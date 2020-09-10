Ridgewood's Althaus attracting D-I football interest

"Iowa is looking to recruit a defensive end for 2021, and I'm thinking there's a high possibility I could be that guy. But right now, I'm going to continue working like I have no offers out there to reach the highest possible level I can. Nothing is going to be handed to me."

Inspired by a '19 season that saw Ridgewood go 6-4 and qualify for the IHSA playoffs for the first time since the Cambridge/AlWood football co-op debuted in 2010, Althaus upped the ante in terms of his offseason workout program.

"I started working out five or six times a week, doing weight room and field work twice a day, and I ended up putting on 20 to 25 pounds," he said. "That way, I could catch the eyes of more recruiters. I went from running a 4.9 in the 40-yard dash to a 4.7 this past summer. I pushed myself more, and I could feel myself physically changing."

Ridgewood coach Bruce Redding said that being a key part of the Spartans' playoff run last fall, as well as experiencing the co-op's first winning season with 2018's 5-4 finish, gave Althaus the motivation to crank his work ethic even higher.