Quad-City Times All-Eastern Iowa football team

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Back;Britan Martens, Midland;sr.;First team all-district and third team all-state selection threw for 1,152 yards and 14 TDs; added 1,106 rushing yards with 15 TDs
Back;Ricky Pforts, Wapello;sr.;Earned first team all-district honors after rushing for 1,189 yards and 16 TDs; added a team-high 61 tackles and had one interception
Back;Ethan Sahr, North Cedar;sr.;Three-year starter earned first team all-district honors after throwing for 1,699 yards and 18 TDs; finished career with 33 TD passes
Back;Nate Trenkamp, Easton Valley;sr.;Second team all-state selection threw for 2,826 yards and 41 TDs with just 7 INT and added 9 rushing TDs; had five sacks on defense
WR;Cade Jargo, Easton Valley;sr.;First team all-state choice caught 75 passes for 1,090 yards and 16 TDs; had 2,196 receiving yards and 36 TDs in two seasons
WR;Kael Unruh, North Cedar;jr.;First team all-district selection had 33 catches for 805 yards and 12 touchdowns; added three interceptions and 27 tackles on defense
OL;Zayne Feller, Camanche;jr.;Two-year starter helped anchor an offense that piled up over 2,600 total yards in a six-win season
OL;Joe Lilienthal, Durant;sr.;First team Class A all-state selection, the South Dakota commit anchored a line that produced a 1,000-yard rusher in each of the last two seasons
OL;Taven Rich, Maquoketa;sr.;A stalwart on the Cardinals offensive line, head coach Kevin Bowman labeled him the best offensive lineman he’s coached in 31 years at Maquoketa
OL;Nile Schuett, Tipton;jr.;Key cog in an offense that rushed for over 2,500 yards; added 28.5 tackles, 13 for loss with three sacks on defense
OL;Caden Wendt, North Cedar;sr.;Four-year starter on the offensive line and second team 1A all-stater helped the Knights have their best season since 2014
PK;Landon Peterson, Central DeWitt;jr.;Made 5 of 7 field goals, with a long of 35 yards and was 21 of 24 on extra points
Utility;Chase Kruse, Louisa-Muscatine, sr.;Three-year starter compiled 1,758 yards and 15 TDs through the air and ground; finished career with 5,704 total yards and 56 TDs
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
DL;Frank Bierman, Tipton;sr.;First team all-district selection recorded 39.5 tackles, 20 for loss with nine sacks; had 365 yards receiving, 702 rushing and nine total TDs
DL;Luke Giesemann, Bellevue;sr.;Earned first team all-district honors with 60 tackles, 15 for loss with seven sacks
DL;Tucker Kinney, Central DeWitt;sr.;First team all-district selection had 36.5 tackles, 8.5 for loss with one sack; finished career as school’s record-holder with 22.5 tackles for loss
DL;Iziek Soper, Midland;jr.;First team all-district selection had 51.5 tackles, 18.5 for loss with 13.5 sacks for the Eagles
LB;Gavin Chown, West Liberty;sr.;First team all-district selection and second team all-stater led the Comets with 78.5 tackles, including seven for loss and two fumble recoveries
LB;Braydin Farrell, Easton Valley;sr.;First team all-state selection finished with 100 tackles, 20 for loss and eight sacks; added 1,200 yards and 23 TDs on offense
LB;Marcus Engstler, Durant;sr.;First team all-district selection led the Wildcats with 74.5 tackles, including 9.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks; caught 16 passes for 221 yards
LB;Will Esmoil, West Liberty;sr.;First team Class 2A all-state selection had 78 tackles, 9.5 for loss and two interceptions; rushed for 1,111 yards and 11 TDs for state quarterfinalist
DB;Jensen Dodge, Midland;sr.;Third team all-stater had 33 tackles, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries, one for a TD; had 853 yards and 12 TDs receiving
DB;Payten Elijah, Tipton;jr.;A first team Class 2A all-state selection had 36.5 tackles and class-best seven interceptions; added 225 yards and four TDs on the ground
DB;Jacob Waller, Bellevue;so.;Had three interceptions as well as 57 tackles, 10.5 for loss with three sacks; caught 37 passes for 544 yards and 8 TDs
P;Kannon Coakley, Maquoketa;jr.;District MVP at punter averaged 34.1 yards per kick; threw for 1,072 yards and 9 TDs and added 605 yards and 7 TDs on the ground
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
Back;Nolan DeLong;Durant;fr.
