Quad-Cities' Male Athlete of the Year: Alleman's Charles Jagusah

Alleman High School football coach Fritz Dieudonne had one question for his team while watching film of the Pioneers’ 48-0 loss to Geneseo.

"What makes Charles (Jagusah) a D-1 talent?"

Answers were what you expect. He’s smart. He’s big. He’s fast.

But that didn’t drive home the point. Many athletes across the country are lucky enough to have Jagusah’s 6-foot-6, 300-pound frame, and many more are fast. What is it about Jagusah that has led to the Pioneer junior receiving over a dozen Division I football offers?

“I pointed to one play in particular, where (Geneseo) ran a run play towards their sidelines,” Dieudonne said. “Charles was on the opposite hash, but all of a sudden you see him taking an angle and outrunning linebackers and DBs. He’s the one that made the tackle on the opposite sideline.

“Not only is that an impressive feat because it takes effort, but it’s someone who didn’t care what the score was. He ran past everyone else to go make the play. For the rest of the week at practice, I challenged everyone to see their D-1 effort.”

That effort, coupled with his "gentle giant" personality, has drawn coaches from all over the country to Jagusah’s front door.

And that was before Jagusah went out and pinned his way through the state tournament for a Class 1A state wrestling title at 285 pounds.

The 2022 Quad-City Times male athlete of the year has excelled in everything he has taken up — including academics — and Jagusah doesn’t see why it should be any different.

“For me, if you’re talented there’s no point if you don’t work hard and maximize what you can be doing,” Jagusah said. “I always try to put in work every day to get better. I want to push myself and follow the examples of teammates I’ve had before me that have been really great at what they do.”

Dieudonne has seen that type of thinking first-hand, and how Jagusah is able to calculate his opponents — as a lineman who plays both sides of the ball — is what has impressed the first-year head coach the most.

“He is seriously so intelligent and detail-oriented and that’s the piece for me that sets him apart from everyone else,” Dieudonne said. “Whether he is competing against somebody on the mat, or lining up against them on the football field, being able to decipher the code in real time and figure out how to get his advantage is his greatest strength.”

Jagusah is the first non-senior male to be the male athlete of the year in over a decade. He is also the second Alleman boy (Pat Voss, 1997) to win.

Commitment to the program

With an athlete that talented, it was only natural to question if Jagusah would leave Alleman. The Pioneers faced an exodus of students after multiple administration changes led to the resignation of both the principal and athletic director during the 2021-22 school year.

While many changes took place, including a dip in the win column of many boys sports, one constant was Jagusah — and Dieudonne couldn’t have been more thankful for it.

“He had people, including public figures, publicly saying that he needs to leave Alleman,” Dieudonne said. “But he stayed. I think that speaks volumes to him as an individual, his character and his dedication to his school.

“He wanted to be part of the solution. It’s easy to point out what’s going wrong in a place, but it’s harder to say you want to be part of the solution. That impresses me. He is a national recruit and the best lineman in his class and he walks around the halls, and the field, and doesn’t treat anyone less.”

Jagusah is ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the state of Illinois in the 2023 class by both 247Sports and ESPN. Having someone like that during a winless season where the Pioneers were outscored 426-14 was critical according to Diuedonne.

When Jagusah completed his perfect 41-0 wrestling season, which ended in a state title, it gave the school something to hang its hat on when it needed it the most.

“Charlie is just such a good kid and he was a blessing for Alleman because while we’ve had a lot of negative publicity, we’ve also had a lot of kids doing some really great things,” Alleman wrestling coach Norman Jacks said. “He is so humble and always does the right things and just buys into the program.”

Despite the speculation, leaving never crossed Jagusah’s mind. That’s not the type of person he is.

“I couldn’t think of any other place that I’d rather be,” Jagusah said. “It’s been a big program for my family. Sure, you weren’t sure what was going to happen in the future and the team might not be the greatest, but that’s better than quitting and going somewhere else. That’s not who I am.”

That mindset kept Jagusah motivated, even when the score indicated there wasn’t much left to play for. Whether it was a standard for himself or commitment to his team, Jagusah wanted to give it his all every single down.

“I’ve always had that thought process that somebody is always watching,” Jagusah said. “Even before I started getting recruited, I just felt like you have to give it everything you can. I’ve seen teammates in the past that you can really tell when they have given everything on every play, and it’s worked out for them.

“It doesn’t matter to me if we’re down 40, I’m going to try and chase down the tackle to keep playing. I want to bring my teammates energy so that we can turn it around.”

