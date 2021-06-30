Quad Cities All-Western Illinois football team

Player of the year
Colton Quagliano, Annawan-Wethersfield, sr.: An Illinois High School Football Coaches Association first team All-state pick in Class 1A and a unanimous first team All-Lincoln Trail Conference selection, Quagliano passed for 1,235 yards and 17 touchdowns during a shortened six-game senior season in which the Titans put together a 5-1 record and won their third consecutive LTC title. He completed his prep career with 6,424 passing yards and 1,622 rushing yards. He threw for 75 touchdowns and rushed for 24 scores.
First-team offense
QB;Coltin Quagliano, Annawan-Wethersfield;sr.;Completed 76 of 130 passes for 1,235 yards and 17 TDs versus two picks, also rushed for 164 yards, 5 TDs
Back;Peyton Locke, Rockridge;so.;Unanimous All-Three Rivers Rock Division rushed for 1,064 yards and 17 TDs on 109 carries; 178 receiving yards, 3 TDs
Back;Ethan Rash, Fulton;sr.;IHSFCA Class 1A first team All-state, All-Three Rivers Rock, rushed for 532 yards and 8 TDs; 36 tackles and eight for loss
Back;Braden Williams, Mercer County;sr.;Unanimous first team All-Lincoln Trail Conference, rushed for 890 yards and seven TDs on 143 carries
WR;Nate Henry, Rockridge;jr.;Unanimous first team All-Three Rivers Rock, had 15 catches for 240 yards and six TDs; 16 tackles, 2 picks on defense
WR;Jenson Whiteman, Rockridge;sr.;First team All-Three Rivers Rock Division, had 14 receptions for 373 yards and three TDs; 3 interceptions on defense
OL;Mitch Lambert, Annawan-Wethersfield;sr.;First team All-Lincoln Trail Conference, had 53 tackles and two TFLs from linebacker slot
OL;Nate Portz, Fulton;sr.;First team All-Three Rivers Rock Division both ways and unanimous on offense, tallied 35 tackles and five TFLs on defense
OL;Ryan Parchert, Rockridge;sr.;Unanimous first-team All-Three Rivers Rock Division on both sides, recording 34 tackles and three TFLs on defense
OL;Tyson Smit, Morrison;sr.;A first-team All-Three Rivers Rock Division selection as the Mustangs' center, also contributed 35 tackles and four TFLs defensively
OL;Zach Williams, Rockridge;sr.;First team All-Three Rivers Rock Division, also contributed 19 tackles on the defensive line
PK;Endi Qunai, Fulton;so.;First-team All-Three Rivers Rock Division, converted on 33 of 33 PAT attempts and was 2 of 2 on FGs, averaged 44.9 yards per kickoff
UT;Kyler Pessman, Fulton;sr.;Class 1A first team all-stater had 18 catches for 379 yards, rushed for 225 yards, seven returns for 218 yards, 20 tackles at LB
First-team defense
DL;Josh Huizenga, Fulton;sr.;First team All-Three Rivers Rock Division had 56 tackles (33 solo), 10 TFLs, two sacks
DL;Nathan Schaefer, Morrison;jr.;First team All-Three Rivers Rock Division compiled 48 tackles (24 solo), eight TFLs
DL;Trace Seefeld, Mercer County;sr.;IHSFCA first team 2A all-state and unanimous All-LTC both ways, 48 tackles, 10 TFL, two sacks
DL;D.J. VanHouten, Ridgewood;sr.;First team All-Lincoln Trail Conference, finished with 54 tackles (16 solo), five TFLs, 492 rushing yards, 10 TDs
LB;Matthew Gray, Mercer County;sr.;Honorable mention 2A all-state, first team All-LTC, 63 tackles (15 TFL), 12 receptions for 169 yards, 3 TDs
LB;Tuker Miller, Annawan-Wethersfield;sr.;Honorable mention 1A all-state, first team All-LTC, 60 tackles, eight TFL, three sacks, 22 catches, 416 yards, 8 TDs
LB;Coby Schultz, Orion;sr.;First-team All-Three Rivers Rock Division with 32 total tackles and four TFLs, also tallied 491 total offensive yards and four TDs
LB;Colton Stahl, Ridgewood;sr.;First team All-LTC, tallied 64 tackles, five TFLs, two picks, threw for 893 yards and 12 TDs, rushed for 574 yards, 6 scores
DB;Eli Bernier, Sherrard;sr.;First team All-Three Rivers Mississippi Division, averaged 10 tackles per game, rushed for 416 yards, seven TDs
DB;Lucas Kessinger, Ridgewood;jr.;Unanimous first team All-LTC at defensive back and receiver, 43 tackles, 31 receptions for 453 yards, 7 TDs
DB;Brock Mason;Fulton;jr.;First team All-Three Rivers Rock Division with 33 tackles, two interceptions, 12 receptions for 200 yards, 3 TDs
P;Nate Helms, Morrison;sr.;Unanimous first tam All-Three Rivers Rock Division, averaged 34.9 yards per punt, 574 total offensive yards, 18 tackles on defense
Second-team offense
QB;Brayden Deem, Rockridge;jr.
