Quad Cities All-Western Illinois Football Team

Player of the year

Jase Grunder, Erie-Prophetstown

Selected as a first team Illinois High School Football Coaches Association all-state performer in Class 2A, the senior rushed for 1,607 yards on 176 carries (9.1 yards per carry) and 21 touchdowns. A unanimous All-Three Rivers West Division selection on both sides of the ball, Grunder recorded 121 total tackles from his linebacker spot (51 solo stops) and two fumble recoveries.

Grunder, the leading rusher among Illinois area programs, had some monster performances throughout the season. He had 215 rushing yards and five scores in a season-opening victory over Mendota. He rushed for more than 200 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Sherrard.

First-team offense

QB;Colby Cox;Mercer County;sr.;The first team All-Lincoln Trail Conference pick completed 64% of his passes for 1,106 yards and 16 TDs. He also rushed for 568 yards and seven scores.

RB;Jase Grunder;Erie-Prophetstown;sr.;The IHSFCA Class 2A all-state pick rushed for more than 1,600 yards and nearly led E-P to back-to-back playoff trips for the first time in nearly a decade.

RB;Peyton Locke;Rockridge;sr.;All-TRAC West performer on offense, defense and special teams, he rushed for 1,017 yards and 13 TDs along with 27 catches for 470 yards and seven TDs.

RB;Gavin McDonough;Ridgewood;sr.;In program’s first year of 8-player, he rushed for 1,580 yards (9.9 per rush) and 24 TDs, earning all-state honors and I8FA Central 2 Division first-team honors.

WR;Kameron Bohnsack;Rockridge;sr.;The unanimous All-TRAC West standout hauled in a team-best 40 receptions for 859 yards and 13 TDs. He also was first team all-conference as a defensive back.

WR;Baylen Damhoff;Fulton;jr.;Unanimous first team All-Northwest Upstate Illini selection had 50 catches for 637 yards and nine TDs. He also was a strong contributor on defense with 66 tackles.

OL;Landon Bull;Rockridge;so.;Earned first team All-Three Rivers West honors at offensive tackle and at linebacker for a Class 2A state quarterfinal and TRAC West champion team.

OL;Braiden Damhoff;Fulton;sr.;Honored as an IHSFCA Class 1A all-state performer, the unanimous first team all-conference pick on offense collected 78 tackles on defense (7 TFL).

OL;Vaughn Frere;Rockridge;jr.;Was a first team All-Three Rivers West selection on both sides of the line and played a pivotal role in Rockets’ first Elite Eight playoff run since 2014.

OL;Caden Hart;Rockridge;jr.;Named unanimous first team All-Three Rivers West at center, anchoring an offensive line group that averaged just over 31 points per game.

OL;Carson Kellett;Mercer County;sr.;A first team All-LTC recipient on offense and second team on defense, he recorded 34 tackles with a sack and six TFL for the conference tri-champions.

UT;Ryan Eads;Fulton;sr.;All-Northwest Update Illini selection rushed for 646 yards, had 403 yards receiving, averaged 23.9 yards per kickoff return, had 15 TDs and intercepted five passes.

PK;Endi Qunaj;Fulton;sr.;Class 1A honorable mention all-state pick, he made 45 of 48 PAT attempts and 7 of 10 FGs. Qunaj averaged 52.5 yards per kick and had 22 touchbacks.

First-team defense

DL;Reese Finch;Rockridge;sr.;IHSFCA Class 2A all-state recipient and unanimous All-TRAC West selection anchored a defense that allowed just over 17 points per game in 12 contests.

DL;Brecken Heinrichs;Mercer County;sr.;First team All-LTC selection had 48 tackles, including three sacks and 15 TFL. He also had a pair of receiving TDs and was second team all-league on offense.

DL;Clay Hockaday;Erie-Prophetstown;sr.;Selected as a first team All-TRAC West recipient, he recorded 54 tackles (22 solos, 32 assists) with a pair of quarterback sacks.

DL;Zane Pannell;Fulton;sr.;Earned first team All-Northwest Upstate Illini honors, concluding with 90 tackles (47 assists), three sacks, 17 TFL and six fumble recoveries.

LB;Walker Anderson;Sherrard;sr.;First team All-TRAC West honoree and two-way starter recorded a team-high 135 tackles along with eight tackles for loss and three fumble recoveries.

LB;Lane Johnson;Orion;sr.;Unanimous first team All-TRAC West selection posted 63 total tackles, one interception and forced a fumble for a four-win Orion squad.

