards added 28.5 tackles, 13 for loss with three sacks on defense
OL Caden Wendt, North Cedar sr. Four-year starter on the offensive line and second team 1A all-stater helped the Knights have their best season since 2014
PK Landon Peterson, Central DeWitt jr. Made 5 of 7 field goals, with a long of 35 yards and was 21 of 24 on extra points
Utility Chase Kruse, Louisa-Muscatine, sr. Three-year starter compiled 1,758 yards and 15 TDs through the air and ground finished career with 5,704 total yards and 56 TDs
QUAD-CITY TIMES ALL-EASTERN IOWA FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
DL Frank Bierman, Tipton sr. First team all-district selection recorded 39.5 tackles, 20 for loss with nine sacks had 365 yards receiving, 702 rushing and nine total TDs
DL Luke Giesemann, Bellevue sr. Earned first team all-district honors with 60 tackles, 15 for loss with seven sacks
DL Tucker Kinney, Central DeWitt sr. First team all-district selection had 36.5 tackles, 8.5 for loss with one sack finished career as school’s record-holder with 22.5 tackles for loss
DL Iziek Soper, Midland jr. First team all-district selection had 51.5 tackles, 18.5 for loss with 13.5 sacks for the Eagles
LB Gavin Chown, West Liberty sr. First team all-district selection and second team all-stater led the Comets with 78.5 tackles, including seven for loss and two fumble recoveries
LB Braydin Farrell, Easton Valley sr. First team all-state selection finished with 100 tackles, 20 for loss and eight sacks added 1,200 yards and 23 TDs on offense
LB Marcus Engstler, Durant sr. First team all-district selection led the Wildcats with 74.5 tackles, including 9.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks caught 16 passes for 221 yards
LB Will Esmoil, West Liberty sr. First team Class 2A all-state selection had 78 tackles, 9.5 for loss and two interceptions rushed for 1,111 yards and 11 TDs for state quarterfinalist
DB Jensen Dodge, Midland sr. Third team all-stater had 33 tackles, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries, one for a TD had 853 yards and 12 TDs receiving
DB Payten Elijah, Tipton jr. A first team Class 2A all-state selection had 36.5 tackles and class-best seven interceptions added 225 yards and four TDs on the ground
DB Jacob Waller, Bellevue so. Had three interceptions as well as 57 tackles, 10.5 for loss with three sacks caught 37 passes for 544 yards and 8 TDs
P Kannon Coakley, Maquoketa jr. District MVP at punter averaged 34.1 yards per kick threw for 1,072 yards and 9 TDs and added 605 yards and 7 TDs on the ground
QUAD-CITY TIMES ALL-EASTERN IOWA SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
Back Nolan DeLong Durant fr.
Back Austin Lenz Tipton sr.
Back Max Jackson Bellevue jr.
Back Ben Parker Bellevue sr.
WR Logan House Easton Valley sr.
WR Colby Sawvell Wilton jr.
OL Jack Boldt Tipton jr.
OL Cole Miller Central DeWitt jr.
OL Payton Nicol Camanche sr.
OL Rhett Smith Wapello jr.
OL Wyatt Wolf West Liberty sr.
PK Hector Zepeda Wapello jr.
Utility LJ Henderson Camanche sr.
QUAD-CITY TIMES ALL-EASTERN IOWA SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
DL Atzin Dondiego Northeast sr.
DL Parker Olson Easton Valley jr.
DL Hunter Shoaff Midland sr.
DL Kobe Simon West Liberty jr.
LB Coy Baker Wilton sr.
LB Hudson Felkey Easton Valley jr.
LB Connor Hermiston Tipton sr.
LB Abe Michel Maquoketa sr.
DB Caiden Atienza Maquoketa jr.
DB Jahsiah Galvan West Liberty so.
DB Colby Sieverding Bellevue so.
P Dakota Stevenson Northeast sr.
