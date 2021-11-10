Resilient River Hawks knock out defending champs, headed to 8-player final

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — With the exception of its regular-season finale, the Easton Valley High School football team has not been in a four-quarter tussle this season.
The River Hawks led their previous three playoff games 49-0, 40-0 and 48-8 at halftime.
So when defending state champion Remsen St. Mary’s pushed Easton Valley to the brink Wednesday afternoon, the River Hawks didn’t flinch.
They rose to the challenge and conquered it.
In an eight-player semifinal that featured five lead changes, three in the fourth quarter, Easton Valley outlasted RSM 42-36 at the UNI-Dome to collect the school’s first trip to a state championship game.
“We were dog tired at the end of that game, but our guys just kept coming back for more,” River Hawks coach Tony Johnson said. “We kept saying, ‘Dig deep, dig deep.’ They kept doing it time and time again.”
Thanks to a fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Conor Gruver to Andin Farrell and a late defensive stand, third-ranked Easton Valley (12-0) ended RSM’s 23-game win streak and booked a spot into next Thursday’s 9:30 a.m. final against top-ranked CAM, Anita (12-0).
“The character of this team is absolutely unreal,” said Gruver, who completed 20 of 23 throws for 266 yards and three scores. “It seems like every week and every opponent we play, we tend to want it a little bit more.”
Every time it appeared the game was slipping out of Easton Valley’s grasp, it answered.
The River Hawks trailed 30-21 late in the third quarter, but 215-pound tailback Charlie Simpson spun out of a tackle and broke another tackle to go 45 yards for a touchdown.
“I was getting pretty frustrated,” said Simpson, who had 142 rushing yards and a pair of scores. “There were holes, but I couldn’t get to them. This time, I was done with it. I got the ball, saw daylight, took off and I had the mindset whoever gets in my way, I’m running through them. They tried getting in my way and I kept running.”
After its defense forced a turnover on downs, Easton Valley went in front 35-30 on an 11-yard touchdown run from Fuegen, who had 199 total yards and two touchdowns.
RSM (11-1) countered. Faced with third and 19 at its own 18, Cael Ortmann connected with Ryan Willman on a 62-yard touchdown to put the Hawks back in front, 36-35, with 10:25 remaining.
“We have a lot of confidence in our offense," Johnson said. "We know we can score in a hurry, and there was a lot of time left."
Easton Valley took a methodical approach. It went 45 yards in 10 plays, chewed up more than 4 ½ minutes and converted three third downs.
On third and 4 at the RSM 5, Gruver intended to throw toward Fuegen or Hayden Felkey. RSM bottled up both options.
Farrell was open in the end zone and Gruver found him.
“He was the last option,” Gruver admitted. “It was a crossing pattern with a hitch in the middle and they sent two guys with Hayden and two with Carson. Andin just sat in that soft spot and was wide open.”
The offensive line gave Gruver — who has 51 touchdown passes on the season — ample time and he patiently went through his reads before tossing it to Farrell.
“It shows the maturation of what Conor has been through as a quarterback,” Johnson said.
Still, Easton Valley needed a defensive stand for it to hold up.
Felkey had two of his 3 ½ sacks in the final sequence, leaving RSM with fourth and 18 at its own 24.
“That kid is an animal,” Fuegen said.
“He’s an absolute stud,” Johnson said. “He just made plays, dug deep and found another level. I don’t know where that came from.”
The Hawks, who already had burned the River Hawks several times on deep throws, launched a fourth-down pass for Willman.
Fuegen, defending on the play, couldn’t get turned around but the ball deflected off his back and fell incomplete.
“You just hold your breath a little bit towards the end there,” Johnson said.
“I just said, ‘Do not let this get over the top of me,’” Fuegen stated. “Close out and don’t let him catch and go. When I felt it hit me in the back, there was an extreme rush of joy and happiness that came across my body.”
The River Hawks took over on downs, picked up one first down and then went into victory formation.
“Extremely special,” Gruver said. “We’re right where we want to be. Our end goal is a state championship. We want it so much, and we deserve to be here.”
After quarterfinal setbacks the past two seasons, Easton Valley — in its ninth year of existence — is on the doorstep of a title.
Preston made a Class A state final in 1988, but this is a first for the community in the eight-player game.
Those recent close calls have invigorated this squad.
“Even in basketball, we went one and done at state when we got out there,” Fuegen said. “Nobody wants that. We’re all striving for way more.
“We want it all, that’s the only thing on anybody’s mind. It is (championship) ring or nothing.”