Back;Austin Lenz;Tipton;sr.
Back;Max Jackson;Bellevue;jr.
Back;Ben Parker;Bellevue;sr.
WR;Logan House;Easton Valley;sr.
WR;Colby Sawvell;Wilton;jr.
OL;Jack Boldt;Tipton;jr.
OL;Cole Miller;Central DeWitt;jr.
OL;Payton Nicol;Camanche;sr.
OL;Rhett Smith;Wapello;jr.
OL;Wyatt Wolf;West Liberty;sr.
PK;Hector Zepeda;Wapello;jr.
Utility;LJ Henderson;Camanche;sr.
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
DL;Atzin Dondiego;Northeast;sr.
DL;Parker Olson;Easton Valley;jr.
DL;Hunter Shoaff;Midland;sr.
DL;Kobe Simon;West Liberty;jr.
LB;Coy Baker;Wilton;sr.
LB;Hudson Felkey;Easton Valley;jr.
LB;Connor Hermiston;Tipton;sr.
LB;Abe Michel;Maquoketa;sr.
DB;Caiden Atienza;Maquoketa;jr.
DB;Jahsiah Galvan;West Liberty;so.
DB;Colby Sieverding;Bellevue;so.
P;Dakota Stevenson;Northeast;sr.
Honorable mention
Bellevue: Justin Carrier, sr.; Isaac Carter, sr.; Ty Strowder, sr.; Jacob Whitmore, sr.; Camanche: Ethan Buckley, sr.; Cade Everson, jr.; Jordan Lawrence, jr.; Payton Nicol, sr.; Logan Shaw, jr.; Logan Waltz, jr.; Central DeWitt: Henry Bloom, jr.; Kaiden Muhl, jr.; Caleb Pace, jr.; Logan Paulsen, sr.; Ethan Pierce, sr.; Columbus: Tucker Bright, jr.; Mason Hodges, jr.; Durant: Logan Callison, sr.; Lucas Callison, sr.; Drew DeLong, sr.; Keagan Head, jr.; Jake Willkomm, sr.; Easton Valley: Reid Hinerichsen, sr.; Porter Fuegen, sr., Carson Lee, so.; Kolton Murphy, jr.; Louisa-Muscatine: Hayden Calvelage, jr.; Gabe Hayes, sr.; Brock Jeambey, sr.; Max McCulley, sr.; Trey Wagner, jr.; Maquoketa: Liam Aunan, sr.; Connor Becker, jr.; Isaac Crist, sr.; Ryne Gruenwald, sr.; Grant Michel, jr.; Midland: Wilson Buckwalter, sr.; Sawyer Hansen, sr.; Carson Hunter, jr. Alex Smith, sr.; Austin Weinschenk, sr.; Northeast: Cade Hughes, so.; Liam Maze, sr.; Ty Schmidt, sr.; Ethan Snyder, jr.; North Cedar: Brady Burcum, sr.; Brody Hawtrey, sr.; Tyler Thurston, sr.; Gage Walshire, jr.; Tipton: Lake Anderson, jr.; Andrew Comstock, sr.; Jesse Lieser, sr.; Kaleb Nerem, so.; Blake Wilkins, sr.; Wapello: Tyler Cooley, sr.; Daniel Meeker, sr.; Brantley Palmer, jr.; Evan Ross, jr.; West Liberty: Talen Dengler, sr.; Brodie Kilburn, sr.; Bryan Martinez, so.Ramon Martinez, sr.; Zajit Melchor, jr.; David Molina, jr.; Gage Snider, sr.; Wilton: Patrick Barszczewski, sr.; Jackson Hull, so.; Mason Ormsby, so.