Ridgewood routs No. 2 Annawan-Wethersfield

“A-W is a heckuva team. We knew we didn't want a repeat of last year's 44-0 outcome (a Titan victory).”

The tone was set on the second play of the game when A-W quarterback Coltin Quagliano had the ball knocked loose and Ganon Greenman recovered at the Titans' 39-yard line. Seven plays later, Stahl hooked up with Lucas Althaus (four receptions, 63 yards) for a 10-yard touchdown and a 6-0 Spartan lead.

“Mercer County was a very tough setback. The big thing after a tough loss like last week's was to stay in focus and keep it in high gear,” said Ridgewood coach Bruce Redding, referring to his 2-1 club's 14-6 setback to MerCo's Golden Eagles here last Friday.

“We preached to the kids to stay focused, and that if they did the things they know how to do, then everything would turn out the way they wanted it to.”

Late in the first quarter, Ridgewood saw a chance to extend that lead denied when Quagliano recovered a fumble at the A-W 24-yard line. However, more opportunities were to come for the hosts.

After Ridgewood stopped the Titans following the turnover, the first of senior fullback D.J. VanHouten's three first-half touchdowns and Stahl's two-point pass to Kessinger with 44.7 seconds on the clock had the Spartans up 14-0 after one.