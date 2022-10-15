Quincy tallies 51 first-quarter points in rout over Alleman

Alleman football began with a bang, but Quincy quickly silenced the noise.

The Pioneers had a 79-yard touchdown on the first play of the game, but the Blue Devils responded with 51 unanswered in the first quarter for an eventual 65-13 victory on Saturday at Public Schools Stadium in Rock Island.

Quincy (6-2, 4-2 WB6) clinched a spot in the postseason with the victory and will have a chance Week 9 to earn a home playoff game.

“Collecting as many wins is a successful formula for the postseason, so for us to get our sixth, it was a big deal,” Quincy coach Rick Little said. “We have a ton of respect for what Alleman does, but we felt like we matched up well and our guys took advantage early and often.”

The Blue Devils did take advantage early, but not before the Pioneers made a statement.

Alleman junior quarterback Daniel VanDeHeede stepped back on the first play of the game and hit senior receiver Kaleb Skeffington in stride for a 79-yard touchdown pass. Skeffington beat his defender and outran the second to give the Pioneers (1-7, 0-6 WB6) the lead 19 seconds into the game.

“No, (that didn’t shock me) because in practice that’s (VanDeHeede’s) favorite play,” Alleman coach Fritz Dieudonne said. “If we ask him what he wants to run, that’s what he will call. He feels very comfortable doing it.”

VanDeHeede also led a touchdown drive in the closing minutes of the game. He hit Ryan Schmitt for a 56-yard gain that set up a VanDeHeede quarterback sneak for a 1-yard touchdown on the final play of the game. Alleman’s 13 points were more than the Pioneers scored in their first six conference games combined.

VanDeHeede ended the game 4-for-6 with 188 yards and two total touchdowns. Alleman scored on the first and last plays of the game.

“(VanDeHeede) is a competitor,” Dieudonne said. “I’ve always asked them (the team) to do nothing but fight. I don’t need them to make miraculous plays every time, but I just wanted to see them fight.

“We never want to come off that we aren’t trying. Yes, the game was out of the reach (at the end), but we didn’t stop trying. It gave the kids something to be excited about.”

But after Alleman’s first score, it was all Quincy.

Quincy’s Brian Douglas ran for 116 yards and scored three times in the first seven minutes. Sophomore quarterback Bradyn Little had 155 passing yards and two touchdowns by the end of the first quarter.

Douglas scored on the Blue Devils’ first offensive play of the game after he weaved in and around the Pioneers defense to tie it up 7-7 with 11:24 remaining the first.

Alleman fumbled its punt in the end zone on the next drive for a safety, and on the ensuing kickoff Quincy’s Jeraius Rice returned it 61 yards for another Blue Devil touchdown.

Douglas scored his second and third touchdowns of the first quarter on the next two possessions to put Quincy ahead 30-7 with 5:36 left in the first. Douglas ran hard the entire game and ended with 183 rushing yards.

“(Douglas) is a senior that leads,” Little said. “The guys know when they have an opportunity to have a big night. He certainly smelled that early and capitalized.”

Rock Island (4-4, 3-3 WB6) will travel to Quincy in Week 9 looking for its all-important fifth win – a position the Blue Devils were in just a year ago.

“Caron Banks, one of our seniors, made a good point to the team that we were in that same situation last year – 4-4 and needing a win but didn’t get it,” Little said. “These guys remember how that felt. I think Caron did a nice job pointing that out. We want to make sure we do our best to get that seventh and if (Rock Island) is out, we are the ones that did it.”