Quad-Cities All-Eastern Iowa football team

First-team offense

QB;Conor Gruver, Easton Valley;jr.;Completed 55.8% of pass attempts for 2,292 yards and 37 TDs for team that went 9-2 and averaged 54.0 ppg.

Back;Cade Everson, Camanche;sr.;District offensive MVP rushed for 1,551 yards and 18 TDs, caught 26 passes for 306 yards and 4 TDs, had 563 yards and 3 TDs on returns

Back;Nolan DeLong, Durant;so.;All-district pick rushed for school-record 1,589 yards (11.4 per carry) and 22 TDs. Second-team all-state on offense, averaged 38.7 per punt

Back;Kolton Murphy, Easton Valley;sr.;Rushed for 1,421 yards and 23 TDs to help River Hawks go 9-2 and reach state quarterfinals. Also had 36.9 punting average

WR;Jordan Lawrence, Camanche;sr.;First-team all-stater became Indians’ career receiving leader and finished season with 72 catches for 907 yards and 13 TDs

WR;Caiden Atienza, Maquoketa;sr.;Third-team all-starter caught 40 passes for 524 yards and 6 TDs in only 6 games. Made second team on defense last season

OL;Zayne Feller, Camanche;sr.;Repeat first-team selection made first-team all-district and was force on both sides of ball. Made 80 tackles, 13 for losses