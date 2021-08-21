Renovated stadium, inexperienced team greet Muscatine fans

MUSCATINE — As Muscatine High School football players and coaches have strolled into practice the past several weeks, they have watched a stadium renovation project come together next door.
They’ve seen new bleachers constructed on the home side. They’ve seen rolls of artificial turf brought in and installed. They’ve seen new goal posts go up.
“We look over every day and see the progress that is being made,” senior Nolan Recker said. “To know that it is almost done, it really excites you to play on that field in a couple weeks.”
When Muscatine opens the home portion of its schedule on Sept. 3 against Iowa City West, it will run around on an artificial turf field, have fans sitting and cheering from new bleachers and a public address announcer speaking from a new press box.
It is the first significant upgrades to Muscatine Community Stadium since it was built in 1985.
“(Our guys) certainly have their eyes on it,” head coach D.J. Hawkins said. “They all know what it is going to be like and anticipate the excitement of running out of the tunnel that first night. I won’t have to give any pregame speech that week.”
Muscatine’s football team is almost entirely new as well.
The Muskies graduated more than two dozen players from last year’s squad, including seven who are playing at the collegiate level this fall. Tim Nimely, Eli Gaye, Togeh Deseh and Prince Brown (Wei), all three-year starters, are gone and now teammates at Grand View University in Des Moines.
Recker and lineman Brock Garrison are the only returning starters. Tailback Mason Crabtree (22 rushes, 124 yards) and quarterback/defensive back Connor Christiansen saw some playing time in 2020.
“It is different,” Garrison said. “The challenge is having a lack of varsity experience, but at the same time they have that competitive edge where they want to play a lot and they are willing to do anything.”
Muscatine has 14 seniors and 18 juniors on its roster. Hawkins said there are two sophomores expected to play full-time at the varsity level in running back and linebacker Ty Cozad along with offensive lineman and linebacker Evan Franke.
“We’ve got talented kids, but they haven’t played with the Friday night game speed yet,” Hawkins said. “That’s the big thing we’re trying to battle right now.”
The Muskies scrimmaged Marion and Davenport West at the St. Ambrose team camp last month. It did a controlled scrimmage against Washington on Friday night to get players acclimated before the season opener at Linn-Mar on Friday.
Hawkins said it is imperative Recker, Garrison, Crabtree and Christiansen emerge into leaders for a team with limited experience.
“We’ve got to take a step out and help lead, teach other players what it takes to be on varsity,” Recker said. “We do have a younger group, but they won a lot of games last year (at the lower levels). Once we get them up to game speed, we’ll definitely have a chance.”
The schedule is daunting.
After facing Linn-Mar in the opener, Muscatine has Iowa City West, Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley and Cedar Falls in four consecutive weeks. It follows with back-to-back trips to Dubuque to face Hempstead and Senior.
“Every week is going to be a challenge,” Hawkins said. “We’ve got to make big jumps every week.”
Junior Landon Battey is the frontrunner to start at quarterback. Crabtree, Cozad and Recker are the top options in the backfield and Garrison anchors the group on the offensive line.
“We’re going to mix it up a bit more compared to last year offensively,” Recker said. “We’re still likely going to be run-centered, but I think you’ll see us throw in a lot more passes than we did last year.”
Muscatine has no starters back on defense. Hawkins said Recker, Garrison and Cozad will have roles on defense, and Christiansen has moved from linebacker to safety.
Just like the stadium project, Muscatine expects the product on the field to look vastly different in two months.
“They need that experience, need to know how a hit feels at the varsity level, the physicality and going against guys that are college recruits,” Garrison said. “At the lower level, you’re going against one or two guys that are really talented. You get to varsity, there is a great number like that.