After Bettendorf’s defense held forced a Davenport West three-and-out on the Falcons’ first possession of Friday’s game at A.R. TouVelle Stadium, Tyler Pate returned the punt 73 yards for a touchdown.
The score, Pate’s fourth return touchdown of the season, was the spark the eighth-ranked Bulldogs needed. They scored six times in the first half and rolled to a 61-0 win over Davenport West.
“We just really like to thrive off of that spark play on offense, and Pate getting that return after the defense got the three-and-out was a huge play for us and really got us going,” Bettendorf quarterback Joe Bryne said. “Once we get momentum, we’re a hard team to stop.”
It was quite a while before the visiting Falcons could stop the Bulldogs. Bettendorf (6-2, 3-1 4A District 5) scored on its first six possessions and led 41-0 at halftime.
“We just wanted to come out and be sharp and be crisp at the start, and I thought we were,” Bettendorf head coach Aaron Wiley said. “I thought we were crisp on both sides of the ball.”
A 36-yard punt return by Pate gave the Bulldogs another short field, and star tailback Harrison Bey-Buie soon cashed in with a 9-yard touchdown run. West’s next punt was deflected, and the Bulldogs again started in Falcon territory. A few plays later, Bryne scrambled for a 25-yard touchdown, fighting through a couple West defenders the final 3 yards to reach the goal line.
“It’s just hard work in the weight room nine months a year,” Bryne said. “I don’t know what else to say.”
Bettendorf only ran eight plays from scrimmage in the first quarter, but led 21-0 after 12 minutes of play.
“We just wanted to be efficient, and I thought we did that,” Wiley said.
Bryne ran for another touchdown in the second quarter, and after a Keaton Stahley interception, Bey-Buie ran for a 10-yard score. Bryne later hit a wide-open A.J. Douglas for a 49-yard touchdown pass.
You have free articles remaining.
Bryne, who didn’t play in the second half, was an efficient 9-for-10 passing for 170 yards.
“It was just a good scheme,” said Bryne, who also ran for 33 yards and two scores on three carries. “We have great skill guys who can make plays in the open field. We try to get them the ball in open space and we tried to make it shorter passes today instead of longer ones, and they did a great job of making some plays. The O-line, when passes weren’t open, kept lanes open for me and I found a way into the end zone.”
Bey-Buie ran for a season-low 82 yards but did so on just eight attempts. As a team, the Bulldogs ran for 227 yards and averaged 10.3 yards per carry.
The only thing that seemed to be able to slow the Bulldogs was penalties. Bettendorf was flagged 14 times for 122 yards in the contest, something Bryne hopes to clean up before next week’s regular season finale.
“I’m just looking forward to executing a little better next week,” Bryne said. “Less penalties. Just play a little cleaner.”
West (3-5, 1-3 4A District 5) was playing without starting quarterback Payton Thompson, who injured his ankle last week. In his absence, the Falcons ran a lot of wildcat plays and moved the ball at times but were never able to sustain a drive.
“When you’re down as many guys as we are at this point in the season, it’s difficult to piece things together,” West head coach Justin Peters said. “So we focused on the boys having some fun. We did some heavy sets and let some linemen run the ball. At some point in the game you’ve got to look up and say, ‘OK, we still have to finish the game. Let’s have some fun with it.’ And that’s what we did.”
Both West and Bettendorf will look to finish the regular season strong next week. The Falcons will host Cedar Rapids Washington at Brady Street Stadium, while the Bulldogs will welcome Davenport Central to A.R. TouVelle Stadium.
“One more game, and then the real season starts in November,” Wiley said.