Quad Cities All-Metro Illinois football team

Player of the year
Cayne Smith, United Township, sr.: In his first year as the featured back for the Panthers, the 6-foot, 195-pound tailback had a breakout season, finishing with 1,429 yards rushing on 148 carries during the six-game campaign. Only stopped once behind the line for a loss, he averaged 9.6 yards per carry and 238 yards per game and scored 21 touchdowns. His efforts helped the Panthers snap a 47-game Western Big 6 Conference losing streak and lead them to a 4-2 record. It was UT’s first winning season since its 2001 playoff season.
First-team offense
QB;Alec Ponder, Moline;jr.;First team all-Big 6, completed 105 of 172 passes (61%) for 1,551 yards and 18 touchdowns versus five interceptions
Back;Cayne Smith, United Township;sr.;First team all-Big 6 and all-state selection by coaches rushed for a conference-best 1,429 yards and 21 scores.
Back;Bruce Moore, Geneseo;sr.;Workhorse tailback compiled 164 rushes for 635 yards and team-high eight TDs; also had five tackles for loss as linebacker
WR/TE;Cole Rusk, Rock Island;sr.;First team all-Big 6 selection led Rocks in catches (32), receiving yards (495) and receiving scores (7)
WR;Jaheim Thornton, Moline;sr.;Led the Maroons' prolific passing attack with team-highs in receptions (28), receiving yards (540) and TD catches (7)
WR;Matthew Bailey, Moline;jr.;A two-way starter, Bailey caught 23 passes for 488 yards (21.1 yards per catch), the team's heart and soul on defense
OL;Rudy Glancey, Alleman;sr.;The 6-foot-3, 320-pound all-Big 6 choice was big part of team's ball-control rushing attack that netted 1,100 yards, 10 TDs
OL;Charlie Jagusah, Alleman;so.;Already with multiple Division I offers, the 6-6 and 290-pound all-Big 6 selection is versatile enough to play both sides of ball
OL;Tommy Smith, Rock Island;sr.;First team all-Big, the 6-4 and 290-pounder was anchor of Rocks' explosive offense that averaged 33-plus points per game
OL;Simon Wilson, United Township;sr.;Two-way starter led a strong offensive line that helped team average 441.3 yards and just shy of 40 points per game
OL;Tete Houedakor, United Township;sr.;Second team all-Big 6, he teamed with Wilson to help lead prolific Panthers up front
PK;Hunter Clark-Holke, Geneseo;jr.;First team all-Big 6 on special teams, he made four of five FGs tries (between 30-39 yards), 13 of 14 on point-after kicks
UT;Trevell Carpenter, United Township;sr.;Team highs in catches (17) and receiving yards (231), explosive return man who had 93-yard return for score vs. Moline
First-team defense
DL;Caleb Sharer, Alleman;sr.;First team all-Big 6 selection was described by his coaches as the team's beset defensive end
DL;Terrell Akers, Rock Island.sr;Second team all-Big 6 choice also caught one reception for 40 yards
DL;Brennen Smith, Geneseo;sr.;Honorable mention all-Big 6, he had two tackles for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery
DL;Colin Shults, Moline.jr.;Second team all-Big 6 lineman, caught six passes for 107 yards as a tight end
LB;Dominic DeBoef, Geneseo;sr.;First team all-Big 6, he was a disruptive force in middle for the Leafs, recorded two tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries
LB;Gavin Grace, Moline;jr.;First team all-Big 6, he also averaged 7.8 yards per carry as a tailback
LB;Israel Loumedjinon, United Township;sr.;First team all-Big 6, led Panthers with 50 tackles and 11 TFLs, had five pass breakups and a forced fumble
LB;Jack Patting, Alleman;sr.;Second team all-Big 6, he was the Pioneers' leading tackler in the middle of their defense, also leading rusher (393 yards, 3 TDs)
DB;Jake Mattecheck, Alleman;sr.;First team all-Big 6, missed two games due to injury, but was still a main threat on both sides of the ball
DB;Perry Slater, Rock Island;sr.;First team all-Big 6, he was one of Rocky's top coverage defenders, caught 14 passes for 120 yards and three scores
DB;Daslah Geadeyan, United Township;sr.;Second team all-Big 6 defensive back, had 26 tackles, team-best 7 breakups, threw for 714 yards as QB
DB;Trevyon Lee, Moline;sr.;Second team all-Big 6 defensive back, will play football at Missouri University of Science & Technology
Second-team offense
QB;Eli Reese, Rock Island;jr.
RB;Riley Fuller, Moline;so.
WR;Jakobe Bea, Rock Island;sr.
WR;Dakari Baldwin, United Township;sr.
OL;Nathan VandeWoestyne, Geneseo;jr.
OL;Caleb Habel, Alleman;sr.
OL;Har Ju Ree, Rock Island;sr.
OL;Jaxon Crawford, United Township;sr.
OL;Tyler Demarest, United Township;sr.
OL;Pharoah Gray, Rock Island;sr.
UT;Marriyon Rogers, Rock Island;sr.
PK;Caroline Hazen, Moline;jr.
Second-team offense
DL;Eli Denton, Alleman;sr.
DL;Jacob Rohwer, Rock Island;jr.
DL;Christian Kizer, United Township;sr.
DL;Malik Jones, Moline;sr.
LB;Jackson Marx, Alleman;sr.
LB;Kaden Davison, Geneseo;jr.
LB;C.J. Terronez, Alleman;sr.
LB;Jaylen Brozovich, Rock Island;sr.
DB;Zach Carpita, Alleman;sr.
DB;Ryan Dockery-Jackson, Alleman;sr.
DB;Lamont Hill, United Township;sr.
DB;Darrell Stewart, United Township;jr.
Honorable mention
Alleman: Chase Stephens, fr.
Geneseo: Nathan Beneke, sr.; Mason Jones, sr.; PJ Moser, sr.
Moline: Nate Parker, Moline, so.; Cranston Wall, jr.
Rock Island: Marieon Anderson, jr.; Dontrell Powers, jr.; Terrance Russel, sr.