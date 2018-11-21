Back, Carter Bell, Bettendorf, 5-10, 170, sr.
South Dakota recruit and Class 4A District 5 Offensive MVP accounted for 2,349 total yards and had a hand in 26 TDs.
Back, Harrison Bey-Buie, Moline, 5-10, 185, jr.
Transfer became part of potent 1-2 punch for 9-2 team that repeated as Big Six champs, rushing for 1,386 yards and scoring 22 TDs.
Back, Nile McLaughlin, North Scott, 6-3, 205, sr.
Class 3A District 5 Offensive MVP passed for metro-best 2,015 yards and threw only one interception in team's first 10 games.
Back, Davion Wilson, Rock Island, 6-0, 180. jr.
Rushed for 1,386 yards (7.5 average per carry) and 16 touchdowns. Had three games with 200-plus yards, six with 100-plus.
WR, Carson Rollinger, North Scott, 5-11, 170, sr.
Class 3A District 5 Defensive MVP had 53 receptions for 905 yards and nine TDs along with intercepting a metro-best eight passes.
WR, Brandan Tillman, Bettendorf, 6-0, 175, sr.
Hauled in a team-high 39 receptions for 596 yards and two scores. Class 4A first team all-stater also tied for team lead with three picks.
OL, Griffen Deere, Bettendorf, 6-2, 305, sr.
Three-year starter and first team all-stater led a group up front that allowed Bettendorf to average nearly 34 points per game.
OL, Anthony Glancey, Alleman, 6-5, 295, sr.
Repeat first-teamer and two-time All-Western Big Six pick was a major force on both sides of the ball for team that returned to 3A playoffs.
OL, Evan Kilstrom, Pleasant Valley, 6-4, 285, sr.
Second team all-stater missed time with injury early, but his return sparked an offense which averaged 36 points per game last half of season.
OL, Patrick Pray, Moline, 6-0, 240, jr.
First-team All-Western Big Six pick was top blocker for team that averaged 326 yards rushing (426 total) and 41.7 points per game.
OL, Kobe Rios, Rock Island, 6-6, 300, sr.
Northern Iowa commit and IFCA all-state pick cleared holes from left tackle position and helped Rocks land berth in Class 6A playoffs.
PK, Keegan Schmidt, Bettendorf, 5-7, 165, sr.
Converted 44 of 47 point-after kicks, made a metro-best nine field goals (long of 43) and had 50 touchbacks on his 67 kickoffs.
Utility, Max Slavens, Pleasant Valley, 5-9, 175, sr.
Western Illinois baseball recruit and Class 4A District 4 offensive MVP threw for 1,194 yards, rushed for 943 and was involved in 26 TDs.
DL, Ben Belken, North Scott, 6-2, 195, jr.
All-district rush end had 44.5 tackles for Lancers, who held eight foes under 15 points. Belken had nine tackles for loss, four sacks.
DL, Brant Carter, Davenport North, 6-3, 210, sr.
Class 4A second team all-stater had team-high 70.5 tackles. He compiled 21 tackles for loss (seven sacks) for five-win North.
DL, Rocky Schoenfelder, Bettendorf, 6-0, 205, sr.
Class 4A first team all-state selection and District 5 co-defensive MVP had 27 tackles for loss, including a metro-best 15.5 sacks.
DL, Diontrel Wommack, Davenport Central, 6-0, 180, sr.
Third team all-state choice had 50.5 tackles, 14 tackles for loss (5.5 sacks). He also was Blue Devils' primary tailback with 790 yards and 8 TDs.
LB, Max O'Brien, Pleasant Valley, 6-1, 215, sr.
Catalyst of PV's defense, the 4A second team all-stater and all-district selection was among top tacklers in metro with 66.5 stops
LB, Bryce Trask, Rock Island, 6-2, 195, sr.
Two-time All-Metro and All-Western Big Six selection was field general for team that went 5-5 and made Class 6A playoffs.
LB, Adam Worley, Moline, 6-0, 215, jr.
First-team All-Western Big Six player provided physical presence in middle of defense that allowed only 205 yards per game in league play.
DB, Sam Mattecheck, Alleman, 6-0, 170, sr.
Repeat pick was one of two players named All-Western Big Six on both offense and defense. Rushed for 911 yards and passed for 864 as QB.
DB, Adam Metivier, Assumption, 6-0, 155, sr.
