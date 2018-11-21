FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Back, Seth Feldman, West Liberty, sr.
Unanimous Class 1A all-district selection threw for 1,586 yards and 21 TDs; added 734 yards rushing with 12 TDs
Back, Bryce Lafrenz, Durant, sr.
The first team Class A all-district selection threw for 1,734 yards and 20 TDs; 178 rushing yards and six TDs
Back, Britan Martens, Midland, jr.
Threw for 1,292 yards and 22 TDs against 2 INT; added 1,208 yards on 182 rushing attempts with 21 TDs
Back, Easton Necker, Central DeWitt, sr.
Class 3A second team all-state selection rushed for 1,501 yards and 14 TDs; set a school record with 404 rushing yards in one game
WR, Mason Compton, Durant, sr.
Earned Class A first team all-state honors with 996 receiving yards and 12 TDs; helped the Wildcats win their first district title
WR, Dawson Stoll, Northeast, sr.
Led the Rebels with 63 catches for 903 yards and 7 TDs; finishes career with over 2,200 receiving yards
OL, Joe Lilienthal, Durant, jr.
A second team all-state selection that helped the Wildcats reach the playoffs for the first time since 2010
OL, Dylan Mente, Tipton, sr.
Anchor of an offensive line that paved the way for the Tigers' triple-option attack that put up over 2,600 yards on the ground
OL, Brandt Petersen, Central DeWitt, sr.
First team Class 3A all-district and third team all-state selection helped the Sabers put up a district-high 2,328 rushing yards
OL, Brett Schoenherr, Midland, sr.
Repeat first-team all-state selection anchored an offensive line that allowed its quarterback to put up over 2,400 total yards
OL, Jared Townsend, Wilton, sr.
Earned third team all-state honors for the Beavers; 39 tackles, 11 for loss and six sacks on defense
PK, Hector Gonzales, Durant, sr.
Made 23 of 25 point-after attempts and was 1 of 2 on field goals with a long of 35 yards
Utility, Trey Daugherty, Bellevue, sr.
Third team all-state selection led the Comets with 49 catches for 829 yards and 6 TDs; 35 tackles, 6 INT; 34.8 yards per kickoff return
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
DL, Spencer Daufeldt, West Liberty, sr.
First team all-state selection had 70.5 tackles, 19.5 for loss and five sacks for a Comet defense that allowed 30 points in five district games
DL, Payton Nicol, Camanche, jr.
Earned first team all-district honors after piling up 53.5 tackles, 9 for loss and 3 sacks
DL, Cobain Polman, West Liberty, sr.
Had 46.5 tackles, 10 for loss with 4 sacks for the Comets, who reached state semifinals for first time since 1987
DL, Junior Tennant, Bellevue, sr.
A first team all-state selection had 62.5 tackles, 21 for loss and 7.5 sacks; was a key piece on the offensive line
LB, Hunter Clasen, Bellevue, sr.
Second team all-state selection piled up 53 tackles, 23 for loss and 8 sacks for the Comets; rushed for 1,620 yards and 29 TDs
LB, Will Esmoil, West Liberty, jr.
First team all-state selection led the Comets with 88.5 tackles, 17.5 for loss; added 25 catches for 304 yards and four TDs on offense
LB, Tristan Hughes, Durant, sr.
Third team all-state selection piled up 76 tackles, 20 for loss and six sacks; Rushed for 1,044 yards and 9 TDs
LB, Riley Konrardy, Bellevue, sr.
A third team all-state selection led the Comets with 69 tackles, 6 for loss
DB, Cory Anderson, Wilton, sr.
Third team all-state selection led the Beavers with 53 tackles and 3 INT; 47 catches, 692 yards and 8 TDs
DB, Cade Jargo, Easton Valley, jr.
Had 36.5 tackles and a team-high 4 INTs, including one for a TD; led 8-player with 1,106 receiving yards and had 20 TDs
DB, Jerome Mays, Wilton, sr.
Third team all-state selection finished with 39 tackles and INT; Threw for 1,271 yards and 16 TDs; rushed for 660 yards and 11 TDs
P, Nathan Trenkamp, Easton Valley, sr.
