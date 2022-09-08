Reigning TRAC champs E-P, Kewanee begin title defenses

The 2021 prep football season saw a pair of new faces reign as champions in the Three Rivers Conference.

In the Three Rivers West Division, Erie-Prophetstown ran the table to finish 6-0 and win its first conference championship as a co-op, going on to finish 8-3 after an 0-2 start and qualifying for the IHSA Class 2A playoffs.

In addition to reaching the postseason for the first time since 2014, the conference title was the first for either of the Panthers' component schools since Prophetstown won the Three Rivers in 1988.

Over in the TRAC East, Kewanee finished 5-1 and edged Princeton to win its first conference championship since 1993, when the Boilermakers won the North Central Illinois Conference's Southwest Division.

A 49-21 win over Princeton clinched the title for the Boilers, who went on to finish 9-2 and qualify for the Class 4A playoffs.

Both squads will begin their title defenses this weekend, with Kewanee (1-1) going on the road tonight to face Peru St. Bede (2-0) at 7 and E-P (1-1) hosting Sherrard (0-2) Saturday afternoon at 1 at Mosher Field in Prophetstown.

"It was a good experience not only for the kids, but for the whole program, being able to be in that spot," Erie-Prophetstown coach Jesse Abbott said of last fall's title run. "To be a target for more people, it's a different feeling, but our guys are ready and excited to start playing games within our division."

Featuring nine new starters on both offense and defense, the Panthers split their first two games. After outgunning Mendota 54-34 on opening night, E-P fell 41-20 at St. Bede last Friday.

"Having to replace so many starters, we have to stay zeroed in on what's in front of us," said Abbott. "Sherrard is getting better and better each week; Coach (Brandon) Johnston has done a good job of having them in a position to be in games."

One of E-P's two returning offensive starters, senior running back Jase Grunder, has enjoyed a strong start to his season by rushing for 437 yards and eight touchdowns.

"Jase has taken the reins of our offense and is doing a nice job of making plays," said Abbott. "As one of two returning starters on offense, he understood that his role had to grow."

Meantime, Kewanee comes into its TRAC East opener off a 16-14 win over Morrison in its home opener, regaining some momentum after a tough 22-16 road loss to Monmouth-Roseville in the opening week.

"The first two weeks, both games have been fast and physical," said Kewanee coach Brad Swanson. "Our offense has been putting together drives; we've had nearly 300 yards of total offense in both games. We just haven't been able to punch it in."

Swanson expects that to change as junior and first-year starting quarterback Brady Clark continues to grow into his new role.

"He's getting a feel for what needs to be done," he said.

The Boilermakers will face a tall order in St. Bede, led by senior quarterback John Brady and his 739 combined yards through two games. However, Swanson feels the excitement of beginning a conference title defense will give his club an extra surge of motivation.

"We talked about that this past Monday," he said. "Knowing we're going out there to defend our title, that gives this game a little more juice and excitement."