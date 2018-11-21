FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Back, Rashaun King, Mercer County, sr.
Threw for 1,301 yards and 15 TDs while rushing for 373 yards and 4 TDs for the Golden Eagles
Back, Coltin Quagliano, Annawan-Wethersfield, so.
First team all-Lincoln Trail selection threw for 1,374 yards and 9 TDs; added 312 yards and 5 TDs on the ground
Back, Dawson Schulenberg, Orion, sr.
Completed 72 percent of his passes (131 of 182) for 2,056 yards and 30 TDs with just 3 INT and added 305 yards and 4 TDs on the ground
Back, Seth West, Orion, sr.
All-state selection by the Illinois Football Coaches Association rushed for a school record 1,482 yards and 12 TDs; caught 40 passes for 732 yards and 8 TDs; school record 2,634 career rushing yards; 3 INTs on defense
WR, Trey Essig, Mercer County, jr.
First team all-LTC selection had 18 catches for 503 yards, a 27.9 yard-per-catch average with 7 TDs; 64 tackles and 7 INTs on defense
WR, Jeffrey Holbrook, Orion, sr.
Earned first team all-TRAC honors, had 38 catches for 563 yards and 5 TDs; 50 tackles, 3 INT including one for TD
OL, Daltin Coyer, West Carroll, sr.
A two-year starter at tackle, earned first team all-Northwest Upstate Illini Northwest honors for the Thunder
OL, Alec Lilly, Mercer County, sr.
First team all-LTC selection paved the way for a Golden Eagles offense that averaged over 330 yards per game
OL, Tyler Nichols, Annawan-Wethersfield, sr.
Earned first team all-LTC honors as the anchor for an offense that averaged 25.5 points per game; added 108 tackles on defense
OL, Eli Pannell, Fulton, sr.
All-state selection was a unanimous all-TRAC selection on both sides of the ball; 72 tackles, 24 for loss with 3 sacks on defense
OL, Jake Winslow, Geneseo, sr.
First team all-Northern Illinois Big 12 selection was a key cog in the Maple Leafs' offensive attack
PK, Ryan Fowler, Orion, sr.
First team all-TRAC selection was 5 of 6 on field goals, including a school-record 44-yard kick and was also 56-of-57 on PATs; has 201 career made PATs, fifth in Illinois state history
Utility, Riley Fetterer, Rockridge, sr.
Dynamic two-way player finished with 16 TDs and more than 1,400 total yards on the season despite missing five games with injury
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
DL, Cameron Gerischer, Rockridge, sr.
An all-state selection was a physical presence on the defensive line for a Rockridge team which made the playoffs
DL, Logan Lee, Orion, sr.
Despite missing five games because of injury, Iowa recruit finished with 26 catches for 432 yards and 10 TDs; had 44 tackles and 14 sacks with 9 TFL and a safety on defense
DL, Austin Mack, Orion, sr.
First team all-TRAC selection on both sides of the ball had 26.5 tackles and two sacks for a Charger defense that allowed 11.1 points per game
DL, Myles McCabe, Rockridge, sr.
The Rockets' top lineman came back from an ACL tear to earn all-conference honors on both sides of the ball
LB, Zach King, West Carroll, jr.
A first team all-NUIC selection had 125 total tackles with 2 sacks and 2 forced fumbles for the Thunder
LB, Austin Reed, Ridgewood, sr.
Named first team all-LTC after finishing with 107 tackles and two sacks; 287 yards and 5 TDs rushing
LB, Evan Terrill, Mercer County, sr.
Earned first team all-LTC honors with 51 tackles, 4 for loss with one forced fumble and 2 fumble recoveries; 21 catches for 284 yards and 3 TDs
LB, Niko Zarlatanes, Rockridge, jr.
A first team all-conference selection on both sides of the ball by the TRAC was a key piece for the Rockets' defense
DB, Reed Nelsen, Rockridge, sr.
Named as a first team all-TRAC selection after leading the Rockridge secondary
DB, Zac Olson, Geneseo, sr.
A first-team all-NIB 12 selection and defensive leader for Geneseo, which allowed 21.9 points per game
DB, Tucker Sams, Mid-County, sr.
First team all-LTC selection helped the Cougars reach the playoffs for the first time in three years
P, Bryan Ponce, Annawan-Wethersfield, sr.
First team all-LTC selection posted a 37.2 yard-per-punt average for the Titans; also earned first team all-conference honors on offense after rushing for 1,068 yards and 15 TDs
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
Pos.;Name;School;Year
Back;Cole Franks;Ridgewood;sr.
Back;Evan Lilly;Mercer County;sr.
Back;Alex McAvoy;Geneseo;sr.
Back;Ethan Rash;Fulton;so.
WR;Isaac Frank;Annawan-Wethersfield;sr.
WR;Julian Samuels;Annawan-Wethersfield;jr.
OL;Kael Colbrese;Sherrard;sr.
OL;Trevor Pratt;Erie-Prophetstown;sr.
OL;Cole Sawickis;Annawan-Wethersfield;sr.
OL;Michael Seabloom;Orion;sr.
OL;Willie Terry;Kewanee;sr.
PK;Remi Bell;Mid-County;sr.
Utility;Keegan Anderson;Morrison;jr.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
HONORABLE MENTION
Annawan-Wethersfield: Zac VanOpDorp, WR, sr.
Erie-Prophetstown: Brady Ballard, OL, jr.; Gabe Friedrichsen, LB, sr.; Tyler Nipper, RB, sr.; Carson Wiebenga, WR/DB, jr.
Fulton: Dylan Bridgeman, OL, so.; Max Lemke, QB, sr.; Nick McQuistion, WR/DB, sr.; Anthony Miller, DB, sr.; Max Pannell, DL, so.; Kyler Pressman, LB, so.
Geneseo: Billy Blaser, OL/DL, sr.; Payton Clausen, RB/LB, sr.; Noah Coughlin, OL/DL, sr.
Kewanee: Michael Silvaggio, LB, sr.
Mercer County: Zane Frick, RB/LB, fr.; Jon Svoboda, DL, sr.
Mid-County: Raige Ballard, WR, sr.; Cade Clark, DL, sr.; Jason Clark, RB, sr.; Wyatt Dillon, OL, jr.; Payton Haynes, LB, sr.; Cooper Hoxworth, RB, sr.; Macon McGowin, OL, sr.; Parker Taylor, LB, sr.; Nathan Whitman, P, jr.
Morrison: Nick Allen, DB, jr.; Brevin Pruis, LB, sr.; Collin Roberts, DL, jr.; Dillon Still, OL, sr.; Riley Wilkins, DL, jr.
Orion: Ben Dunlap, OL, sr.; Gage Eastin, OL/DL, sr.; Coby Schultz, RB/LB, so.; Christian Williams, DB, sr.
Ridgewood: Bryce Ashby, RB/DB, sr.; Drake McDonough, LB/WR; Cade Franks, LB, jr.; Alex Johnson, OL/DL, jr.; Gage Miller, WR, sr.; Logan Nodine, DB, jr.
Riverdale: Dan Benoit, OL/DL sr.; Bryan Caves, Dl, so.; Cody Lamb, RB, sr.; Jacob Meloan, RB, sr.; Logan Otto, P/K, sr,; Colby Reed, OL, sr.; Kale Van Huizen, DB, sr.
Rockridge: Cole Rusk, WR, so.; Robert Young, DL, sr.
Sherrard: Carson Caldwell, RB, sr.; Bryce Davis, WR, jr.; Sam Kissner, DB, sr.
West Carroll: Aiden Sullivan, DB, jr.