That knack for wanting to improve and get better even carries over when Jagusah succeeds at something, such as winning wrestling matches. The junior Pioneer didn’t lose this season, and a majority of his matches ended in a pin, but Jagusah didn’t always leave the mat happy.

“I get a little worked up sometimes because everything is an experience and you’re trying to learn,” Jagusah said. “Losing a high school football game isn’t good, but there’s nothing you can do about it. All you can do is work. But for my (wrestling) matches, even if I won, I would be a little upset if I didn’t handle it well or if I thought I could have ended it quicker. It’s about improving and I have got to keep focused on that.”

Humble teacher

Simply put, Jagusah is the most talented athlete on both the football and wrestling teams. Schools have started to call about a future on the mat, but Jagusah is focused on his potential on the gridiron. With schools such as Notre Dame, Michigan, Oklahoma, LSU, Auburn, Wisconsin, Missouri, Arkansas and Iowa offering scholarships, it’s no surprise why.

That type of recruitment is something Dieudonne hasn’t seen while coaching.

“I’ve never been on a staff that has had a player that has been recruited from coast to coast like Charles,” Dieudonne said. “Prior to Charles, I’ll tell you the best high school football player I’ve ever coached was (Davenport Assumption's) Willie Argo. He was an extremely talented football and baseball player.”

“But even he wasn’t at the level of what Charles is getting when you talk about some of the Power 5 and the who’s who of college football. It proves that putting the same effort on film, no matter the fact that he played on the smallest roster in the Big 6, he would still have the Notre Dame’s and Michigan’s calling.”

However, both Dieudonne and Jacks were adamant that you would never know he is one of the most highly sought-after recruits in the nation if you spoke with him. His humbleness stands out.

“He’s had nothing handed to him, so in reality, he has every right to brag like any other kid who’s busted their butt to get something, but he chooses not to,” Jacks said. “Even when I had him write down his goals for this season, one of them was to give his best effort every day in the practice room. That just shows a lot of personal growth to recognize where his weaknesses may be and how to fix them.”

Jagusah not only works on himself, but his teammates as well. At football practice, he keeps the mood light and jokes with his teammates between drills. But when the whistle sounds he is one of the leaders teaching techniques to his peers. On the practice mat, it’s the same way.

“I’m kind of a freak about if I see something wrong, it hurts my head not to correct it,” Jagusah said. “I just try to help everyone out as much as I can. I want to win, but at the same time, I just enjoy being around them. I try to get people to have as much fun as I’m having in whatever we’re doing that day.”

Enjoying the moment is something Jagusah has taken to heart. Three months after an undefeated state title wrestling season, which included winning the Lyle King Invitational Tournament, Jagusah said his favorite memory wasn’t even on the mat. It was with his teammates.

“What I remember most isn’t even the state tournament, but just having fun with my friends and staying in the hotels playing cards,” Jagusah said. “I also remember a lot of the practices and a lot of the hard, gritty stuff. For me, that’s mostly what sticks.”

Family and future

Growing up, Jagusah had no idea what he wanted to do. He knew he was good at sports, but hadn’t found the one thing he loved. Jagusah has five siblings — four sisters and a brother — and is the second youngest. He says it’s his family that inspired his work ethic.

“My siblings are all super-talented people,” Jagusah said. “They were super invested in what they wanted to do when I was younger and I wanted to find that, too. It took me a while to develop and get better (at football), but it’s that passion that all of them had, I mean, you could feel it, that drove me to bring that to everything I do.”

Jagusah said that his sister, Ann, inspired him the most. She is in a pre-med program, and other siblings have attempted to pursue careers such as an aerospace engineer and writer.

“(Ann) is probably the hardest working person that I’ve ever met,” Jagusah said. “I try to follow her example. She has been really big for me, and she’s also the only one of my siblings that went to Alleman.”

That passion drove Jagusah to improve every day, which currently consists of working with a trainer in Iowa City every weekend.

Academics are also important to Jagusah, so when he takes official visits to Missouri, Arkansas, Michigan and Notre Dame in June, he wants to make sure he is a good fit for the school as well as the football program.

“From an environment side, I’m looking for a place that feels like home,” Jagusah said. “If I wasn’t playing football, and was just a regular student, I want it to be somewhere I would still enjoy."

But before he fulfills the dream of playing college football, he will be rewarded for all that he has accomplished up to this point. And Dieudonne doesn’t think there’s anyone else more deserving.

“Considering his character, considering how he has represented his family, himself and the school with the utmost respect and credibility, I am thrilled he will get a chance to shine and be recognized for everything he has done,” Dieudonne said.

“He really does deserve this. And it is so, so easy to cheer for him.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.