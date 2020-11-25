Quad-Cities All-Metro football team

DL;Joey Petersen, North Scott;6-4;215;sr.;Iowa State recruit and 3A first team all-stater was team's top tackler with 47.5 stops (13 for loss), second in class with nine sacks

DL;A.J. Tappa, Pleasant Valley;6-4;310;sr.;First team all-MAC 4A pod nose tackle plugged up middle for a defense which held nine foes at or below 14 points; 3.5 tackles for loss

DL;Dominic Wiseman, Dav. North;6-1;270;jr.;Two-way starter and 4A second team all-stater is getting D-I attention; MAC 4A defensive player of year had 37.5 tackles (18.5 for loss)

LB;Michael Acri, Pleasant Valley;6-1;210;sr.;First team all-MAC 4A pod selection had team-high 66 tackles (5 for loss) to help Spartans reach semis for first time in 24 seasons

LB;Owen Hamel, Assumption;6-3;190;sr.;First team all-district, second team all-state in 3A was squad's top tackler (54.5), three picks, fumble recovery, 253 rushing yards

LB;Bradley Hill, Bettendorf;6-1;215;jr.;Team-best 52 tackles (7.5 for loss), was first team all-MAC; spurred defense to five shutouts and allowing fewer than 8 points per game

LB;Rusty VanWetzinga, Pleasant Valley;6-1;210;so.;First team all-MAC and Class 4A third team all-state choice recorded 56 tackles (5.5 for loss) and a pick for a team which went 10-1