QUAD-CITY TIMES ALL-EASTERN IOWA HONORABLE MENTION
Bellevue: Justin Carrier, sr. Isaac Carter, sr. Ty Strowder, sr. Jacob Whitmore, sr. Camanche: Ethan Buckley, sr. Cade Everson, jr. Jordan Lawrence, jr. Payton Nicol, sr. Logan Shaw, jr. Logan Waltz, jr. Central DeWitt: Henry Bloom, jr. Kaiden Muhl, jr. Caleb Pace, jr. Logan Paulsen, sr. Ethan Pierce, sr. Columbus: Tucker Bright, jr. Mason Hodges, jr. Durant: Logan Callison, sr. Lucas Callison, sr. Drew DeLong, sr. Keagan Head, jr. Jake Willkomm, sr. Easton Valley: Reid Hinerichsen, sr. Porter Fuegen, sr., Carson Lee, so. Kolton Murphy, jr. Louisa-Muscatine: Hayden Calvelage, jr. Gabe Hayes, sr. Brock Jeambey, sr. Max McCulley, sr. Trey Wagner, jr. Maquoketa: Liam Aunan, sr. Connor Becker, jr. Isaac Crist, sr. Ryne Gruenwald, sr. Grant Michel, jr. Midland: Wilson Buckwalter, sr. Sawyer Hansen, sr. Carson Hunter, jr. Alex Smith, sr. Austin Weinschenk, sr. Northeast: Cade Hughes, so. Liam Maze, sr. Ty Schmidt, sr. Ethan Snyder, jr. North Cedar: Brady Burcum, sr. Brody Hawtrey, sr. Tyler Thurston, sr. Gage Walshire, jr. Tipton: Lake Anderson, jr. Andrew Comstock, sr. Jesse Lieser, sr. Kaleb Nerem, so. Blake Wilkins, sr. Wapello: Tyler Cooley, sr. Daniel Meeker, sr. Brantley Palmer, jr. Evan Ross, jr. West Liberty: Talen Dengler, sr. Brodie Kilburn, sr. Bryan Martinez, so.Ramon Martinez, sr. Zajit Melchor, jr. David Molina, jr. Gage Snider, sr. Wilton: Patrick Barszczewski, sr. Jackson Hull, so. Mason Ormsby, so.
QUAD-CITY TIMES ALL-WESTERN ILLINOIS FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Back Logan Nodine, Ridgewood sr. Threw for 1,209 yards and 21 TDs and rushed for 310 yards, helping the Spartans earn their first playoff berth in co-op history
Back Ethan Rash, Fulton jr. Finished the season with 991 yards and 16 TDs, averaging 5.8 yards per carry in his second year as starter
Back Coby Schultz, Orion jr. Earned honorable mention all-state honors from IHSFCA rushed for 522 yards while also catching 45 passes for 631 yards and 10 scores
Back Riley Wilkens, Morrison sr. Class 1A all-state honorable mention selection rushed for 713 yards and 16 TDs also had 36 tackles and eight sacks on defense
WR Cole Rusk, Rockridge sr. First team all-Three Rivers selection had 39 catches for 684 yards and 9 TDs had three games with over 100 receiving yards on season
WR Kavon Russell, Kewanee sr. All-state selection led Boilermakers to their first playoff win since 1999. Had rushing, receiving, kickoff return and defensive TD in same game.
OL Tevin Baker, Annawan-Wethersfield sr. First team all-Lincoln Trail selection helped lead an offense that averaged over 400 yards and 37.7 points per game
OL Owen Beckett, Riverdale sr. Earned first team all-TRAC honors as the rock of an offensive line that helped the Rams to their best season in 10 years
OL Ben Dunlap, Orion sr. Three-year starter at center was an unanimous all-TRAC selection added 27 tackles, 3.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks on defense
OL Trace Seefeld, Mercer County jr. Honorable mention Class 2A all-state selection helped lead the Golden Eagles to the playoffs for the 11th straight year
OL Drake Van Hyfte, Annawan-Wethersfield sr. Class 1A all-state selection was an anchor on the offensive line had 163 tackles, 38 for loss with 5 sacks and 3 INT
PK Coltin Quagliano, Annawan-Wethersfield, jr. Had three touchbacks on season passed for 3,087 yards and 39 TDs against 13 INT and rushed for 694 yards and 5 TD
Utility Keegan Anderson, Morrison sr. First team all-TRAC selection had 72 carries for 659 yards and 7 TDs added 16 catches for 629 yards and 4 TDs
QUAD-CITY TIMES ALL-WESTERN ILLINOIS FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
DL Brady Ballard, Erie-Prophetstown sr. Unanimous first team all-TRAC selection had 60 tackles and a fumble recovery was also team's best offensive lineman
DL Cooper Darby, Morrison sr. First team all-TRAC selection had 57 total tackles and 13 sacks on the season, leading a stingy Morrison defense
DL Jacob North, Fulton jr. First team all-TRAC selection had 53 tackles, 9 tackles for loss and five sacks for the Steamers
DL Kody Sipe, West Carroll sr. Unanimous first team all-Northwest Upstate Illini selection had 52 tackles and two sacks for a defense that allowed 15.7 ppg.
