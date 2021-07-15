Quad Cities All-Metro Illinois football team

Player of the year

Cayne Smith, United Township, sr.: In his first year as the featured back for the Panthers, the 6-foot, 195-pound tailback had a breakout season, finishing with 1,429 yards rushing on 148 carries during the six-game campaign. Only stopped once behind the line for a loss, he averaged 9.6 yards per carry and 238 yards per game and scored 21 touchdowns. His efforts helped the Panthers snap a 47-game Western Big 6 Conference losing streak and lead them to a 4-2 record. It was UT’s first winning season since its 2001 playoff season.