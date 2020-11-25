 Skip to main content
Quad-Cities All-Metro football team
Henry Bloom

Henry Bloom, Central DeWitt senior quarterback

First-team offense

QB;Carter Markham, North Scott;6-0;175;sr.;Class 3A first team all-state QB completed 67.7% of his passes for 1,054 yards along with rushing for team-best 839 yards and 12 TDs

RB;Ryan Cole, Bettendorf;5-9;170;sr.;Two-way starter and 4A second team all-stater rushed for 710 yards, 9 TDs; also had 38.5 tackles (8.5 for loss) and an interception

RB;Dayne Hodge, Assumption;5-11;180;sr.;Offensive player of year in Class 3A District 4 rushed for 1,096 yards and 13 TDs; had season-high 198 yards versus Central DeWitt

RB;Caden Kipper, Pleasant Valley;6-0;200;sr.;MAC 4A pod offensive player of year racked up 1,195 rushing and 140 receiving yards, 10 TDs; had 2,100-plus career rushing yards

WR;Tynan Numkena, Bettendorf;6-2;200;jr.;First team all-MAC 4A pod, team-high 28 receptions for 336 yards and four scores along with 324 rushing yards and four TDs

WR;Quincy Wiseman, Dav. North;6-2;165;sr.;First team all-MAC 4A pod, team-high 27 catches for 319 yards and two TDs; 27 tackles (8.5 for loss), team-leading three interceptions

OL;Griffin Liddle, Bettendorf;6-3;270;sr.;University of Iowa recruit and three-time all-stater was four-year starter; led defensive front which held five offenses scoreless

OL;Tyler Maro, Assumption;6-7;265;sr.;Two-way starter and two-time all-stater has nearly 40 Division I offers; instrumental in eight-win Assumption averaging 35 points per game

OL;Nate Timmons, Assumption;6-7;270;sr.;Class 3A second team all-stater and two-year starter has interest from FCS and D-II programs; helped Knights rush for 253 ypg.

OL;Kade Tippet, North Scott;6-1;230;sr.;Left guard and 3A second team all-stater helped generate holes for an offense which averaged 28.3 points and 307 yards per game

OL;Kane Zemo, Pleasant Valley;6-3;245;sr.;Three-year starter and two-time all-stater was first team all-MAC 4A pod; helped PV rush for 4A-best 3,038 yards and 33 TDs

PK;Rhys Ward, Pleasant Valley;6-2;175;jr.;Class 4A second team all-stater was 8 of 9 on field goals (long of 43), 31 of 31 on PATs, 28 of his 57 kickoffs went for touchbacks

UT;Oliver Hughes, North Scott;5-10;155;jr.;Class 3A first team all-stater had team-high 37 receptions, 393 yards; 41.5 tackles (8 TFL), 4 picks, 7 of 9 FGs, 38.8 yards per punt

First-team defense

DL;Togeh Deseh, Muscatine;6-0;265;sr.;Three-year starter and 4A third team all-state nose tackle had 30 tackles (17 for loss), 2.5 sacks and one pick; has offer from UNI

DL;Joey Petersen, North Scott;6-4;215;sr.;Iowa State recruit and 3A first team all-stater was team's top tackler with 47.5 stops (13 for loss), second in class with nine sacks

DL;A.J. Tappa, Pleasant Valley;6-4;310;sr.;First team all-MAC 4A pod nose tackle plugged up middle for a defense which held nine foes at or below 14 points; 3.5 tackles for loss

DL;Dominic Wiseman, Dav. North;6-1;270;jr.;Two-way starter and 4A second team all-stater is getting D-I attention; MAC 4A defensive player of year had 37.5 tackles (18.5 for loss)

LB;Michael Acri, Pleasant Valley;6-1;210;sr.;First team all-MAC 4A pod selection had team-high 66 tackles (5 for loss) to help Spartans reach semis for first time in 24 seasons

LB;Owen Hamel, Assumption;6-3;190;sr.;First team all-district, second team all-state in 3A was squad's top tackler (54.5), three picks, fumble recovery, 253 rushing yards

LB;Bradley Hill, Bettendorf;6-1;215;jr.;Team-best 52 tackles (7.5 for loss), was first team all-MAC; spurred defense to five shutouts and allowing fewer than 8 points per game

LB;Rusty VanWetzinga, Pleasant Valley;6-1;210;so.;First team all-MAC and Class 4A third team all-state choice recorded 56 tackles (5.5 for loss) and a pick for a team which went 10-1