Averaged 34.9 yards per punt with a long of 53; Threw for 2,619 yards and 38 TDs
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
Back;Chance Colby;Columbus Junction;sr.
Back;Nate Lange;Northeast;sr.
Back;Ricky Pforts;Wapello;jr.
Back;Logan Stolte;Tipton;sr.
WR;Eric Campie;Camanche;sr.
WR;Jensen Dodge;Midland;jr.
OL;Zayne Feller;Camanche;so.
OL;Brent Meyers;West Liberty;sr.
OL;Taven Rich;Maquoketa;jr.
OL;Tyler Thurston;North Cedar;jr.
OL;Brayton Wade;Wilton;sr.
PK;Ty Kloser;Bellevue;so.
Utility;Chase Kruse;Louisa-Muscatine;jr.
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
DL;Zac Gavin;Maquoketa;sr.
DL;Tucker Kinney;Central DeWitt;jr.
DL;Ethan Orr;Midland;sr.
DL;Brian Stillman;Wilton;sr.
LB;Baylor Crigger;Camanche;sr.
LB;Brock Hartley;Wilton;sr.
LB;Bryant Lanz;Wapello;sr.
LB;Coy Ruess;West Liberty;sr.
DB;Trevor Hager;Bellevue;sr.
DB;Devin Hurdle;Central DeWitt;sr.
DB;Keatyn Velez;Louisa-Muscatine;jr.
P;A.J. Lenz;West Liberty;sr.
Honorable mention
Bellevue: Isaac Carter, OL, jr.; Payton Grover, OL, sr.; Brandon Kafer, OL/DL, sr.; Ben Parker, RB, jr.; Lucas Tennant, QB, sr.
Camanche: Ethan Buckley, DB, jr.; Raul Esparza, RB, jr.; Jordan Lawrence, WR/DB, so.; Calvin Ottens, OL, sr.; Logan Waltz, K, so.
Central DeWitt: Drew Eden, DL, sr.; Jeff Grau, DL, sr.; Logan Henschel, OL, jr.; Logan Paulsen, WR, jr.;
Columbus: Jose Cerezo, RB/LB, sr.
Durant: Zac Badtram, LB, sr.; Marcus Engstler, DB, jr.
Easton Valley: Braydin Farrell, LB, jr.; Nick Johnson, WR, sr.
Louisa-Muscatine: Cody Calvelage, WR, sr.; Karson Cantrell, Util, sr.; Gabe Hayes, DL, jr.; Max McCulley, RB, jr.
Maquoketa: Caiden Atienza, WR, so.; Liam Aunan, WR/DB, jr.; Connor Becker, RB/LB, so.; Kannon Coakley, QB, so.; Hunter Connolly, DB, so.; Ryne Gruenwald WR, jr.; Abe Michel, Maquoketa, jr.
Midland: Griffin Gravel, LB, sr.; Hunter Shoaff, jr.
Northeast: Ty Cain, OL/DL, sr.; Atzin Dondiego, OL, jr.; Braeden Hoyer, WR, sr.; Dakota Stevenson, RB/LB, jr.
North Cedar: Brody Hawtrey, RB, jr.; Ethan Sahr, QB, jr.; Logan Thimmes, RB/LB, sr.; Caden Wendt, DL, jr.; Alex Woodward, DL, sr.
Tipton: Frank Biermann, WR/LB, jr.; Skyler Harroun, OL, sr.; Connor Hermiston, RB, jr.; Austin Lenz, RB/LB, jr.; Nile Schuett, DL, so.
Wapello: Dan Meeker, LB, jr.; Brenton Ross, DB, sr.; Hector Zepeda, K, so.
West Liberty: Austin Beaver, LB, sr.; Eben Bierman, WR, sr.; Talen Dengler, WR/DB, jr.; Ely Gingerich, DB, sr.; Gabriel Melendez, RB, sr.; Lake Newton, WR, so.; Kobe Simon, OL, so.
Wilton: Clayton Cooling, DL, sr.; Collin McCrabb, RB, sr.