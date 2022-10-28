Ridgewood rolls in I8FA playoff debut

CAMBRIDGE — For the first time since 2007, playoff football returned to Goff-Stahl Field.

Winning eight of nine regular season games in its first year of 8-player football, the Ridgewood co-op got to make its Illinois 8-Man Football Association postseason debut here Friday night.

Battling through a wild first quarter, the Spartans dug in defensively while their offense continued to roll. Scoring on all seven of its first-half possessions, Ridgewood rolled to a 58-26 first-round win over Kincaid South Fork.

"We've had that issue early in games of being a bit hesitant (defensively), but the guys settled in and got stops," said Ridgewood coach Pat Elder. "The kids kept their composure, and fortunately, we continued to move the football to help deal with that."

A major key in Friday's win for the Spartans (9-1) was bottling up the Ponies' senior running back Jayce Korucek. After posting 193 yards and three touchdowns on eight first-quarter carries, Korucek was held to 19 yards the rest of the game.

"The big thing for us was just to execute," said Ridgewood junior linebacker Taylor Snook, who had three tackles for loss totaling minus-seven yards, all on Korucek (212 yards on 16 carries).

"We all have different rules on plays, and if we follow our keys, everything works out in the end. We just adjust as we go on."

Up 30-18 after one, the Spartans began gradually pulling away with touchdown runs by junior quarterback Ryle Catour and sophomore running back Roy Sandberg.

However, the true back-breaker came in the closing minute of the second period.

Several key gains by senior running back Gavin McDonough moved the hosts quickly downfield, and Catour applied the finishing touch when he hit Ryan Francis with a 33-yard touchdown pass on the final play to give Ridgewood a 52-18 halftime lead.

"The momentum really shifted after that," said Catour, who was 5-of-5 passing for 142 yards and three touchdowns. "We all felt really confident."

Catour's passing blended with the running of McDonough, who finished with 192 yards and two TDs on 19 carries.

Preston Moriarity had 139 total yards and two TDs, the last of which came with 3:30 left in the third quarter to force a running clock. Sandberg added 103 total yards (80 rushing) and two scores.

"We're usually more of a run-based offense," said McDonough, "but when we need to throw the ball, we're able to throw it."

The fireworks began on the opening series, as the Spartans needed just two plays to cover 56 yards for the game's first points.

The bulk of those yards were covered by Catour's 49-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Moriarity. McDonough ran in the two-point conversion for a quick 8-0 Ridgewood lead.

"We talked about coming out and being strong," said Catour. "We executed, and we were able to score first."

However, the Ponies (5-5) needed just one play to answer back as Korucek scored the first of his three first-quarter TDs on a 61-yard run to make it a two-point game.

The Spartans then stretched their lead to 22-6 in the space of just over three minutes on TD runs of seven and 21 yards by McDonough. However, South Fork kept hanging tough, getting within 10 on a 62-yard Korucek scoring romp.

For the remainder of the wild opening quarter, the teams traded touchdowns. Ridgewood got a 23-yard Catour scoring pass to Sandberg, but Korucek's 27-yard run with 4.6 seconds on the clock had the Ponies down 30-18 after one.

After that, it was all Ridgewood as the Spartans not only advance, they will stay at home for next weekend's quarterfinals to host Polo, a 44-8 winner over Kirkland Hiawatha.

"If we do what we do, it doesn't matter who we play," McDonough said. "We'll be ready for them."

Polo comes in as the reigning I8FA state champions, but Elder believes his squad will be up to the challenge.

"We're happy to be home again," he said. "We know they're all good football teams at this point, but I think that we know that we're also a good football team."