101918-Assumption-NS-FB-019
North Scott's Carson Rollinger outruns the Assumption defense and scores a touchdown earlier this season. Rollinger had more than 900 yards receiving and intercepted eight passes for the Lancers this season.

 John Schultz, Quad-City Times

 

 

 

