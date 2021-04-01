Ridgewood routs No. 2 Annawan-Wethersfield

CAMBRIDGE — Annawan-Wethersfield came into Thursday night as the second-ranked football team in Class 1A and the winners of 15 consecutive regular-season games.
More pertinent, from the point of view of the Ridgewood Spartans, the Titans had won all 10 previous meetings since the AlWood and Cambridge gridiron co-op began in 2010.
On a chilly evening at Goff-Stahl Field, both of A-W's streaks came to an abrupt halt at the hands of the Spartans, who used a 24-point second quarter as the springboard to a decisive 41-14 Lincoln Trail Conference victory.
“This makes us really wish there was a postseason this year,” said Ridgewood senior quarterback Colton Stahl. “We came in here wanting to play all four quarters, and we did that; we put the pedal to the metal.
“This felt amazing. It feels like this was the most complete game that we've played.”
Stahl hit on six of his first seven passes and ended up completing 10 of 15 aerials for 180 yards and two touchdowns, as well as rushing for 83 yards on 12 carries to lead a Spartan offense that generated 22 first downs and 387 total yards.
“We knew we had to come in with grit this week,” said Ridgewood junior wide receiver Lucas Kessinger, who had five receptions for 101 yards and tallied 124 total yards.
“A-W is a heckuva team. We knew we didn't want a repeat of last year's 44-0 outcome (a Titan victory).”
The tone was set on the second play of the game when A-W quarterback Coltin Quagliano had the ball knocked loose and Ganon Greenman recovered at the Titans' 39-yard line. Seven plays later, Stahl hooked up with Lucas Althaus (four receptions, 63 yards) for a 10-yard touchdown and a 6-0 Spartan lead.
“Mercer County was a very tough setback. The big thing after a tough loss like last week's was to stay in focus and keep it in high gear,” said Ridgewood coach Bruce Redding, referring to his 2-1 club's 14-6 setback to MerCo's Golden Eagles here last Friday.
“We preached to the kids to stay focused, and that if they did the things they know how to do, then everything would turn out the way they wanted it to.”
Late in the first quarter, Ridgewood saw a chance to extend that lead denied when Quagliano recovered a fumble at the A-W 24-yard line. However, more opportunities were to come for the hosts.
After Ridgewood stopped the Titans following the turnover, the first of senior fullback D.J. VanHouten's three first-half touchdowns and Stahl's two-point pass to Kessinger with 44.7 seconds on the clock had the Spartans up 14-0 after one.
“That felt nice,” said VanHouten, who churned out 63 yards on 19 totes. “It gave the team a bunch of energy.”
A bobbled snap on an Annawan-Wethersfield punt attempt on the second play of the second quarter led to VanHouten's second touchdown, followed by his two-point conversion and a 22-0 lead.
With 1:40 left before halftime, a 25-yard circus catch by Althaus, who kept his feet inbounds, led to a 3-yard VanHouten TD run, with Stahl's two-point scamper widening the Ridgewood lead to 30-0.
“After the Mercer County loss, we built off the energy from that,” said Stahl, “and we wanted to come in and lay it all out for this game.”
Still, the Spartans were not done yet. After Kessinger's fumble recovery gave them the ball at the A-W 36 with 1:31 remaining, the hosts worked the remaining clock and capped the series when Stahl hit Payton Catour from 16 yards out, then passed to Catour for the two-point conversion for a 38-0 halftime led.
A 26-yard Catour field goal midway through the third period ensured a running clock. The Titans (2-1) did get a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns on a 6-yard run by quarterback Coltin Quagliano and a 41-yard run by Darius Dickerson (81 yards on five carries).