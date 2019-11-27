Quad-City Times All-Metro football team

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

QB;Joe Byrne, Bettendorf;6-0;180;sr.;Threw for 1,476 yards and rushed for 596 in leading Bulldogs to their sixth state semifinal in seven years. He accounted for 16 TDs.

Back;Harrison Bey-Buie, Bettendorf;5-10;205;sr.;First team all-stater and offensive player of year in his district rushed for Iowa Class 4A-best 2,034 yards and 32 TDs.

Back;Kaeden Dreifurst, Moline;5-11;200;jr.;Despite sitting out two games, he rushed for 1,207 yards and 14 TDs. He averaged 7.9 yards per carry and was first team all-Big Six.

Back;Nate Sheets, Alleman;6-0;190;sr.;All-Big Six and Illinois 3A all-stater, Sheets ran for 1,117 yards and had 333 yards receiving. He had 21 TDs for playoff-qualifying team.

WR/TE;Noah Abbott, Bettendorf;6-5;220;sr.;UNI recruit and second team all-state choice had 26 grabs for 380 yards and four TDs. He was one of the team's top run blockers.

WR;Priest Sheedy, Dav. North;6-0;180;sr.;Finished career with more than 100 receptions. All-district choice had 47 grabs for 508 yards and three TDs for six-win squad.