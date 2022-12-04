Quad-Cities All-Metro football team

Iowa player of year

Rusty VanWetzinga, Pleasant Valley

Nobody has started more football games at Pleasant Valley than VanWetzinga, who was called up to the varsity squad during his freshman year and made 32 starts the past three seasons. The Northwest Missouri State commit was instrumental in the Spartans finishing the regular season unbeaten for the second time in the past three years.

Named first team all-state linebacker in Class 5A by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and Iowa High School Football Coaches Association each of the past two seasons, the 6-foot-1 and 225-pounder was PV's leading tackler with 58 stops. He recorded seven tackles for loss and intercepted a pass for a defense which allowed around 10 points per game. Offensively, the team captain had eight rushing touchdowns and averaged nearly six yards per rush. He closed his career with more than 175 tackles.

Illinois player of year

Riley Fuller, Moline

The two-sport athlete charged a Moline squad that went undefeated in conference play and won its second straight Western Big 6 title with 1,719 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns.

The 5-foot-11 running back was named first team all-state in Class 7A by IHSFCA. Fuller had 195 yards and a touchdown in Moline's 21-13 victory over DeKalb in the first round of the IHSA playoffs, which was the Maroons' second playoff win at Browning Field in as many years.

Fuller, named the WB6 baseball MVP last spring, is still undecided about where he will attend college. The senior back had a 291-yard performance against Geneseo and recorded 262 yards and five touchdowns on the ground against Rock Island this season.

First-team offense

QB;Kyler Gerardy, North Scott;6-0;170;jr.;Class 4A first team all-state choice accounted for 2,862 total yards and 34 TDs (third most in his class) in leading team to state semifinals.

RB;Quonterrion Brooks;Rock Island;5-11;185;sr.;First team all-Big 6 selection had a team-high 1,395 yards and 15 TDs in conference play, including 332 yards and four scores versus UTHS.

RB;Ty Cozad, Muscatine;5-10;200;jr.;Ran for a school-record and 5A-best 2,079 yards with 20 TDs. All-stater had three games over 350 yards, including 454 against Hempstead.

RB;Riley Fuller, Moline;5-11;180;sr.;Accumulated a WB6-high 1,719 rushing yards and 25 total TDs. He averaged over 170 rushing yards a game for nine-win Maroons.

WR;Elijah Mendoza, Bettendorf;5-7;165;sr.;Hauled in a metro-best 34 catches for 450 yards and three TDs. He had a season-high six grabs against Prairie and 100 yards at Muscatine.

WR;Dalton Thompson, Davenport West;6-0;175;sr.;Team's top receiver and first team in his Class 5A grouping, he compiled 27 catches for 415 yards. Had season-high 102 yards vs. North.

OL;Carver Banker, Moline;6-2;260;sr.;Three-year starter that earned first team all-WB6 accolades after paving way for a squad which ran for more than 2,400 yards.

OL;Charles Jagusah, Alleman;6-6;305;sr.;The University of Notre Dame commit and four-star recruit by Rivals earned first team all-WB6 honors on both sides of the line.

OL;Mark Runkle, Moline;6-1;245;sr.;Part of a dominant line that allowed Moline to score more than 30 points per game. Three-year starter was selected first team all-WB6.

OL;Nate Schneckloth, North Scott;6-5;255;sr.;North Dakota State recruit and left tackle was a 4A first team all-state choice who helped team average almost 390 yards per game.

OL;Joey VanWetzinga, Pleasant Valley;6-2;250;so.;Class 5A first team all-stater anchored a line which helped PV rush for 3,082 yards. He also posted a team-high 13 tackles for loss.

UT;Caden McDermott, Pleasant Valley;5-9;190;sr.;First team all-stater and offensive MVP in his 5A grouping, QB had a hand in 25 TDs and recorded almost 1,400 yards of offense.

PK;Billy Moore, Assumption;5-10;170;jr.;His seven made field goals ranked third in Class 3A, converted 22 of 24 point-after kicks and recorded nine touchbacks.

First-team defense

DL;Hyson Bey-Buie, Moline;6-4;230;sr.;Honorable mention all-stater earned first team all-WB6 honors after recording 47 tackles, nine sacks and three fumble recoveries.

DL;Duro Johnson; Davenport West;6-3;220;sr.;Posted a team-high 10.5 tackles for loss and five sacks as Falcons won seven games and made first playoff trip in 23 years.

DL;AJ Petersen, North Scott;6-1;210;sr.;Two-time Class 4A first team all-stater had team-high 11 tackles for loss (5 sacks) along with two fumble recoveries (one in state quarters).

DL;Brady Petersen, Central DeWitt;6-2;220;sr.;First team all-district choice was a two-way starter for a playoff team, coming up with the fourth most tackles for loss in 3A with 16.5.

LB;Tate Lyon, Pleasant Valley;5-11;210;jr.;Two-year starter and a first-team choice in his 5A grouping collected 57.5 tackles for a starting unit which allowed eight TDs all season.

LB;Seth Madden, North Scott;6-0;180;sr.;First team all-district choice led Lancers with 87.5 tackles (7 TFL), including 13 solo stops in quarterfinal win over Waverly-Shell Rock.

LB;Rusty VanWetzinga, Pleasant Valley;6-1;225;sr.;Three-time all-stater and team's leading tackler was the catalyst for a defense which held nine of its 10 foes below 17 points.

