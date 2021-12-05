Ridgewood transitioning to 8-player football in 2022

When the 2022 high school football season kicks off, there will be a new entry among the growing ranks of 8-player football in Illinois.
Just after Thanksgiving, both the AlWood and Cambridge school boards approved the move of the Ridgewood gridiron co-op from 11-player to 8-player football for at least the next two seasons.
The transition comes in the wake of the recently completed '21 campaign in which the Spartans struggled to an 0-9 finish. Prior to that, though, Ridgewood had reeled off three straight winning seasons and qualified for the IHSA Class 1A playoffs in 2019.
However, the last of those three consecutive winning seasons — a 4-2 finish in the pandemic-altered 2020-21 spring season — signaled what would eventually come to pass.
"We started having initial discussions last May after we finished our spring season with just 22 players, eight of whom were seniors," said Cambridge athletic director Seth Spivey. "We had 31 kids this past season, but that was when some of the initial concerns rose.
"With the school boards, player safety became a concern in having to put more younger players out there to play varsity."
Spivey's counterpart at AlWood High School, Ben Rees, echoed the latter statement and elaborated.
"It's definitely something we've discussed for a couple of years now, with low numbers and needing freshmen to play against juniors and seniors in order to finish games," said Rees, who is also AlWood's principal as well as its A.D. "It was a fairly decisive vote on the AlWood side (to switch from 11- to 8-player football), but from the beginning, we talked about continuing the co-op."
While the AlWood side of the co-op went in for the switch, Spivey admits to there being more of a divided reaction in Cambridge, a community with a long-running tradition of successful football teams.
"There's definitely been a split reaction among the community members who have approached me about this," he said. "One of the questions I've been asked is about going back to 11-man football in the future. That is a possibility; districts can return to 11-man if the numbers warrant it.
"Right now, we've got a two-year contract with the Illinois 8-Man Football Association, and we're committed for 2022 and '23. At that time, it could be looked at and re-evaluated."
Over the past few years, the I8FA has seen its numbers grow as several schools — including those that have fielded past IHSA state football champions — have opted for the 8-player game. Twenty-four schools competed in 8-player in '21.
Among those schools are two of AlWood and Cambridge's fellow Lincoln Trail Conference members, Biggsville West Central and Galva.
West Central switched to 8-player football in 2020 and reached the I8FA semifinals this past season, finishing 9-3. Galva separated from the old Mid-County gridrion co-op with ROWVA and Williamsfield and went to 8-player this year.
"When we discussed this a while back, travel and distance were an issue," said Rees, who coached Mid-County from 2012-14. "Now, you've not only got Galva and West Central, but schools like Bushnell-Prairie City, Peoria Heights, West Prairie. ... That made this decision a little easier."
Since 8-player football is considered a "new sport" apart from the regular 11-player game, the job of head coach for the Spartans is open and posted for all who are interested.
That could include Bruce Redding, who compiled a 15-19 record over the last four years with Ridgewood, a run highlighted by the Spartans' 6-4 playoff-qualifying squad two years ago.
"We agreed to open and post the position," said Rees, "and we plan to start interviewing people after Christmas."