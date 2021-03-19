Revamped Morrison routs Riverdale in football opener

PORT BYRON — Before taking the field for the first time in over 16 months, Morrison football coach Ryan Oetting was quick to point out his team's retooled lineup.
With a plethora of new faces filling key roles for the Mustangs, the roster may be different, but the results were very much as same as during last year's run to the Three Rivers Conference's Rock Division title and the IHSA Class 1A quarterfinals.
Following a key defensive stand early in the second quarter, a subsequent quick-strike scoring drive opened the door to a 20-point period that ultimately propelled Morrison to a 42-0 victory in Friday night's long-awaited opener against TRAC Rock rival Riverdale.
"We lost a ton (from the fall of 2019); I think we lost nine to 10 starters on each side of the ball," said Oetting. "We're a totally different team with a different identity. But, we have some good juniors ready to step in."
Among those juniors is running back Alex Anderson. With the Mustangs up 6-0 after the opening quarter, he ripped off a 72-yard touchdown run to cap a two-play, 91-yard drive that followed the Morrison defense stopping the Rams on downs inside the red zone at the 9-yard line.
"Early on, our defense was kind of bend but not break, which was a little bit frustrating," said Oetting. "The kids responded, and that quick touchdown made it easier. Everyone got in line and played looser. We've still got a lot to work on, but this was a good first game."
Before the quarter was over, a 9-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Nate Helms to Thomas Dauphin and a 3-yard TD run by Anderson and Dauphin's fellow junior back Kayden White had the 'Stangs up 26-0 at intermission.
"We talked about it (before the game), about making our own way," said Oetting. "Last year was great, but it's over. I told these guys that this is their year."
With that in mind, Oetting was not about to take anything for granted against a Riverdale team that finished 4-5 last season, with several close losses keeping the Rams out of the playoffs. Among those was a 16-3 setback at Morrison.
Plus, the last time the Mustangs came here, the Rams handed them a 9-7 defeat in the fall of '18.
"Riverdale is always a tough place to play; you've got to bring your best and expect the best," Oetting stated. "We expect nothing but a battle playing at Riverdale. Guy (Rams' coach Guy Dierikx) is doing a great job with that team; every year they seem to get better."
Any hopes the Rams had of a second-half resurgence were dashed when Morrison tacked on two more touchdowns in the third quarter to force a running clock. White scored from 3 yards out, and Helms (two TD passes, one rushing TD) hit Anderson with a 22-yard scoring strike.
Even though the start of a delayed and shortened regular season was far from what they hoped for, the Rams were still glad to be able to put on the pads and return to action.
"It's exciting," Dierikx said. "It's been 17 months since we've been able to play. Everything's been coming fast and furious here; about half of our kids were in basketball, so we we working with the basketball coaches, making sure to give each kid a chance to participate in every sport.
"Having the opportunity to get out there again and test ourselves, it's a time for excitement."