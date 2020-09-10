Ridgewood's Althaus attracting D-I football interest

WOODHULL — Coming off its first playoff appearance last fall, the 10-year-old Ridgewood football co-op's attempt at an encore will have to wait until the start of spring.
However, one of the Spartans' top returners is continuing the work that has elevated his profile considerably since the conclusion of a 2019 prep campaign that ended in the first round of the Class 1A postseason.
Tight end/defensive end Lucas Althaus, an AlWood High School senior, has parlayed both team and individual success into interest from many NCAA Division I schools and an offer from the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota's Twin Cities, which is set to join the D-I Pioneer Football League in 2021.
Big Ten schools that have made contact with Althaus include Illinois and Iowa, with Mid-American Conference members Miami (Ohio), Northern Illinois and Toledo also expressing interest along with Ohio Valley member Eastern Illinois and Northern Iowa and Southern Illinois of the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
"Purdue, Northwestern and Indiana have also reached out to me, and I've been in contact with Iowa a lot recently," said the 6-foot-6, 235-pound Althaus, a first team All-Lincoln Trail Conference pick at tight end last fall after catching 21 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns; he was an honorable mention defensive pick with 45 tackles.
"Iowa is looking to recruit a defensive end for 2021, and I'm thinking there's a high possibility I could be that guy. But right now, I'm going to continue working like I have no offers out there to reach the highest possible level I can. Nothing is going to be handed to me."
Inspired by a '19 season that saw Ridgewood go 6-4 and qualify for the IHSA playoffs for the first time since the Cambridge/AlWood football co-op debuted in 2010, Althaus upped the ante in terms of his offseason workout program.
"I started working out five or six times a week, doing weight room and field work twice a day, and I ended up putting on 20 to 25 pounds," he said. "That way, I could catch the eyes of more recruiters. I went from running a 4.9 in the 40-yard dash to a 4.7 this past summer. I pushed myself more, and I could feel myself physically changing."
Ridgewood coach Bruce Redding said that being a key part of the Spartans' playoff run last fall, as well as experiencing the co-op's first winning season with 2018's 5-4 finish, gave Althaus the motivation to crank his work ethic even higher.
"He had a very good year, and he's been working hard to improve himself in the off-season. It's been a combination of those two things," said Redding. "He's seen the light at the end of the tunnel, and he's definitely going to work as hard as he did before — even harder."
Aside from his future collegiate prospects, what drives Althaus is last year's experience, which included a fourth-place finish in a highly competitive LTC.
With the Illinois prep football season moved to the start of spring '21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Spartans as a group look to follow his example and take the gains of the last two years to a higher level.
"We feel like (this) year is going to be something special," Althaus stated. "Last year did not end like we wanted (a 58-6 first-round loss to 1A quarterfinalist Morrison), but we definitely learned from it, and we can take the positives as well as the negatives from the Morrison game and learn from them.
"I felt like we had a couple of hiccups; we could've ended up going 8-1 and gotten a higher seed. Getting a taste of the playoffs has motivated everyone to work harder; I've never seen a group of guys work harder than this one. Hopefully we can make a deeper playoff run this year."
