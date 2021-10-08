Rivera carries Wildcats to key win in city showdown

Rivera did something special on three of the five scoring drives for the winners. His 17-yard touchdown run right at the end of the first quarter was straight up strength. After being hit in the middle of the Central defense, Rivera kept his legs churning and fighting.

He broke through practically every Blue Devil defender and dragged two more with him as he reached across the goal line. His touchdown and Peter Phan’s extra point made it 13-6 for the Wildcats.

Rivera credited another sport for the run.

“Track star, leg strength,” he said. “Just keep those legs moving, keep fighting for every yard.”

North led 20-12 at halftime after Mosier hit Stokes for a 57-yard TD pass midway through the second quarter but then it was back to the Rivera show to start the third quarter.

He rushed nine of the 13 plays for the Wildcats to open the second half and Mosier finished off things with a 1-yard TD run to put North in control, up 27-12. Rivera had 70 of the 80 yards North had on the drive.

Rivera put the finishing touches on his night and put away the game with just under four minutes left in the contest when he burst through the line and outran Central’s secondary for an 86-yard touchdown run. It left the Wildcats up 34-12.