LB Nathan Mickley, Morrison sr. First team all-TRAC selection had 126 total tackles with two sacks and a fumble recovery for the Mustangs
LB Zach King, West Carroll sr. Earned all-state honorable mention honors in Class 2A after recording 102 tackles, seven for loss with one interception
LB Isaak Shetler, Morrison so. First team all-TRAC selection finished the season with 174 tackles (14.5 per game), two interceptions and two fumble recoveries
LB Niko Zarlatanes, Rockridge sr. First team all-TRAC selection and two-way player finished the season with 100 tackles, 65 solo for the Rockets
DB Nick Allen, Morrison sr. Class 1A all-state selection had 93 tackles and 6 INTs, leading a stifling Mustang defense that held teams to 6.6 points per game
DB Julian Samuels, Annawan-Wethersfield sr. First team all-LTC selection had 30 tackles and five picks added 52 catches for 1,086 yards and 14 TDs
DB Isaac Shaw, Annawan-Wethersfield sr. Unanimous first team all-LTC selection had 51 tackles and five interceptions caught 38 passes for 808 yards and 10 TDs
P Seth Speaker, Mercer County sr. First team all-LTC selection averaged 34.6 yards per punt had 31 tackles, two interceptions and six pass breakups
QUAD-CITY TIMES ALL-WESTERN ILLINOIS SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
Back Reece Gripp Annawan-Wethersfield jr.
Back Ryan Jungwirth Orion sr.
Back Aiden Sullivan West Carroll sr.
Back Braden Williams Mercer County jr.
WR Lucas Althaus Ridgewood jr.
WR Lucas Kessinger Ridgewood so.
OL Taber Conover Kewanee jr.
OL Alex Johnson Ridgewood sr.
OL Zach Riddell Orion sr.
OL Colin Roberts Morrison sr.
OL Nate Portz Fulton jr.
PK Nate Henry Rockridge so.
Utility Kyler Pessman Fulton jr.
QUAD-CITY TIMES ALL-WESTERN ILLINOIS SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL Bryan Caves Riverdale jr.
DL Xavier Crowe Kewanee sr.
DL Wyatt Dillon Mid-County sr.
DL Ryan Parchert Rockridge jr.
LB Brady Abell Erie-Prophetstown sr.
LB Matthew Gray Mercer County jr.
LB Jake Pannell Fulton sr.
LB D.J. VanHouten Ridgewood jr.
DB David Arney Riverdale jr.
DB Ryan Kennedy Morrison sr.
DB Michael Popkin West Carroll sr.
P Kyle Yeater Sherrard sr.
QUAD-CITY TIMES ALL-WESTERN ILLINOIS HONORABLE MENTION
Annawan-Wethersfield: Brady Kelley, jr. Mitch Lambert, jr. Tuker Miller, jr. Kale Nelson, jr. Logan Troxell, jr. Erie-Prophetstown: Kolby Franks, so. Robert Munther, jr. Hunter Oleson, sr. Ross Purvis, sr. Eric Robinson, sr. Logan Wheeler, jr. Carson Wiebenga, sr. Fulton: Connor Barnett, jr. Dylan Bridgeman, jr. Will Conner, jr. Josh Huizenga, jr. Max Pannell, jr. Kewanee: Will Bruno, jr. Cam Conley, so. James Conner, so. Josh Nimrick, so. Tayvian Taylor, jr. Mercer County: Seth Crawley, sr. Matthew Lucas, fr. Mid-County: Cal Clucas, jr. Dane Libby, sr. Nathan Whitman, sr. Harrison Wight, sr. Morrison: Nate Helms, jr. Hunter Newman, so. T.C. Ottens, jr. Kolten Sage, sr. Tyson Smith, jr. Brenden Stearns, sr. Orion: Quinn Hoftender, so. Jayson Johnson, jr. Kobe Lieving, sr. Ridgewood: Weston Brown, sr. Brant Casteel, jr. Payton Catour, jr. Jarrett Lund, jr. Colton Stahl, jr. Riverdale: Dalton Cathcart, jr. Carson Ebenroth, sr. Devin Gephart, sr. Charlie Mitton, jr. Brady Reed, jr. Colton Reiman, sr. Jason Smith, sr. Rockridge: Zach Williams, jr. Sherrard: Josh Bynum, jr. Bryce Davis, sr. D'Angelo Moody, sr. West Carroll: Colton Ballard, sr. Derek Tracy, sr.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!