DB;Sam Fleming, Dav. Central;5-6;150;sr.;Safety and third team all-state performer paced 4A with 66 solo tackles (three for loss); posted team-high two interceptions

DB;Joe Manternach, Assumption;6-0;170;sr.;First team all-district and 3A third team all-stater registered three picks; influential piece on a defense which had four shutouts

DB;Prince Wei, Muscatine;6-0;185;sr.;Three-year starter, with a UNI offer, was first team all-MAC, collected 34 tackles, 5 pass break-ups, 2 picks; 10 of 11 on PATs

P;Henry Bloom, Central DeWitt;6-0;175;sr.;Averaged 38.3 yards per punt on 33 attempts (top punter in District 4); team's quarterback passed for 1,168 yards and nine scores

Second-team offense

QB;Barrett Lindmark, Pleasant Valley;5-10;180;jr.

Back;Eli Gaye, Muscatine;5-6;170;sr.

Back;Garrett Sailor, Central DeWitt;6-0;175;sr.

WR;Kaiden Muhl, Central DeWitt;6-0;170;sr.

WR;Simon Weitz, Assumption;6-0;185;sr.

TE;Kellen Hornbuckle, Pleasant Valley;6-4;230;sr.

OL;Blake DeLeon, Bettendorf;6-2;270;jr.

OL;Carson McCaughey, North Scott;6-1;295;sr.

OL;Cole Miller;Central DeWitt;6-3;285;sr.

OL;Joe Turner;Assumption;6-5;295;jr.

OL;Luke Vonderhaar, Pleasant Valley;6-4;245;jr.

PK;Carter Hurst, Dav. Central;5-10;170;jr.

UT;Cade Sheedy, Dav. North;5-11;195;jr.

Second-team defense

DL;Adam Allen, North Scott;6-2;215;jr.

DL;David Borchers, North Scott;6-3;245;so.

DL;Diego Cortes, Bettendorf;5-11;210;jr.

DL;Amir Lomas, Dav. North;5-11;170;jr.

LB;John Argo, Assumption;6-1;195;jr.

LB;Ryan Campbell, North Scott;6-1;180;jr.

LB;Kane Schmidt, Bettendorf;5-10;230;sr.

LB;Reed Ulses, Muscatine;6-4;200;sr.

DB;Zane Beebe, Dav. North;5-9;155;sr.

DB;Connor Corson, North Scott;5-10;155;jr.

DB;Jorge Ocampo, Muscatine;6-0;160;sr.

P;Parker Sutherland, Pleasant Valley;6-0;195;sr.

Honorable mention

Assumption: Evan Forker, DL, jr.; Luke Jacobsen, sr., LB; Aiden Morgan, DL, jr.; Josh VanSeveren, DB, sr.

Bettendorf: Oliver Bakeris, TE, sr.; Jacob Ripple, WR, sr.; MeKou Smith-Reed, DB, sr.; Jeffrey Speer, DL, sr.

Central DeWitt: Tyson Belk, DL, sr.; Sean Kinney, LB, sr.; John McConohy, LB, sr.; Landon Peterson, LB/PK, sr.; Connor Scheer, LB, sr.

Clinton: Nate Beeler, LB, jr.; Seth Dotterweich, TE/LB, jr.; Jai Jensen, QB, jr.; Max Kaczinski, LB, sr.

Davenport Central: Dane Howard, DB, sr.; Josh Howlett, DB, sr.; Nate Hummel, QB, jr.; Kellen Rush, WR, jr.; Donovan Wakefield, LB, jr.

Davenport North: Gaige Avants, LB, jr.; Isaac Griffiths, WR, sr.; Kevin Hinton, LB, sr.

Davenport West: Austyn Hazelett, OL, sr.; Devon Sanders, DB, so.; John Thornton, DL, sr.

Muscatine: Mentor Cooper, RB, sr.; Nolan Recker, FB/TE, jr.; Tim Nimely, RB, sr.; Nick Petersen, DL, sr.; Crew Schliesman, OL, sr.

North Scott: Ty Murphy, OL, sr.; Jakob Nelson, WR, jr.; Marquan Quinn, LB, sr.; Parker Ruth, TE, sr.; Will Seligman, DB, sr.; Max Solis, WR, sr.

Pleasant Valley: Owen Belman, DB, sr.; Andrew DePaepe, DL, so.; Caden McDermott, DB, so.; Matthew Meyer, DB, sr.; Matt Mickle, WR, sr.; Michael VanDerSchaaf, OL, sr.

