Quad Cities All-Western Illinois football team

Player of the year

Colton Quagliano, Annawan-Wethersfield, sr.: An Illinois High School Football Coaches Association first team All-state pick in Class 1A and a unanimous first team All-Lincoln Trail Conference selection, Quagliano passed for 1,235 yards and 17 touchdowns during a shortened six-game senior season in which the Titans put together a 5-1 record and won their third consecutive LTC title. He completed his prep career with 6,424 passing yards and 1,622 rushing yards. He threw for 75 touchdowns and rushed for 24 scores.

First-team offense

QB;Coltin Quagliano, Annawan-Wethersfield;sr.;Completed 76 of 130 passes for 1,235 yards and 17 TDs versus two picks, also rushed for 164 yards, 5 TDs

Back;Peyton Locke, Rockridge;so.;Unanimous All-Three Rivers Rock Division rushed for 1,064 yards and 17 TDs on 109 carries; 178 receiving yards, 3 TDs

Back;Ethan Rash, Fulton;sr.;IHSFCA Class 1A first team All-state, All-Three Rivers Rock, rushed for 532 yards and 8 TDs; 36 tackles and eight for loss

Back;Braden Williams, Mercer County;sr.;Unanimous first team All-Lincoln Trail Conference, rushed for 890 yards and seven TDs on 143 carries