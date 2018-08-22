CLINTON — Jon Wauford admits the athletes comprising the 2018 version of Clinton football are not the biggest, strongest or fastest.
The River Kings' head coach believes his team does have something that can give it an edge on Friday nights this fall.
"We feel like we have a smart team this year, a team capable of playing football intelligently," Wauford said. "We are not supremely talented, but these guys have the ability to think.
"If we can teach them the other intangibles of toughness and playing together, that's our best chance."
Coming off a 3-6 season, Clinton was decimated by graduation.
Clinton is replacing its quarterback, top three rushers (one left the program), leading three receivers and the entire offensive line.
The defensive line has three new starters, and there will be at least two fresh faces in the secondary.
Wauford has 67 players in his program grades 9 through 12 — 37 in the upper two grade levels.
"I think this group can surprise a lot of teams this year," senior running back and defensive back Amil Akiti said. "We graduated a lot of seniors, and that definitely hurts, but being the underdog motivates you a little more."
With just 42 schools competing in Iowa Class 4A the next two seasons, Clinton's enrollment has dropped them to 3A.
Wauford doesn't think it will make a significant impact from a competitive standpoint. The River Kings still have North Scott and former Mississippi Athletic Conference foe Davenport Assumption on their schedule.
The players believe the move down can be an advantage.
"It motivates us, and it gives us a better opportunity to get to the playoffs," receiver Patrick Mulholland said. "Maybe we can surprise some teams going down to 3A."
Clinton has three players vying for the quarterback spot — junior Zach Hoffman and a pair of seniors in Kalvin Godette and Noah Determan.
Hoffman throws left-handed. Wauford describes him as an accurate passer who looks comfortable in the pocket.
During Wauford's tenure, the River Kings have had a propensity to throw the ball frequently.
"I don't see that changing," Wauford said. "There is definitely competition at that spot right now."
Junior Ulysses Patterson and senior Ethan Wilkens are the leading candidates in the backfield. The River Kings return Mulholland and Isaac Larkin at receiver.
Mulholland has seen substantial growth since the beginning of the summer with the offense.
"We're a lot more fluent and smooth," he said. "If we can get the run game down, we can be a deadly team."
The unknown is in the trenches. As of last week, a leader had not emerged among that group.
"With our offensive and defensive lines, we don't have a lot of depth throughout the entire program," Wauford said. "We're trying to do as much live action as we can to get them some experience on the run."
Last year's leading tackler Ethan Barry spearheads the defense at linebacker. Wilkens also was among the team's top tacklers last season. Dante Brunson is expected to start at one of the linebacker spots.
In the secondary, Jess Hartsock and Larkin return at cornerback. The safety positions are still up for grabs.
Clinton hopes its football IQ can offset some talent deficiencies.
"On this football team, we've got probably some of the top kids (academically) in the grade," Akiti said. "We know we're not the biggest or strongest team out there, but our coaches preach every day we have to use our smarts."
Mulholland said the body language has been good in practice. Players have been attentive to coaches and taken criticism well.
"I've always thought brains were better than brawn," Mulholland stated. "If you can outsmart a team, you can be successful. Our coaches always say, 'Take the nickel.' If we can take the nickel every play, it might take us 15 to 18 plays, but we'll take it for a touchdown."
Clinton opens the season Friday at Western Dubuque. It also has non-district games against Davenport West, Burlington and Dubuque Wahlert.
"Our mindset has to be there every day in practice," Akiti said. "We don't have room to mess up. We don't have a lot of depth, so if something goes bad, we can't let it bring us down."
Wauford said Clinton's success boils down to two factors.
"We have to string some games together without serious injuries, and we have to answer some questions up front on both sides of the ball," he noted. "We're not talent poor at the skilled positions, but a big determining factor in how far we go is how we're able to coach those guys in the trenches."