Quad-Cities All-Eastern Iowa football team
First-team offense

QB;Conor Gruver, Easton Valley;jr.;Completed 55.8% of pass attempts for 2,292 yards and 37 TDs for team that went 9-2 and averaged 54.0 ppg.

Back;Cade Everson, Camanche;sr.;District offensive MVP rushed for 1,551 yards and 18 TDs, caught 26 passes for 306 yards and 4 TDs, had 563 yards and 3 TDs on returns

Back;Nolan DeLong, Durant;so.;All-district pick rushed for school-record 1,589 yards (11.4 per carry) and 22 TDs. Second-team all-state on offense, averaged 38.7 per punt

Back;Kolton Murphy, Easton Valley;sr.;Rushed for 1,421 yards and 23 TDs to help River Hawks go 9-2 and reach state quarterfinals. Also had 36.9 punting average

WR;Jordan Lawrence, Camanche;sr.;First-team all-stater became Indians’ career receiving leader and finished season with 72 catches for 907 yards and 13 TDs

WR;Caiden Atienza, Maquoketa;sr.;Third-team all-starter caught 40 passes for 524 yards and 6 TDs in only 6 games. Made second team on defense last season

OL;Zayne Feller, Camanche;sr.;Repeat first-team selection made first-team all-district and was force on both sides of ball. Made 80 tackles, 13 for losses

OL;Chance Thrasher, West Liberty;sr.;First-team all-district honoree helped Comets to 6-3 record and berth in state quarterfinals

OL;Jack Boldt, Tipton;sr.;Second-team all-state and first-team all-district pick helped clear path for 2,516 yards rushing (7.1 per carry)

OL;Grant Michel, Maquoketa;sr.;Veteran 186-pound center earned first-team all-district honors. Also made 14 tackles on defense

OL;Hudson Felkey, Easton Valley;sr.;First-team all-district and third-team all-state pick was top lineman in offense that produced 87 touchdowns in 11 games

K;Hector Zepeda, Wapello;sr.;Made both of his field goal attempts and 33 of 35 extra points in addition to 8 touchbacks on kickoffs. Also made 37 tackles on defense

UT;Mike Delzell, Camanche;jr.;Completed 64.5% of passes for 2,096 yards and 20 TDs for 9-2 team. Made 25 tackles and punted for 35.3 average

First-team defense

DL;Nile Schuett, Tipton;sr.;District defensive player of the year. Made 37 tackles, 17 for losses, and had a pick-6. First-team all-state on offense. Committed to Northwest Missouri State

DL;Rhett Smith, Wapello;sr.;Second-team offensive pick last year dominated on both sides of ball. Made 37 tackles, 9.5 behind the line. First-team all-state on offense

DL;Austin Hubler, Tipton;sr.;Had 16 tackles for loss among his 41.5 tackles to earn first-team all-district utility honors

DL;Logan Waltz, Camanche;sr.;First-team all-district pick had 37.5 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 3 sacks. Also kicked 42 extra points

LB;Eric Kinkaid, Camanche;jr.;Led Class 2A with 90.5 tackles, 13 of them for losses for Class 2A semifinal team. Made first-team all-district, second-team all-state

LB;Andin Farrell, Easton Valley;jr.;Made 82 tackles, including 13 for losses, and scored 3 defensive TDs, two on interceptions, one on fumble recovery

LB;Connor Becker, Maquoketa;sr.;First-team all-district pick led Cardinals with 53 tackles in only six games and had 7 tackles for losses

LB;Kael Brisker, Wilton;sr.;Beavers’ leading tackler made 56 tackles, 3.5 for losses and had one fumble recovery while making all-district

DB;Jahsiah Galvan, West Liberty;jr.;Made 47.5 tackles and had 3 interceptions. Also rushed for 1,556 yards and 12 TDs, made first-team all-state on offense

DB;Porter Fuegen, Easton Valley;sr.;Tied for sixth in state (all classes) with 7 interceptions and made 58.5 tackles. On offense, had 664 yards rushing, 664 receiving and 23 TDs

DB;Tucker Dickherber, Camanche;jr.;First-team all-district and third-team all-state after making 53.5 tackles and intercepting 4 passes. Caught 29 passes on offense for 508 yards

P;Payten Elijah, Tipton;sr.;Sixth in Class 2A with 39.4 yards per punt. First team on defense last season. This season rushed for 1,193 yards and 16 TDs

Second-team offense

QB;Tade Parsons, Wapello;jr.

Back;Jake Gustison, Wapello;so.

Back;Will Schwab, Columbus;sr.

WR;Carson Fuegen, Easton Valley;so.

WR;Colby Sawvell, Wilton;sr.

WR;Caden Thomas, Wapello;sr.

OL;John Lilly, Wilton;sr.

OL;Brian Graves, Durant;sr.

OL;Morgan Butt, Camanche;sr.

OL;Lane Stender, Maquoketa;sr.

OL;Cael Koob, Maquoketa;jr.

K;Logan Wolf, Durant;jr.

UT;Kannon Coakley, Maquoketa;sr.

Second-team defense

DL;Kobe Simon, West Liberty;sr.

DL;Lake Anderson, Tipton;sr.

DL;Parker Olson, Easton Valley;sr.

DL;Daken Kramer, Easton Valley;sr.

LB;Cameron Ruggiero, Durant;sr.

LB;Hayden Felkey, Easton Valley;so.

LB;Kaleb Nerem, Tipton;jr.

LB;Karson Willey, Wilton;jr.

DB;Keagen Head, Durant;sr.

DB;Adam Dunlap, Camanche;jr.

DB;Lake Newton, West Liberty;sr.

P;Cade Hughes, Northeast;jr.

Honorable mention

Camanche: Nolan Kagemann, so.; Logan Shaw, sr.

Columbus: Kaden Amigon, fr.; Tucker Bright, sr.; Mason Hodges, sr.

Durant: Tony Dillabough, sr.; Aydin Flockhart, sr.; Tyson McKinley, jr.; Carter Wichelt, jr.

Easton Valley: Keaton Wilson, sr.

Louisa-Muscatine: Hayden Calvelage, sr.; Chris Day, so.; Kendall Pugh, so.; Emmanuel Walker, sr.

Maquoketa: Will Caes, sr.; Payton Schueler, sr.

Northeast: Caleb Gruhn jr.; Ethan Snyder, sr.

Tipton: Carson Charves, sr.; Levi Daniel, so.; Skyler Schmidt, jr.

Wapello: Caleb Ealey, so.; Keaton McConahay, sr.; Evan Ross, sr.

West Liberty: Drake Collins, so.; Sam Gingerich, sr.; David Molina, sr.; Felipe Molina, jr.

Wilton: Briggs Hartley, jr.; Jackson Hull, jr.; Caden Kirkman, so.; Caleb Sawvell, Wilton, sr.

