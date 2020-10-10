Rematches highlight playoff matchups for Q-C schools

Want a refill or a second helping?
The Iowa High School Athletic Association offered plenty of rematches for Quad-Cities metro and area programs when it released the pods for the opening two rounds of the football playoffs Saturday afternoon.
Of the 10 metro schools, only North Scott and Davenport North will face teams they have not seen this season in their first postseason game.
"I was a bit surprised by that, but I really didn't know what to expect," Assumption coach Wade King said. "It is what it is. It is always tough to play somebody twice."
In an interview with the Quad-City Times recently, IHSAA football administrator Todd Tharp said geography would be paramount in determining matchups for the opening two rounds.
With just a seven-game regular season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, every team made the playoffs in five of the six classifications (with the exception of the five Des Moines public schools, which are doing remote learning). There were several eight-player teams that opted out of the playoffs.
In Class 4A, Davenport West (0-7) and Davenport Central (1-6) meet Friday night at Brady Street Stadium, a matchup the Blue Devils won 59-0 late last month. The winner gets a second-round game against fifth-ranked Pleasant Valley (7-0) at Spartan Stadium on Oct. 23.
Central is eager to take the field after letting a fourth-quarter lead slip away at Muscatine in a 21-14 loss Friday night.
"Consistency is what you fight against every day," Central coach Ben Sacco said following the game. "Once we have consistent effort, consistent fight and consistent mental focus, we'll be able to finish games like this.
"We've got to figure out a way to get to that point. At least these guys get another game together."
Bettendorf (4-2) will play host to Muscatine (3-4) on Oct. 23. The Bulldogs beat the Muskies 21-7 earlier this month in Muscatine.
North (3-3) travels to Cedar Rapids Prairie (4-2) for a second-round game in two weeks. Those schools have never played in football.
Assumption (7-0) earned one of the 11 first-round byes given in 3A. The Knights await the winner of Clinton (0-6) and Central DeWitt (4-3) on Oct. 23 at Brady Street Stadium. It will be the first Friday night home game Assumption has had in four years.
The challenge for the Knights is remaining sharp after seven consecutive weeks of double-digit wins.
"I've been in this for over 30 years and never remember having a week off during the season," King said. "It is uncharted territory, but we'll use it to our advantage. At this time of the year, you've got some walking wounded and it is a chance for them to heal up.
"We'll work on some individual technique stuff, things you don't have as much time for during game weeks, refocus and reset for a playoff run."
North Scott (4-1) did not receive a first-round bye, but it has the opportunity to host at least two playoff games. The Lancers welcome Burlington (1-5) to Lancer Stadium on Friday night at 7.
The winner plays Mount Pleasant (3-3) or Benton Community (3-4) in Round 2.
Camanche (6-1) garnered one of the 10 byes in 2A and will host Anamosa or Center Point-Urbana on Oct. 23. West Liberty (3-2) travels to Maquoketa (2-3) on Friday, a rematch of a Week 3 game won by the Cardinals.
In 1A, Durant (3-3) entertains Louisa-Muscatine (1-6) and Wilton (2-5) heads to Cascade (5-2). Both of those are rematches from the regular season with Durant and Cascade winning, respectively.
Easton Valley (6-1) beat Dunkerton 57-0 on Friday night. It will turn around and play Dunkerton again this coming Friday night in an eight-player opener. With a victory, the River Hawks would get Midland or Springville, two teams it beat during the regular season, in a second-round game at home.
The IHSAA will create a new set of pods in two weeks for the third round and quarterfinal contests.
"You always have next week in the regular season," King said. "If you trip up or aren't real sharp, you can use that the following week.
"In the playoffs, obviously, you have a different mentality. You have to sell out everything you can to win these games. There is no tomorrow, so you have to be ready to play."
