Quad-Cities All-Metro football team

Iowa player of year
Oliver Hughes, North Scott
The Class 4A first-team all-stater and first team all-district selection was instrumental in all three phases for the Lancers, who were ranked No. 1 for the majority of the season and finished 9-1.
As a receiver, Hughes had a team-high 57 receptions (second most in 4A) for 770 yards and eight touchdowns. The defensive back made 36 tackles (seven for loss) and recovered a fumble.
The senior also served as North Scott's kicker, going 40 of 43 on point-after attempts, making six field goals (long of 47) and recording 25 touchbacks on 33 kickoffs. He also averaged nearly 35 yards per punt.
In two seasons, the three-sport standout powered the Lancers to an 18-2 mark. He had 94 catches, almost 80 tackles and converted 13 field goals.
Illinois player of year
Matthew Bailey, Moline
The only player to be named first team all-Western Big 6 on offense, defense and special teams, Bailey thrived for the Maroons en route to a nine-win season and a conference championship.
Selected as a Class 7A all-state selection by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association, Bailey caught 37 passes for a school-record 802 yards. His 10 receiving touchdowns also were a single-season school mark.
Undecided on his college plans, the 6-foot-2 and 190-pounder defensive back led a Maroons defense which posted four consecutive shutouts at one stretch in the season. Moline coach Mike Morrissey said Bailey is "probably the best football player that we've had here in decades."
First-team offense
QB;Grayson Juel, North Scott;6-3;175;sr.;Class 4A second team all-stater completed 72.1% of his passes for 2,211 yards and state-best 27 TDs versus only four picks
RB;John Argo, Assumption;6-0;205;sr.;Defensive MVP of Class 3A District 4 and first team all-stater rushed for metro-best 1,390 yards and 18 TDs, recorded 91.5 tackles (six for loss)
RB;Riley Fuller, Moline;5-10;185;jr.;First team all-Big 6 on offense, he had 918 rushing yards and eight touchdowns which were second most in the conference
WR;Marieon Anderson, Rock Island;6-3;185;sr.;First team all-Big 6 on offense, he caught 43 passes for 671 yards and 10 touchdowns which led the Rocks
WR;Matthew Bailey, Moline;6-2;190;sr.;IHSFCA Class 7A all-state choice and MVP of Western Big 6, he hauled in 37 receptions for school record 802 yards and 10 TDs
WR;Jakob Nelson, North Scott;6-3;200;sr.;IPSWA 4A first team all-state and all-district, he had 56 grabs for 826 yards and metro-best 15 TDs (at least one in every regular-season game)
OL;Blake DeLeon, Bettendorf;6-3;285;sr.;Three-year starter and team captain, he was first team all-MAC in 5A pod and has offers from Division II Upper Iowa and Grand View University
OL;Charles Jagusah, Alleman;6-6;310;jr.;First team all-Big 6 choice on offense and defense, four-star recruit has more than 15 offers from Power 5 programs
OL;Aidan Kilstrom, Pleasant Valley;6-4;280;sr.;Headed to play at Harvard, 5A second team all-stater is physical player with a mean streak and strength to run over defenders
OL;Nate Parker, Moline;5-10;230;jr.;First team all-Big 6 on offense and paved way for Moline's record breaking 2,910 yards of rushing and 424 points scored this season
OL;Luke Vonderhaar, Pleasant Valley;6-4;260;sr.;Off to play at the Air Force Academy, 5A first team all-stater and all-MAC choice blocked for an offense which rushed for 3,512 yards
UT;Alec Ponder, Moline;6-2;195;sr.;Second team all-Big 6 on offense and broke Moline's passing yards record (1,718) and passing touchdowns record (20)
PK;Billy Moore, Assumption;5-9;145;so.;Named kicker of year in Class 3A District 4, Moore was 25 of 28 on point-after attempts and 8 of 9 on field goals with long of 43
First-team defense
DL;Andrew DePaepe, Pleasant Valley;6-6;240;jr.;Four-star recruit, with more than a dozen FBS offers, 5A third team all-stater had 14.5 tackles for loss and accounted for seven of team's 11.5 sacks
DL;AJ Petersen, North Scott;6-1;195;jr.;Class 4A first team all-state end had team-high 15 tackles for loss (six sacks) on a defense which recorded four shutouts
DL;Dontrell Powers, Rock Island;6-2;220;sr.;First team all-Big 6 member who was dominant on the defensive line and recorded a sack that resulted in a safety against Alleman
DL;Dominic Wiseman, Dav. North;6-2;270;sr.;Four-year starter was defensive MVP of MAC 5A pod, ranked second in his class with 30.5 tackles for loss, had 65 total tackles
LB;Ryan Campbell, North Scott;6-3;200;sr.;Defensive MVP of Class 4A District 3, he was the glue of a unit that allowed just 6.3 ppg., posted 49.5 tackles (8 TFL) and an interception
LB;Gavin Grace, Moline;6-0;210;sr.;First team all-Big 6 defense member that helped Maroons allow just three rushing touchdowns in the regular season, also ran in 16 touchdowns on offense
LB;Bradley Hill, Bettendorf;6-1;215;sr.;Iowa wrestling recruit and 5A second team all-state linebacker had team-high 63 tackles (14 TFL) for a defense which held six foes to 14 points or fewer
LB;Rusty VanWetzinga, Pleasant Valley;6-1;220;jr.;Class 5A first team all-state middle linebacker had 56.5 tackles (5.5 for loss), was third on squad with 541 rushing yards and five TDs
DB;Connor Corson, North Scott;5-11;165;sr.;Second in 4A with six picks (11 in two years), also had fumble recovery and 29 tackles for a team undefeated in regular season
DB;Oliver Hughes, North Scott;5-11;160;sr.;First team all-state and all-district in 4A, had 36 tackles (7 TFL), team-best 57 receptions, 770 yards, 8 TDs, 40-43 PATs, made six FGs
DB;Jasper Ogburn, Moline;6-0;180;jr.;First team all-Big 6 in helping Moline shut out opponents for 17 straight quarters and not allowing 100-yard rusher until the postseason
UT;Cade Sheedy, Dav. North;5-11;185;sr.;Four-year contributor was first team all-MAC, 58.5 tackles (12 TFL), 3 interceptions (one returned for TD), rushed for 353 yards, 2 TDs
P;Jai Jensen, Clinton;6-3;200;sr.;4A all-district and second team all-state pick averaged 37 yards per punt, passed for 1,799 yards and 17 TDs, team's leading rusher with 394 yards
Second-team offense
QB;Eli Reese, Rock Island;6-2;185;sr.
