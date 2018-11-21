Try 3 months for $3
092118-NS-DeWitt-Football-052
Buy Now

Central DeWitt's Easton Necker (41) carries the ball around a block by Jack Davison (43) during a game earlier this season. Necker rushed for 1,501 yards for the 5-4 Sabers.

 Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times

 

 

0
0
0
0
0

Sports reporter for the Quad-City Times