Rematches highlight playoff matchups for Q-C schools

Central is eager to take the field after letting a fourth-quarter lead slip away at Muscatine in a 21-14 loss Friday night.

"Consistency is what you fight against every day," Central coach Ben Sacco said following the game. "Once we have consistent effort, consistent fight and consistent mental focus, we'll be able to finish games like this.

"We've got to figure out a way to get to that point. At least these guys get another game together."

Bettendorf (4-2) will play host to Muscatine (3-4) on Oct. 23. The Bulldogs beat the Muskies 21-7 earlier this month in Muscatine.

North (3-3) travels to Cedar Rapids Prairie (4-2) for a second-round game in two weeks. Those schools have never played in football.

Assumption (7-0) earned one of the 11 first-round byes given in 3A. The Knights await the winner of Clinton (0-6) and Central DeWitt (4-3) on Oct. 23 at Brady Street Stadium. It will be the first Friday night home game Assumption has had in four years.

The challenge for the Knights is remaining sharp after seven consecutive weeks of double-digit wins.