DB;Adam Link, North Scott;5-10;160;sr.;First team all-district safety registered 79 tackles (10 for loss) along with team-high three picks. Had 23 solo stops in three playoff games.

DB;Jasper Ogburn, Moline;6-0;185;sr.;First team all-WB6 choice had 103 tackles, six tackles for loss and seven pass break-ups, also had 445 receiving yards and 3 TDs.

DB;Devon Sanders, Davenport West;6-1;170;sr.;Second team all-state recipient led 5A in interceptions (six), interception return yards (123) and kickoff return yards (580).

DB;Makhi Wilson, Pleasant Valley;6-1;180;sr.;Class 5A first team all-stater and Eastern Illinois commit had three picks, returned a kick for a TD and compiled 596 rushing yards.

UT;Grant Sibley, Moline;5-11;170;sr.;Team captain and all-WB6 recipient posted five INTs and broke up 11 passes, threw for 910 yards and had a hand in 13 total TDs.

P;AJ Weller, Geneseo;5-11;175;jr.;First team all-WB6 special teams selection was QB for a playoff team. He threw for 400+ yards and ran for 500+ yards in league play.

Second-team offense

QB;Brady Hansen, Davenport West;6-1;200;sr.

RB;Derrick Bass, Assumption;5-9;145;sr.

RB;Dylan Marti, North Scott;6-0;170;sr.

RB;John Manso, United Township;5-4;175;sr.

WR;Koen Fleming, Davenport North;5-9;160;jr.

WR;Angelo Jackson, Assumption;6-0;175;jr.

OL;Kameron Evans, Muscatine;6-1;205;sr.

OL;Jaylen Green, Davenport West;6-2;290;sr.

OL;Tommy Jeffries, Pleasant Valley;6-4;270;sr.

OL;Nate Parker, Moline;5-11;265;sr.

OL;Ethan Rodgers, Bettendorf;6-2;280;sr.

UT;Conner Dilulio, Rock Island;5-10;160;jr.

PK;Caden Buhr, Bettendorf;5-10;160;so.

Second-team defense

DL;David Borchers, North Scott;6-3;280;sr.

DL;Walid Botcho, Davenport Central;6-1;195;jr.

DL;Edmund Garcia, Rock Island;6-2;290;sr.

DL;Caleb Singleton, Moline;6-3;320;sr.

LB;Aiden Maurer, Bettendorf;6-0;205;sr.

LB;Connor Pena, Central DeWitt;5-11;185;jr.

LB;Cale Preston, Assumption;6-1;210;sr.

LB;Christian Raya, Moline;5-11;185;sr.

DB;Ryan Doyle, Pleasant Valley;5-11;175;sr.

DB;Korey Randle, United Township;6-0;155;jr.

DB;Will Taylor, Geneseo;5-9;150;sr.

UT;Addison Binnie, Clinton;6-0;175;sr.

P;Jackson Jeys, Davenport Central;6-1;190;jr.

Honorable mention

Alleman: Jason Bowker, sr.; Andrew Torres, sr.; Daniel VanDeHeede, jr.

Assumption: Jack Carroll, sr.; Antonio Chase Diaz, sr.; Joe Gassen, sr.; Keaton O'Neill, so.; Rhett Schaefer, jr.

Bettendorf: Sam Beecher, so.; Spencer Del Vecchio, sr.; Xavier Hamilton, sr., DL; Isaiah Martinez, sr.; Charlie Zimmerman, jr.

Central DeWitt: Sam Bloom, sr.; Michael Cabrera, jr.; Jack Eberhart, sr.; David Harper, sr.; Jacob Maher, jr.; Mitch Maher, jr.

Clinton: Tavian Bailey, sr.; Collin Fullick, jr.; Ryan Rausenberger, sr.; Ajai Russell, sr.

Davenport Central: Ian Hopkins, sr.; Ben Strang, sr.

Davenport North: Nolan Mosier, sr.; Tate Motley, jr.; Holden Phillips, jr.

Davenport West: Tucker Avis, sr.; Zane Fellman, jr.; Marvin Neely, so.; Drew Westpfahl, sr.; Landon Wright, sr.

Geneseo: Luke Johnsen, jr.; Ian Leetch, sr.; Jeron Neal, jr.; Kaden Salisbury, jr.; Jaden Weinzierl, sr.

Moline: Adrian Cooper, so.; Cooper Marsh, sr.; Aubre Threatt, sr.; Mason Woods, sr.

Muscatine: Gavin Brookhart, jr.; Evan Franke, jr.; Matt Keener, sr.; Aiden Lopez, jr.

North Scott: Aydan Cary, sr.; Cole Jennings, sr.; Drew Kilburg, sr.; Jackson McAllister, jr.; Mason Pike, sr.; Miles Robertson, sr.

Pleasant Valley: Mason Breen, jr.; Blayne Farmer, sr.; Coy Kipper, jr.; Tyge Lyon, jr.; Aden O'Donnell, sr.

Rock Island: Joe Allen, jr.; Jace Bennett, sr.; Steven Marquez, sr.; Amare Overton, jr.; Darius Tongo, sr.

United Township: Dante Jackson, sr.; Matthew Kelley, jr.; Jacob VanDeWiele, jr.