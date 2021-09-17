Quincy takes out frustrations on UT in rout

It appeared as if the United Township High School football team was caught in a homecoming haze Friday evening.
That, combined with a Quincy team that seemed to take out some frustration for a bad second half last week in a loss to Moline, proved to be a bad combination for the hosting Panthers, who suffered their first defeat of the season.
With Quincy's offense rolling, the Blue Devils steamrolled the Panthers 48-14 in Western Big 6 Conference action at the Soule Bowl.
The visiting Blue Devils (2-2, 1-1 Big 6) scored on their first three possessions of the contest and really never let the Panthers have a whiff of success.
To add more to UT's woes, the Blue Devils also scored on their first three possessions of the second half in totally dominating the game.
UT (3-1, 1-2 Big 6) only had four positive plays in the first half as the offense was held to 21 yards in 26 plays. Nine of those were held for negative yards as the Quincy defensive line just dominated.
Three of those nice plays came from UT's defense.
The biggest of those was turned in by Antwan Hawthorne. The senior was alert enough to pick up a loose ball when Quincy quarterback Adon Byquist attempted a screen to his right. Called a lateral, Hawthorne scampered in 21 yards for UT's lone score of the half.
Junior lineman Kellen Kpogli sniffed out a screen play and snared a pass for an interception. Just before halftime, Tyler Bohnert also picked a pass.
While the Panthers were struggling, the Blue Devils were taking advantage of great first-half field position. Their scoring drives were 32 yards in seven plays, 75 yards in six plays, 26 yards in six plays and 47 yards in seven plays.
The last touchdown with 1:10 left in the first half came on a fake punt when Shammy Gay sneaked under center to take the snap and then outran the Panther defense around the left side for 40 yards.
Gay had earlier scored on an 11-yard run.
Byquist followed Gay's first TD with scoring strikes of 39 and 15 yards to junior Gregory Quince.
For good measure, the Blue Devils took the opening kick of the second half 62 yards in seven plays with Brian Douglas doing much of the work and capping the drive with a 5-yard burst untouched off the right side of the line.
Gay added another 36-yard TD with 4:57 left in the third that gave the guests a 41-6 lead.
Both Gay and Douglas were over 100 yards rushing.
UT picked up a late TD when backup junior QB Jacob Gutierrez broke off a nice 17-yard run with a running clock in effect. Carlitos Manso added the two-point conversion to cap the scoring.