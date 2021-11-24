Quad-Cities All-Eastern Iowa football team

Player of year
Conor Gruver, Easton Valley
Besides leading Easton Valley High School's football program to a place it had never been — a state championship game — Gruver put his name into the record books. The senior quarterback threw for a single-season school record 3,255 yards and 56 touchdown passes, well ahead of the marks Nate Trenkamp set several years ago (2,826 yards and 41 TDs).
In two playoff games at the UNI-Dome, Gruver completed 54 of 75 throws for 650 yards and eight touchdowns versus one pick. He was named offensive MVP of Eight-player District 5 and a first team all-stater by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.
Gruver, undecided on his future football plans, registered 5,547 passing yards and 93 touchdowns in his two seasons as Easton Valley's starter. The team went 21-3 with him as its signal caller.
First-team offense
QB;Conor Gruver, Easton Valley;6-1;175;sr.;Offensive MVP of 8-player District 5 after passing for state-best 3,255 yards and 56 TDs in leading River Hawks to 12 wins and first state title game
RB;Nolan DeLong, Durant;6-1;190;jr.;Offensive MVP of Class 1A District 5 and all-stater, he rushed for 1,591 yards and 18 TDs, had 60 tackles (eight for loss), averaged 40.6 yards per punt
RB;Jake Gustison, Wapello;5-11;185;jr.;First team all-district in Class A for six-win Indians, rushed for 616 yards and 12 TDs, had 43 grabs for 663 yards and six TDs
WR;Tucker Dickherber, Camanche;5-9;170;sr.;First team Class 2A District 5, school-record 77 receptions for school-best 1,000 yards and 6 TDs, had six interceptions, 483 kickoff return yards
WR;Carson Fuegen, Easton Valley;5-10;155;jr.;8-player state title game record 20 catches for 211 yards, 88 grabs for 1,091 yards and 16 TDs on season, 9 rushing TDs, 8 INTs
WR;Maddox Griffin, Wapello;6-2;155;sr.;First team all-district, team-high 49 receptions for 695 yards and 8 TDs, 34 tackles, 10 receptions (three for TDs) in playoff opener
OL;Dillon Beck, Easton Valley;5-11;280;sr.;First team all-district and two-way starter for state runner-up, 85.5 tackles (21 for loss), offense generated 5,479 total yards
OL;Briggs Hartley, Wilton;6-5;340;sr.;One of two first team all-district choices for five-win Beavers, starting tackle and nose guard, had 19.5 tackles on defense
OL;Nolan Kagemann, Camanche;6-2;230;jr.;First team all-district and 2A third team all-state for six-win Indians, best lineman on team which produced 3,190 yards and 32 TDs
OL;Nate Lorenzen, Northeast;6-4;295;sr.;First team all-district selection in 2A, paved way for offense which accumulated 2,730 yards and 31 TDs, had 18 stops on defense
OL;JD Seering, West Liberty;5-9;190;jr.;First team all-district pick in 2A, best lineman on a squad which compiled 2,578 total yards, compiled 37 tackles (5.5 for loss)
UT;Tade Parsons, Wapello;6-2;185;sr.;MVP of Class A District 5, completed 67.7% of passes, threw for 1,844 yards and 20 TDs versus four picks, rushed for 236 yards, 3 TDs
PK;Cami Blanco, Northeast;5-5;105;so.;First team all-district, 22 of 25 on point-after attempts, 4 of 4 on FGs (long of 33), team's second leading scorer with 34 points
First-team defense
DL;Hayden Felkey, Easton Valley;6-4;190;jr.;Defensive MVP of 8-player District 5, team-high 131 tackles (48 TFL, state-best 19 sacks), four fumble recoveries, 47 grabs, 1,035 yards, 19 TDs
DL;Ryan McDonough, Wapello;6-2;285;jr.;First team all-district in Class A, two-way starter, 26.5 tackles, 5 TFL, part of defense which held four opponents below 14 points
