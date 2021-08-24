'Restless since November:' Bulldogs hungry to rebound

For most programs, a 5-3 football season is considered an accomplishment or at least satisfactory.
But for a program accustomed to ending its season in the UNI-Dome each year among the state's elite, the 2020 campaign was anything but sufficient for Bettendorf High School.
The Bulldogs lost their season opener to Class 3A Washington and stumbled twice to crosstown rival Pleasant Valley, including a 10-6 defeat in the Round of 16 in the 4A playoffs.
Before the calendar flipped to November, coach Aaron Wiley’s team was done. That did not sit well.
“We’ve been restless since November,” senior receiver and defensive back Tynan Numkena said. “To have an earlier than usual exit from the playoffs, that left a super sour taste in the mouth for us seniors.
“We’ve been motivated and really hungry in the weight room. We’re ready and happy it is finally here.”
Wiley has seen an increased level of determination from his team during the offseason. He called the motivation “through the roof.”
“Everyone has a terrible taste from last year, just how things went,” Wiley said. “We had a great offseason, just an attitude of getting things back to normal a little bit.”
In hindsight, Numkena believes it might have been a positive.
“Our senior class has always been told we’re pretty good and we might have taken that for granted,” he noted. “Last year was a shock to us, put a little fire under our butts and got us ready to go.”
What makes the Bulldogs think this season can be different? Wiley said his team has more size in the trenches, something it lacked a year ago.
“We were a little outmatched last year size-wise,” Wiley admitted. “We probably had only three or four seniors who weighed over 200 pounds. We haven’t looked like this in a couple years up front as far as size.”
John Powell, Ethan Rodgers, Blake DeLeon, Mateo Rosas and Caden Temple comprise the Bulldogs’ offensive line. They are listed between 260 and 310 pounds.
The early playoff exit gave the Bulldogs a head start in the weight room. Defensive end Diego Cortes has added nearly 20 pounds to his frame since last season as he's one of 21 players on the team over 200 pounds.
“The weight room is like practice,” Cortes said. “You can’t miss it. We go in there five days a week.”
“Guys know they got bigger, so a lot of it is just confidence,” linebacker Bradley Hill said. “They’ve worked hard in the weight room to get to where they are now. Now, it is time to show it on the field.”
As usual, the Bulldogs figure to be stout on the defensive side of the ball.
They return four starters in Cortes, Hill and cornerbacks Landon Butler and Cameron Figgs. Numkena, who hasn’t played much defense since his freshman year, is expected to man one of the safety spots. Junior Spencer Del Vecchio is projected at the other one.
Xavier Hamilton (defensive tackle), Aiden Maurer (linebacker) and Isaiah Martinez (linebacker) are expected to join Cortes and Hill in the front seven.
“I feel like this year is going to be all about the front seven,” Cortes said. “Everyone has that dog mentality. We lost Griffin (Liddle) and (Kaden) Klemme, some very good players, so people have to step up.”
Hill was Bettendorf’s leading tackler last year and Cortes had a team-high 15.5 tackles for loss. Butler registered a pair of interceptions.
“I like how well we are working together on defense,” Hill said. “We’re all understanding each other’s job, helping each other out to become better as a whole.”
But if the Bulldogs are to make an extended run in November, the offense has to be more productive. Bettendorf was limited to one touchdown in each of its three losses and averaged fewer than 300 total yards a game last season.
While the offensive line has experience and Numkena is back for a third year at receiver, Bettendorf has new starters at quarterback and in the backfield.
Senior Christian Kautz, junior Elijah Mendoza and Del Vecchio have battled for the starting quarterback spot throughout the summer and into fall camp. Mendoza, who Wiley said is probably the most athletic of the three, is expected to get the nod in Friday's opener against Urbandale.
Terry Dunn, who carried the ball 45 times last season in a backup role to Ryan Cole, is the likely starter at running back. Wiley said Martinez had a very strong summer and preseason and could be in line for carries as well.
“We weren’t as productive as we wanted to be last year as an offense,” Numkena said. “This year, we have more tools, we’re more experienced and we know what to do with that experience.”
Wiley believes more beef up front can help lead to better offense.
“I’m real optimistic about this team, but you don’t know on some of those question marks until you get some game experience,” he said.
Five of the nine opponents on Bettendorf’s regular-season schedule won at least five games last year, including quarterfinalist Iowa City West and semifinalist PV. The Bulldogs have two trips to Cedar Rapids in a three-week stretch.
For once, Bettendorf goes into a season somewhat under the state radar.
“I like when people underestimate us,” Hill said. “We know what we’re capable of doing.”