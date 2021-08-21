Renovated stadium, inexperienced team greet Muscatine fans

MUSCATINE — As Muscatine High School football players and coaches have strolled into practice the past several weeks, they have watched a stadium renovation project come together next door.

They’ve seen new bleachers constructed on the home side. They’ve seen rolls of artificial turf brought in and installed. They’ve seen new goal posts go up.

“We look over every day and see the progress that is being made,” senior Nolan Recker said. “To know that it is almost done, it really excites you to play on that field in a couple weeks.”

When Muscatine opens the home portion of its schedule on Sept. 3 against Iowa City West, it will run around on an artificial turf field, have fans sitting and cheering from new bleachers and a public address announcer speaking from a new press box.

It is the first significant upgrades to Muscatine Community Stadium since it was built in 1985.

“(Our guys) certainly have their eyes on it,” head coach D.J. Hawkins said. “They all know what it is going to be like and anticipate the excitement of running out of the tunnel that first night. I won’t have to give any pregame speech that week.”

Muscatine’s football team is almost entirely new as well.