LB;Matthew Senteney;Annawan-Wethersfield;sr.;IHSFCA Class 1A first team all-state and unanimous All-LTC pick on offensive line had 130 tackles (76 solo) with 11 TFLs and 1.5 sacks.

LB;Conner Sheridan;Fulton;sr.;Named unanimous first team All-Northwest Upstate Illini, Sheridan finished with 132 tackles (79 solo) with five TFL and five interceptions (one returned for a TD).

DB;Cole Kratzberg;Orion;sr.;Unanimous first team All-TRAC West pick tallied 58 tackles, posted 1,040 total offensive yards and 11 TDs and added two kickoff returns for scores.

DB;Chase Newman;Morrison;jr.;IHSFCA Class 1A all-stater was first team All-TRAC West on defense. He recorded 61 tackles, two TFL and two interceptions along with 886 total yards and seven TDs.

DB;Owen Relander;Mercer County;sr.;IHSFCA Class 2A all-state and All-LTC recipient in secondary and at receiver, he had 61 tackles (six TFL), rushed for 601 yards, had 512 receiving yards and 16 TDs.

UT;Carter Brown;Sherrard;fr.;Unanimous first team All-TRAC West pick at tight end, he had 73 tackles on defense and collected 48 receptions for 707 yards and eight scores.

P;Blayden Murdock;Orion;sr.;First team All-TRAC West honoree on special teams, he averaged 38 yards per punt, including four punts inside the 20. Had 15 catches for 245 yards and four TDs on offense.

Second-team offense

QB;Brayden Dykstra;Fulton;sr.

RB;Dillon Horrie;Annawan-Wethersfield;jr.

RB;Zeb Rashid;Annawan-Wethersfield;so.

RB;Alex Zarlatanes;Rockridge;jr.

WR;Colin Hornback;Annawan-Wethersfield;jr.

WR;Preston Moriarity;Ridgewood;jr.

OL;Ty Anderson;Ridgewood;sr.

OL;Luke Dunlap;Orion;jr.

OL;Coy McKibbon;Annawan-Wethersfield;sr.

OL;Corbyn Powers;Kewanee;jr.

OL;Ian Willits;Mercer County;jr.

UT;Jacob Bayne;Rockridge;sr.

PK;Brady Clark;Kewanee;jr.

Second-team defense

DL;Drew Haverback;Annawan-Wethersfield;jr.

DL;Blake Johnston;Kewanee;jr.

DL;Gavin Minteer;Mercer County;sr.

DL;Arthur Pratt;Annawan-Wethersfield;sr.

LB;Joel Ford;Fulton;sr.

LB;Matthew Lucas;Mercer County;sr.

LB;Garrett Pettit;Kewanee;sr.

LB;Carson Strating;Morrison;jr.

DB;Connor Deem;Rockridge;jr.

DB;Javin Dellitt;Mercer County;sr.

DB;Danny Mouw;Morrison;sr.

UT;Deshaun McQueen;Morrison;jr.

P;Lukas Schroeder;Fulton;sr.

Honorable mention

Annawan-Wethersfield: Mason Heitzler, sr.; Evan Krause, sr.; Tyler Palanos, sr.; Ashton Potter, jr.; Landon Sauer, jr.

Erie-Prophetstown: Tyler Ballard, sr.; Amen Barron, so.; Hunter Bruketta, sr.; Michael Collins, jr.

Fulton: Ben Fosdick, sr.; Ethan Price, sr.

Kewanee: Alex Duarte, so.; Jaiden Little, jr.

Galva: Carter DeVenney, jr.; Jared O'Brien, jr.; Jett Olson, sr.; Caden Rachel, jr.; Blake Stahl, fr.

Mercer County: William Fredrickson, jr.; Payton Sedam, so.; Alex Wadden, sr.

Morrison: Brady Anderson, fr.; Logan Baker, sr.; Sebastian Carreno, jr.; Donny Reavy, so.

Orion: Maddux Arnold, so.; Kale Filler, fr.; Keagan Blessman, sr.; Aiden Fisher, so.; Drake Gunn, sr.; Quincy Perry, sr.; Kale Stropes, sr.; Kameron Weaver, sr.

Ridgewood: Ryle Catour, jr.; Jacob Johnson, sr.; Kaden Larson, sr.; Roy Sandberg, so.; Taylor Snook, jr.; Jacob Swemline, sr.

Rockridge: Jude Finch, so.; Chris Geier, sr.; Ryan Lower, fr.; Reid Mueller, jr.; Austin VandeGeest, so.

Sherrard: Holland Anderson, jr.; Riley Colbrese, jr.; Kyler Schmidt, jr.; Grady Steele, so.