RB;Ryan Staver, Sherrard;sr.
RB;Tayvian Taylor, Kewanee;sr.
RB;Connor Sibley, Erie-Prophetstown;jr.
WR;Quinn Hoftender, Orion;jr.
WR;Jordna Johnson, Kewanee;jr.
OL;Brant Casteel, Ridgewood;sr.
OL;Will Epperly, Sherrard;sr.
OL;George Lathouris, Annawan-Wethersfield;sr.
OL;Brody Naftzger, Erie-Prophetstown;sr.
OL;Victor Snook, Ridgewood;sr.
PK;Payton Catour, Ridgewood;sr.
UT;Melcon DeJesus, Kewanee;sr.
Second-team defense
DL;Justince Brainerd, Morrison;jr.
DL;Tyler Bridgford, Mercer County;sr.
DL;Jayson Johnson, Orion;sr.
DL;Matthew Senteney, Annawan-Wethersfield;so.
LB;Hunter Locke, Rockridge;sr.
LB;Jarrett Lund, Ridgewood;sr.
LB;Josh Nimrick, Kewanee;jr.
LB;Tanner Timerman, Sherrard;sr.
DB;Alex Anderson, Morrison;jr.
DB;Reece Gripp, Annawan-Wethersfield;sr.
DB;Brady Kelley, Annawan-Wethersfield;sr.
DB;Mason Misfeldt, Erie-Prophetstown;jr.
P;Gage Hugart, Riverdale;jr.
Honorable mention
Annawan-Wethersfield: Darius Dickerson, jr.; Logan Troxell, sr.
Erie-Prophetstown: Kolby Franks, jr.; Jase Grunder, so.; Jacob Otten, jr.; Logan Wheeler, sr.
Fulton: Connor Barnett, sr.; Will Conner, sr.; Joey Huizenga, jr.; Jacob Jones, jr.; Patrick Lower, jr.; Keegan VanKampen, jr.
Kewanee: Will Bruno, jr.; Cam Conley, jr.; Jaxson Hicks, so.; Conner Hood, jr.; Keanu Jaco, jr.; Niko Powe, jr.
Mercer County: Brody Esp, sr.; Matthew Lucas, so.; David Meece, so.; Owen Relander, so.
Mid-County: Cal Clucas, sr.; Seth Johnson, jr.; Grant Wight, so.
Morrison: Thomas Dauphin, jr.; T.C. Ottens, sr.; Aaron Wolf, sr.
Orion: Josh Fair, sr.; Cole Kratzberg, so.; Zack Riddell, sr.
Ridgewood: Lucas Althaus, sr.; Rodney Beam, jr.; Ganon Greenman, sr.; Meric Veloz, jr.
Riverdale: Carter DeCap, sr.; Eli Hinde, so.; Noah Huizenga, jr.; Cole Jennings, sr.; Brady Reed, so.; Zach Winchester, sr.
Rockridge: Matthew Bayne, sr.; Peyton Dye, sr.; Colby Lape, sr.; Wyatt Rudsell, sr.; Connor Shaffer, jr.
Sherrard: Walker Anderson, so.; Dylan Russell, jr.; Tyler Whan, sr.
West Carroll: Devin Davis, sr.; Noah Drake, jr.; Andrew Lee, sr.; Alex Mull, sr.