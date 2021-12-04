Quad-Cities All-Western Illinois football team

Player of the year
Kolby Franks, Erie-Prophetstown
Selected as a first team Illinois High School Football Coaches Association all-stater in Class 2A, the senior quarterback rushed for 24 touchdowns and 1,566 yards on 190 carries in leading the Panthers to eight wins, their first conference championship and the second round of the IHSA playoffs.
In addition to rushing totals, Franks completed 58 of 86 passes for 975 yards and nine scores as he was a second team all-Three Rivers West Division choice.
The 6-foot-3 and 165-pound Franks averaged more than 8 yards per rush and completed more than 65% of his throws. In the Panthers' first-round playoff win over Clifton Central, he rushed for 202 yards and four scores along with throwing two touchdowns.
First-team offense
RB;David Meece, Mercer County;jr.;First team all-Lincoln Trail Conference at running back and linebacker, he rushed for 1,332 yards and 14 TDs on 152 carries, 62 tackles (8 for loss)
RB;Keyontiss Patterson, Kewanee;sr.;Unanimous first team all-Three Rivers East Division standout rushed for 1,054 yards and 10 TDs on 180 carries, tallied 1,259 total yards, scored 13 TDs
WR;Nate Henry, Rockridge;sr.;First team IHSFCA Class 2A all-state pick and unanimous first team all-Three Rivers West standout, had 40 receptions for 728 yards and nine TDs, 31 tackles
WR;Quinn Hoftender, Orion;sr.;Unanimous first team all-Three Rivers West pick at end and linebacker, had 24 receptions for 500 yards and eight TDs, 70 tackles (3.5 for loss)
WR;Jordan Johnson, Kewanee;sr.;First team all-Three Rivers East standout hauled in 45 receptions for 924 yards and 13 TDs, 32 tackles, three interceptions and a defensive TD
OL;Tucker Forrest, Annawan-Wethersfield;sr.;First team all-Lincoln Trail Conference selection anchored offensive line, was second on team with 70 tackles (5.5 for loss)
OL;Jaesan Gaylord, Erie-Prophetstown;sr.;Earned unanimous first team all-Three Rivers West honors at tackle, anchored a line that helped offense average 35.5 points per game en route to league title
OL;Joey Huizenga, Fulton;sr.;First team all-Northwest Upstate Illini honors at guard, second team all-conference defensive end, posted 82 tackles, 13 TFL, 4 sacks
OL;Connor Shaffer, Rockridge;sr.;Unanimous first team all-Three Rivers West selection at guard and first team defensive line, tallied 30 tackles
OL;Noah Tiska, Kewanee;sr.;First team all-Three Rivers East at center for his role in an offense which averaged 34.5 points per game and won first league title since 1993
PK;Endi Qunaj, Fulton;sr.;First team all-Northwest Upstate Illini, hit 48 of 50 PATs, 4 of 5 FGs (long of 42), averaged 47.4 yards per kick on 64 kickoffs, six touchbacks
UT;Gage Hugart, Riverdale;sr.;Second team all-Three Rivers West pick at QB, passed for a team-record 1,109 yards and five TDs, rushed for 384 yards and five scores
First-team defense
DL;Nick Ballard, Erie-Prophetstown;sr.;Unanimous first team all-Three Rivers West selection, finished with 41 tackles (4.5 sacks), honorable mention all-conference at offensive tackle
DL;James Conner, Kewanee;sr.;IHSFCA first team all-state selection in Class 4A and unanimous first team all-Three Rivers East, finished with 50 tackles and 3.5 sacks
DL;Reece Richmond, Riverdale;sr.;First team all-Three Rivers West honoree, recorded 52 tackles and five TFL, a second team all-conference pick at offensive guard
