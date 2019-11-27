Quad-City Times All-Eastern Iowa football team

OL;Taven Rich, Maquoketa;sr.;A stalwart on the Cardinals offensive line, head coach Kevin Bowman labeled him the best offensive lineman he’s coached in 31 years at Maquoketa

OL;Nile Schuett, Tipton;jr.;Key cog in an offense that rushed for over 2,500 yards; added 28.5 tackles, 13 for loss with three sacks on defense

OL;Caden Wendt, North Cedar;sr.;Four-year starter on the offensive line and second team 1A all-stater helped the Knights have their best season since 2014

PK;Landon Peterson, Central DeWitt;jr.;Made 5 of 7 field goals, with a long of 35 yards and was 21 of 24 on extra points

Utility;Chase Kruse, Louisa-Muscatine, sr.;Three-year starter compiled 1,758 yards and 15 TDs through the air and ground; finished career with 5,704 total yards and 56 TDs

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

DL;Frank Bierman, Tipton;sr.;First team all-district selection recorded 39.5 tackles, 20 for loss with nine sacks; had 365 yards receiving, 702 rushing and nine total TDs

DL;Luke Giesemann, Bellevue;sr.;Earned first team all-district honors with 60 tackles, 15 for loss with seven sacks