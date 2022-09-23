Quick Lightning strikes sink fifth-ranked Lancers

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa — Lightning struck twice in a matter of minutes Friday night.

Iowa City Liberty quarterback Graham Beckman threw touchdown passes of 80 and 24 yards in a span of just over two minutes in the fourth quarter, rallying the Lightning to a 20-16 victory over North Scott in a Class 4A district football opener for both teams.

"Their quarterback stepped up and made a couple of plays when he needed to," Lancers coach Kevin Tippet said. "It was the difference."

North Scott, ranked fifth in this week’s Iowa Class 4A poll, had taken a 16-6 lead on a 13-yard touchdown pass by Kyler Gerardy in the opening minute of the final quarter, but the seventh-ranked Lightning answered quickly.

After getting stopped at the line of scrimmage on first down, Beckman hit Garrett Gregoire for an 80-yard touchdown strike on second down.

The PAT kick by Hayden Saul on a rain-slickened turf cut the Lancers’ lead to 16-13 with 10 minutes, 32 seconds remaining.

North Scott’s offense was unable to gain much traction on the ensuing possession and Gerardy was dropped for an eight-yard loss as he went back to punt on fourth down.

It took Liberty just two snaps to take its first lead of the game.

Beckman found Wyatt Williams open in the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown and a 20-16 lead with 8:06 remaining that the Lightning would not relinquish.

"It’s disappointing," said Tippet, whose team led 9-0 at the half but was unable to overcome a collection of eight penalties for 65 yards. "We played undisciplined football in the second half in particular and they played clean football. That made a big difference. Just disappointing. We can’t win that way."

The loss was the second straight for the Lancers (3-2), who surrendered 209 yards of offense over the final two quarters after allowing the Lightning just 59 yards in the opening half.

North Scott used a short run and short field goal to open a 9-0 lead at the half.

The Lancers limited the Lightning to six offensive snaps and two yards of total offense in the opening quarter.

Possessing the football for 9 minutes, 11 seconds in the first frame, North Scott came away empty on a game-opening 10-play drive that ran five-and-a-half minutes off the clock but didn’t let a second chance go to waste.

A.J. Petersen busted through the core of the Liberty defense on a fourth-and-1 carry to move the ball to the Lightning 23-yard line and keep an eight-play drive alive.

Gerardy, who rushed for 83 of his game-high 119 yards in the first half, carried the ball to the 3-yard line on a 10-yard scramble to set up a score on a 3-yard keeper with 1:19 to go in the first quarter.

The Lightning marched 68 yards on a second-quarter drive, but Petersen’s seven-yard sack on a third-and-11 play from the Lancers’ 13-yard line for Liberty to settle for a Hayden Saul field goal attempt.

His try from 37 yards went wide left with 6:20 remaining in the half and North Scott didn’t give the ball back until Liam Regan hit a 23-yard field goal with :13 to go in the second quarter.

A 30-yard run by Gerardy moved the ball to midfield and the Lancers’ junior hit Drew Kilburg for an 8-yard gain on a third-and-5 play to move the ball to the Liberty 25-yard line.

North Scott had a second-and-goal from the 2, but was stopped twice before facing fourth-and-inches from inside the 1-yard line in the final minute of the half but a procedure penalty negated a touchdown run and forced the Lancers to use Regan’s leg to extend the lead.

"A second touchdown there could have made a difference," Tippet said. "But I still felt we were in a good spot at the half, but we couldn’t sustain it."

Liberty (4-1) positioned itself for the fourth-quarter comeback with an 18-play drive in the third quarter that ended when Beckman, who completed 12-of-19 passes for 213 yards, hit Christian Barney with a 5-yard pass on a slant route which cut the North Scott lead to 9-6 heading into the final quarter.