DL;Kole Schipper, Fulton;sr.;First team all-Northwest Upstate Illini standout, 41 solo tackles, 45 assists, 19 TFLs, four sacks and two fumble recoveries for Class 1A quarterfinalists
LB;Jacob Jones, Fulton;sr.;First team all-NUIC choice on defense and honorable mention at tailback, tallied 53 solo tackles, 40 assists, 10 TFLs, accumulated 1,131 total yards and 11 TDs
LB;Mason Misfeldt, Erie-Prophetstown;sr.;First team all-Three Rivers West pick both ways, tallied team-best 127 tackles, three sacks, three fumble recoveries, 642 total yards, seven TDs
LB;Josh Nimrick, Kewanee;sr.;First team all-Three Rivers East selection had 95 tackles to lead a defense which allowed less than three touchdowns per game in an 11-win season
LB;Keegan VanKampen, Fulton;sr.;First team IHSFCA Class 1A all-state pick and first team all-NUIC at linebacker and running back, had 132 tackles (66 solo), 14 TFL, rushed for 1,054 yards and 19 TDs
DB;Trevor Cobo, Erie-Prophetstown;sr.;Earned unanimous first team all-Three Rivers West honors, recorded 69 tackles (38 solo), 10 pass knockdowns, five interceptions
DB;Cole Kratzberg, Orion;jr.;All-Three Rivers West honors both ways, tallied 71 tackles, three interceptions, three TFLs, two sacks, also rushed for 1,100 yards and 12 TDs
DB;Niko Powe, Kewanee;sr.;First team all-Three Rivers East with 65 tackles, five interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, second team all-conference end with 29 catches for 632 yards
P;Will Bruno, Kewanee;sr.;First team all-Three Rivers East pick on special teams and at quarterback, averaged 39.5 yards per punt, threw for 1,942 yards and 26 TDs, 2,133 total yards
UT;Jase Grunder, Erie-Prophetstown;jr.;First team all-Three Rivers West honors at linebacker and as kick return specialist, 109 tackles (59 solo), 572 total yards and nine TDs
Second-team offense
QB;Brayden Deem, Rockridge;Sr.
RB;Darius Dickerson, Annawan-Wethersfield;Sr.
RB;Peyton Locke, Rockridge;Jr.
WR;Lucas Kessinger, Ridgewood;Sr.
WR;Colin Hornback, Annawan-Wethersfield;So.
WR;Brock Mason, Fulton;Sr.
OL;Sam Buser, Rockridge;Sr.
OL;Jared Cheline, Mercer County;Sr.
OL;Clay Hockaday, Erie-Prophetstown;Jr.
OL;Carson Kellett, Mercer County;Jr.
OL;Skylar Summy, Kewanee;Sr.
PK;Blayden Murdock, Orion;Jr.
UT;Connor Sibley, Erie-Prophetstown;Sr.
Second-team defense
DL;Seth Gardner, Orion;Sr.
DL;Connor Hood, Kewanee;Sr.
DL;Tyler Shambaugh, Morrison;Sr.
DL;Ian Willits, Mercer County;Jr.
LB;Noah Huizenga, Riverdale;Sr.
LB;Maddix Moninski, Orion;Sr.
LB;Matthew Senteney, Annawan-Wethersfield;Jr.
LB;George Starks, Rockridge;Jr.
DB;Ryan Eads, Fulton;Jr.
DB;Matthew Lucas, Mercer County;Jr.
DB;Jared Mohr, Orion;Sr.
P;Carson Strating, Morrison;So.
UT;Tyler Lukaszewski, Sherrard;Sr.
Honorable mention
Annawan-Wethersfield: Mason Matney, sr.; Jesse Sandoval, sr.; Landon Songer, sr.; Cole Troxwell, sr.
Erie-Prophetstown: Elijah Friedrichsen, sr.; Max Vahle, sr.
Fulton: Baylen Damhoff, so.; Braiden Damhoff, jr.; Zach Dykstra, sr.; Patrick Lower, sr.
Kewanee: Brady Clark, so.; Cam Conley, sr.; Jaxson Hicks, jr.
Mercer County: Brecken Heinrichs, jr.; Owen Relander, jr.; Ryan Rillie, sr.
Morrison: Aaron Freeman, sr.; Chase Newman, so.
Orion: Luke Dunlap, so.; Lane Johnson, jr.; Kameron Weaver, jr.
Ridgewood: Rodney Beam, sr.; Meric Veloz, sr.
Riverdale: Caleb Jennings, sr.; Cole Jennings, sr.
Rockridge: Kameron Bohnsack, jr.; Landon Bull, fr.; Reese Finch, jr.; Austin VandeGeest, so.; Sawyer Weinert, sr.
Sherrard: Walker Anderson, jr.; Dylan Russell, sr.