River Kings clobbered by Marion

CLINTON — Still smarting from last week's 42-point setback at Davenport Assumption, the Marion High School football team was ready to put that behind it Friday night.
Unfortunately for the Clinton River Kings, the Indians' resolve to get back in the win column wound up putting off first-year head coach Nate Herrig's first win with his prep alma mater by another week.
Scoring on its first possession to ignite a 24-point first quarter, Marion did not look back from that point on as it rolled to a 46-0 victory on a cool evening at Coan Field to earn its first win in Iowa 3A District 4 play.
Fueled by senior running back Lucas Unsen's 181-yard, three-touchdown night, the Indians (2-1, 1-1) capped what they felt was a productive week of practice after their one-sided setback to the Knights over a week ago.
"We had to put that behind us, we knew this was a game we could get," said Unsen, who scored on runs of 56 and 42 yards and added an 81-yard punt return for his other touchdown. "We practiced hard the whole week and it showed on the field (Friday)."
Herrig felt that despite the outcome which dropped his club to 0-3 (0-2 District 4), the River Kings continued to grow and show progress.
"Right now, we're a young club, and we've got to continue to push forward, get small victories and get better every week," said the 2005 Clinton graduate. "The positives were there for us to move forward from. We did some good things; we started to put together some nice drives."
Trailing 31-0 early in the second quarter following Unsen's 81-yard punt return to paydirt, the River Kings looked to catch a spark when, on a fourth and 12 play from their 26-yard line, quarterback/punter Jai Jensen kept the ball on a fake and got the 12 yards needed to move the chains.
Later in the period, a great diving catch by Seth Dotterweich for a 16-yard gain put the hosts in Marion territory at the 38. However, a 10-yard blocking in the back penalty on Clinton negated a subsequent first down, and the Indians were able to hold on downs at their 40-yard line.
"We continued to battle, and I'm proud of how our guys fought," said Herrig, who got 32 yards on four receptions from Dotterweich, with Jensen completing 12 of 21 passes for 78 yards and Trey Bailey hauling in five balls for 18 yards. "But, they came out and jumped on us, and it took us a while to settle in."
Marion capped its opening possession on a 15-yard TD run by Keenan Diers, with Alex Mota diving to the pylon for the two-point conversion and an 8-0 Indian lead.
Following the first of Unsen's two touchdown runs, Marion's DaeQuan Johnson forced a fumble and returned it 35 yards to the end zone as the first-period clock expired. Garret Wagner's two-point run capped the Indians' 24-point opening quarter outburst.
"Lucas said we had a tough week of practice, and there's no lying about that," said Marion coach Tim Lovell, who also got a 55-yard scoring run from Mota. "We looked at the film of the Assumption game, and we had to clean up a lot from that game. If we wanted to win, we had to go high energy for all four quarters."
