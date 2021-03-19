Revamped Morrison routs Riverdale in football opener

Before the quarter was over, a 9-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Nate Helms to Thomas Dauphin and a 3-yard TD run by Anderson and Dauphin's fellow junior back Kayden White had the 'Stangs up 26-0 at intermission.

"We talked about it (before the game), about making our own way," said Oetting. "Last year was great, but it's over. I told these guys that this is their year."

With that in mind, Oetting was not about to take anything for granted against a Riverdale team that finished 4-5 last season, with several close losses keeping the Rams out of the playoffs. Among those was a 16-3 setback at Morrison.

Plus, the last time the Mustangs came here, the Rams handed them a 9-7 defeat in the fall of '18.

"Riverdale is always a tough place to play; you've got to bring your best and expect the best," Oetting stated. "We expect nothing but a battle playing at Riverdale. Guy (Rams' coach Guy Dierikx) is doing a great job with that team; every year they seem to get better."

Any hopes the Rams had of a second-half resurgence were dashed when Morrison tacked on two more touchdowns in the third quarter to force a running clock. White scored from 3 yards out, and Helms (two TD passes, one rushing TD) hit Anderson with a 22-yard scoring strike.