DL;Felipe Molina, West Liberty;6-1;220;sr.;First team all-district in 2A, end was second on team with 52.5 tackles (10 TFL, 2 sacks) and an interception, also played on O-line
DL;Tysen McKinley, Durant;6-3;200;sr.;First team all-district in 1A, led Durant with 10.5 tackles for loss (2 sacks), had 35 tackles, posted a sack in team's upset win at Mediapolis
LB;Andin Farrell, Easton Valley;5-11;165;sr.;First team all-district in 8-player and first team all-state, 124.5 tackles (35 for loss), 3 fumble recoveries, 29 receptions, 365 yards
LB;Cade Hughes, Northeast;6-5;205;sr.;First team all-district in 2A, team-high 60 tackles (10 TFL), fumble recovery, 42 receptions, 655 yards, 2 TDs
LB;Eric Kinkaid, Camanche;5-8;170;sr.;First team all-district and second team all-state in 2A, team-best 78 tackles (10 TFL), third on school's all-time tackles list, 861 rushing yards, 9 TDs
LB;Kaleb Nerem, Tipton;5-10;160;sr.;First team all-district in 2A, team-best 81 tackles (7 TFL), fumble recovery, rushed for team-high 391 yards, 3 TDs
DB;Jahsiah Galvan, West Liberty;6-2;190;sr.;UNI football commit, defensive MVP in Class 2A District 5, 67.5 tackles, two fumble recoveries, rushed for 1,305 yards and 16 TDs
DB;Ethan Gast, Durant;5-10;145;sr.;First team all-district in 1A, second on team with 43 tackles (four for loss), three interceptions, 21 receptions, 338 yards, 4 TDs
DB;Isaac Koppang, Maquoketa;6-0;170;sr.;First team all-district in 3A, team-high 50 tackles, interception, rushed for 338 yards and 6 TDs, averaged 15.3 yards per kickoff return
UT;Jackson Hull, Wilton;6-0;205;sr.;First team all-district in 1A for five-win Beavers, 16.5 tackles, interception, rushed for 696 yards and 12 TDs, 107 yards receiving
P;Mike Delzell, Camanche;6-2;190;sr.;Punter of year in district, averaged 35.7 yards per punt, QB threw for 1,815 yards and 17 TDs, school-record 3,911 career passing yards and 37 TDs
Second-team offense
QB;Gavin Kramer, Northeast;6-1;180;Fr.
RB;Kaden Amigon, Columbus Comm;5-11;165;So.
RB;Charlie Simpson, Easton Valley;6-0;215;Jr.
WR;Carter Pataska, Northeast;6-6;190;Sr.
WR;Tai Streets, Maquoketa;5-8;165;Sr.
WR;Josh Zeman, West Liberty;5-9;160;Jr.
OL;Bryce Czarnetzki, Durant;6-4;270;Sr.
OL;Alex Kaufmann, Wilton;5-11;260;Jr.
OL;Spencer Kessel, Louisa-Muscatine;6-1;235;Jr.
OL;Carson Lee, Easton Valley;5-10;210;Sr.
OL;Wyatt Schwenker, Maquoketa;6-3;285;Sr.
UT;Ethan Schultz, Camanche;5-10;185;Jr.
PK;Bryan Martinez, West Liberty;5-10;170;Sr.
Second-team defense
DL;Robert Coil, Columbus Comm;5-10;265;Sr.
DL;Dylon Dyson, Easton Valley;6-5;175;Sr.
DL;Tyrell Hughes, Wilton;6-2;200;Jr.
DL;Cael Koob, Maquoketa;6-0;205;Sr.
LB;Adam Dunlap, Camanche;6-3;170;Sr.
LB;Ben Thines, Maquoketa;6-0;185;Sr.
LB;Macuen West, Wapello;5-10;175;Sr.
LB;Karson Willey, Wilton;6-2;190;Sr.
DB;Carter Hill, Tipton;5-11;175;Sr.
DB;Brady Meincke, Durant;5-6;145;Jr.
DB;Garrett Schultz, Camanche;6-1;175;Jr.
UT;Caleb Ealey, Wapello;6-1;195;Jr.
P;Drake Collins, West Liberty;5-9;170;Jr.
Honorable mention
Calamus-Wheatland: Caleb Appleby, so.; Cole VanderHeiden, jr.
Camanche: Kaiden Jenkins, sr.; Luis Marquez, sr.
Columbus Community: Jeff Hoback, jr.; Triston Miller, jr.
Durant: Ben Orr, sr.; Drake Shelangoski, sr.; Carter Wichelt, sr.
Easton Valley: Ethan Farrell, jr.; Aidan Gruver, sr.; Ashten Huling, jr.; Ayden Huling, jr.
Louisa-Muscatine: Chris Day, jr.
Maquoketa: Kasey Coakley, jr.; Emmett Portz, jr.; Tyson Wilhelm, sr.
Northeast: Caleb Gruhn, sr.; Hayden Lee, sr.; Clayton Meyermann, so.
Tipton: Jerry Havill, sr.; Skylar Schmidt, sr.
Wapello: Hunter Hewitt, sr.; Owen Housman, sr.; Tate Kronfeldt, sr.; Daniel Perez, sr.
West Liberty: Tyler Jones, jr.; Caleb Wulf, sr.
Wilton: Clayton Guyer, jr.; Caden Kirkman, jr.; Mason Ormsby, sr.