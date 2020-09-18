River Kings clobbered by Marion

Trailing 31-0 early in the second quarter following Unsen's 81-yard punt return to paydirt, the River Kings looked to catch a spark when, on a fourth and 12 play from their 26-yard line, quarterback/punter Jai Jensen kept the ball on a fake and got the 12 yards needed to move the chains.

Later in the period, a great diving catch by Seth Dotterweich for a 16-yard gain put the hosts in Marion territory at the 38. However, a 10-yard blocking in the back penalty on Clinton negated a subsequent first down, and the Indians were able to hold on downs at their 40-yard line.

"We continued to battle, and I'm proud of how our guys fought," said Herrig, who got 32 yards on four receptions from Dotterweich, with Jensen completing 12 of 21 passes for 78 yards and Trey Bailey hauling in five balls for 18 yards. "But, they came out and jumped on us, and it took us a while to settle in."

Marion capped its opening possession on a 15-yard TD run by Keenan Diers, with Alex Mota diving to the pylon for the two-point conversion and an 8-0 Indian lead.

Following the first of Unsen's two touchdown runs, Marion's DaeQuan Johnson forced a fumble and returned it 35 yards to the end zone as the first-period clock expired. Garret Wagner's two-point run capped the Indians' 24-point opening quarter outburst.

"Lucas said we had a tough week of practice, and there's no lying about that," said Marion coach Tim Lovell, who also got a 55-yard scoring run from Mota. "We looked at the film of the Assumption game, and we had to clean up a lot from that game. If we wanted to win, we had to go high energy for all four quarters."

