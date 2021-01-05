RI's Hammer among prestigious young coaches honored by AFCA

“Anytime you have a coach that is recognized and honored in the bigger scope than your own little world, I think it's a great honor to have them part of your coaching community,” she said. “I think it's great for our kids and really demonstrates that he is highly regarded throughout the football community in the country."

Lillis said Hammer should be recognized for the time and energy he devotes to the program, noting that he goes above and beyond for his players — on and off the field.

“I think our kids definitely benefit from what he can bring to them and to our program,” she said. “He's an extremely upstanding young coach who believes in doing everything he possibly can for every kid regardless if they are a starter or a bench warmer. It doesn't matter. If he can help them, he's going to help them. But he's also going to hold them accountable.”

While a distinction such as this looks good on a resume, Hammer said that is just a small benefit that he isn't even considering.

“You don't do this for the resume,” he said. “The best part about it for me is getting to go through the networking experience and leadership training that will happen at the convention.”