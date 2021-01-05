RI's Hammer among prestigious young coaches honored by AFCA

Ben Hammer was proud to add a distinguished line to his resume last month, but he is hoping that honor returns more to the football program at Rock Island High School than it does to him personally.
Hammer, who is in his fourth year as Rocky's football coach, was recently named to the American Football Coaches Association 2021 35 under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute. That is a prestigious program aimed at identifying and developing premier future leaders in the football coaching profession, according to the group's release.
Hammer was selected from over 150 high-quality applicants.
Recognized in his final year of eligibility for the award, the 34-year-old Hammer was just one of three high school coaches nationwide among the 35 coaches recognized. Many of the honorees are college coordinators or head coaches at smaller colleges and universities, but the group also includes NFL assistant coaches.
“It's a nice deal to be recognized for something you work hard at,” said Hammer of the national recognition. “Football coaches in general, people don't understand or realize the time and the effort that goes into it. This is a way to get a little bit of recognition for the time and effort that you put in as a coach. It's always something that I always wanted to do and take part in.”
Rock Island High School athletic director Michelle Lillis was proud of Hammer for garnering the recognition.
“Anytime you have a coach that is recognized and honored in the bigger scope than your own little world, I think it's a great honor to have them part of your coaching community,” she said. “I think it's great for our kids and really demonstrates that he is highly regarded throughout the football community in the country."
Lillis said Hammer should be recognized for the time and energy he devotes to the program, noting that he goes above and beyond for his players — on and off the field.
“I think our kids definitely benefit from what he can bring to them and to our program,” she said. “He's an extremely upstanding young coach who believes in doing everything he possibly can for every kid regardless if they are a starter or a bench warmer. It doesn't matter. If he can help them, he's going to help them. But he's also going to hold them accountable.”
While a distinction such as this looks good on a resume, Hammer said that is just a small benefit that he isn't even considering.
“You don't do this for the resume,” he said. “The best part about it for me is getting to go through the networking experience and leadership training that will happen at the convention.”
As part of the reward for being named to the top 35 group, he gets an invite to the one-day AFCA 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute that is held in conjunction with the annual AFCA Convention. Because of COVID-19 concerns, the 2021 event scheduled for Nashville has become a virtual gathering. Hammer and the other 2021 honorees will get to attend the 2022 convention in San Antonio.
Selected participants are invited to attend the one-day institute that features a curriculum of interactive lectures focused on topics specifically tailored to emphasize leadership in the coaching profession, ethics, influential responsibilities, career progression and family balance.
“This is something I have always wanted to take part in,” said Hammer, noting he has applied for this opportunity since he began coaching as a 22-year-old.
And his persistence finally paid off.
An honor such as this will have him associating with some of the best coaches in the country and could open doors for future opportunities. He noted some well-known NCAA Division I coaches — including Ohio State University head coach Ryan Day and University of Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck — were honored with this same recognition when they were younger.
“A lot of more prominent younger coaches at one time in their careers were in the 35 Under 35,” said Hammer.
But of more immediate concern is how this honor could benefit the Rock Island program. He said he hopes to pick up some information that he can incorporate into his coaching philosophy if not his playbook or more.
“It may be an opportunity for us to add coaches to our staff at Rock Island,” he said. “It's going to be a great experience.”