Back;Quonterrion Brooks, Rock Island;6-0;185;jr.
Back;Nate Hummel, Dav. Central;5-10;200;sr.
WR;Tynan Numkena, Bettendorf;6-2;205;sr.
WR;Damahz Slater, United Township;6-1;170;sr.
TE;Kai Rios, Rock Island;6-5;245;sr.
OL;Hunter Kaufman, North Scott;5-11;200;sr.
OL;Mark Runkle, Moline;6-0;240;jr.
OL;Ryan Saddler, Pleasant Valley;6-0;270;sr.
OL;Joe Turner, Assumption;6-5;300;sr.
OL;Nathan VanDeWoestyne, Geneseo;6-4;255;sr.
UT;Caden McDermott, Pleasant Valley;5-9;185;jr.
PK;Caroline Hazen, Moline;5-4;NA;sr.
Second-team defense
DL;David Borchers, North Scott;6-3;260;jr.
DL;Diego Cortes, Bettendorf;5-11;225;sr.
DL;Antwan Hawthorne, United Township;6-1;225;sr.
DL;Caleb Singleton, Moline;6-3;340;jr.
LB;Gaige Avants, Dav. North;5-9;170;sr.
LB;Tyler Bohnert, United Township;6-0;180;sr.
LB;Hunter Jones, Dav. West;6-1;205;sr.
LB;Tate Lyon, Pleasant Valley;5-11;195;so.
DB;Cameron Figgs, Bettendorf;6-0;160;jr.
DB;Cole Jennings, North Scott;5-10;155;jr.
DB;Cranston Wall, Moline;5-11;180;sr.
UT;Joey VanWetzinga, Pleasant Valley;6-2;240;fr.
P;Michael Ray, Davenport West;5-10;190;sr.
Honorable mention
Alleman: Andrew Torres, jr., RB; Lincoln Dorsey, jr., RB
Assumption: Nate Canals, sr., OL; Jack Carroll, jr., DE; Aiden Morgan, sr., DL; David Neuberger, sr., DB; Cale Preston, jr., LB
Bettendorf: Evan Forker, sr., DL; Xavier Hamilton, jr., OL/DL: Aiden Maurer, jr., LB; Isaiah Martinez, jr., RB/DB
Central DeWitt: Lucas Burmeister, sr., WR/DB; Mitchell Howard, jr., DL; Gibson McEwen, sr., WR; Ben Pace, jr., RB; Brady Petersen, jr., DL
Clinton: Addison Binnie, jr., WR/DB; Zach Connell, sr., WR/DB; Devan Galant, sr., TE/LB; Ajai Russell, jr., RB/DE
Davenport Central: Charles Jones, jr., WR; Antwyon Lowery, sr., LB; Marshal McDermott, sr., OL
Davenport North: Morgan Bequeaith, sr., WR; Nolan Mosier, jr., QB; Peter Phan, sr., RET; Holden Phillips, so., OL; Gio Rivera, sr., RB/DE
Davenport West: Will Travis, sr., LB
Geneseo: Andrew Cotty, sr., WR; Jaden Weinzierl, jr., WR/RB; Connor Shipman, sr., DL; Jonathon Maxwell, sr., LB
Moline: Christian Raya jr., LB; Ayden Kehl, sr., OLB; Amir Lomas, sr., LB; Pablo Perez, so., RB; Colin Shults, sr., TE
Muscatine: Ty Cozad, so., RB/LB; Mason Crabtree, sr., LB; Nolan Recker, sr., TE/DE
North Scott: Adam Allen, sr., DL; Darnell Butler, sr., RB; Payton Kruse, sr., RB/LB
Pleasant Valley: Barrett Lindmark, sr., QB; Makhi Wilson, jr., RB/DB
Rock Island: Jace Bennett, jr., G/DE; Jacob Rowher, sr., G; Aoci Bernard, sr., DB
United Township: Matthew Kelley, so., QB; Loren Arrington, sr., RB; Johnny Manso, jr., RB