Class 3A second team all-stater snagged six interceptions, one returned for TD, and was team's second-leading receiver (19 catches, 257 yards).
DB, Darien Porter, Bettendorf, 6-4, 170, sr.
Iowa State football recruit, a two-way starter, tied for team lead with three interceptions and collected seven TDs among his 27 receptions.
DB, Brady Stombaugh, Moline, 6-0, 180, sr.
Captain and leading tackler of No. 1 defense in Western Big Six earned first-team all-conference honors.
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
Back, Aboubacar Barry, Moline, 5-10, 185, jr.
Back, Austin Kalar, Bettendorf, 5-8, 185, sr.
Back, Tim Nimely, Muscatine, 5-9, 175, so.
Back, Nathan Sheets, Alleman, 6-0, 195, jr.
WR, Eli Gaye, Muscatine, 5-10, 165, so.
WR, Priest Sheedy, Davenport North, 6-0, 180, jr.
OL, Cole Buhman, Bettendorf, 6-4, 275, sr.
OL, Ben Duenas, Moline, 5-10, 270, jr.
OL, Brady Ernst, North Scott, 6-5, 255, sr.
OL, Jackson Stoefen, North Scott, 6-6, 250, jr.
OL, Logan Swartz, Rock Island, 6-6, 285, sr.
PK/P, Luke Hummel, Davenport Central, 5-11, 165, sr.
UT, Ben Royer, Pleasant Valley, 5-10, 150, sr.
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
DL, LJ Henderson, Clinton, 6-2, 185, jr.
DL, Griffin Liddle, Bettendorf, 6-3, 265, so.
DL, Alex Siperly, Moline, 6-1, 215, sr.
DL, Sam Strang, Davenport Central, 6-3, 210, jr.
LB, Seth Adrian, Assumption, 6-2, 225, jr.
LB, Alex Blizzard, Bettendorf, 5-11, 205, sr.
LB, Collin Lewis, North Scott, 6-0, 160, sr.
DB, Victor Guzman, Rock Island, 5-8, 155, jr.
DB, Devontae Taylor, Moline, 5-11, 175, sr.
DB, Takpor Tiah, Muscatine, 5-9, 150, jr.
DB, Malik Westerfield, Davenport West, 6-0, 165, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Alleman: Killian Ahern, WR-DB, jr.; Daniel Reyes, OT, sr.; Josh Timm, sr., RB-DB
Assumption: Nick Gottilla, sr., WR; Brandon Schlichting, sr., QB; Nathan Schlichting, jr., LB; Anthony Valainis, sr., TE/DE; Simon Weitz, so., DB
Bettendorf: Noah Abbott, jr., TE; Joe Byrne, jr., S; Nile Ridenour, sr., OL; Logan Robinson, sr., LB; Tre Roland, sr., DL
Clinton: Ethan Barry, jr., LB; Kalvin Godette, sr., QB; Patrick Mulholland, sr., TE; Ulysses Patterson, jr., RB; Matt Swamberger, sr., LB
Davenport Central: Jacob Bender, jr., OL; Adin DeLaRosa, sr., QB/DB; Michael Moran, jr., DB; Israel Taylor, sr., WR; Eli Wallace, sr., LB
Davenport North: Zane Beebe, sr., DB; Kade Schultz, jr., RB/LB; Cade Sheedy, fr., LB; Logan Stewart, sr., OL; Dominic Wiseman, fr., DL
Davenport West: Kyle Burton, jr., DE; Payton Heath, jr., WR; Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston, jr., WR
Moline: Chandler Dilworth, sr., LB; Treyton Lamphier, sr., WR; Alex Rios, sr., K; Nathan St. Dennis, jr., OL; Xavier Scritchfield, sr., WR; Cobie Underwood, jr., DL
Muscatine: Togeh Deseh, so., DL; Carson Orr, sr., QB; Cooper Zeck, sr., TE
North Scott: Ty Anderson, jr., WR; Nate Link, jr., S; Jacob Porth, sr., RB; Mason Watts, sr., LB; TJ Yates, sr., TE/CB
Pleasant Valley: Eric Clifton, sr., OL; Drew Guinn, sr., LB; Peyton Lindmark, sr., WR; Carlos Rivera, sr., DL; Brennan Sarver, sr., slot
Rock Island: Donovan Rogers, jr., DT; Aaron Voss, sr., WR
United Township: Tyler Berhenke, jr., LB; Willie Newsome, sr., DB-WR