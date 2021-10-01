Rock Island football edges Galesburg in overtime classic

Overcoming 20 penalties, the Rock Island High School football team handed Galesburg a homecoming heartbreaker in a 33-30 overtime victory in Western Big 6 Conference play.
Tied 27-all after regulation, Rocky held Galesburg to a field goal in overtime before Xander George ran it in from 10 yards on first down to cap a roller-coaster comeback.
Rocky (4-2, 3-1 Big 6) remains in the thick of the conference race after the road victory that seemed unlikely at numerous points of the contest.
Darius Tongo put the Rocks up just 19 seconds into the game, taking an option pitch from Eli Reese and sprinting outside for a 63-yard rushing touchdown.
The Rocks were solid defensively in the first half holding the Silver Streaks to under 100 total yards, but seven penalties disrupted any offensive rhythm and derailed multiple drives. The Rocks had two touchdown passes wiped off due to holding in the first half.
Flags continued to haunt the Rocks in the second half as Cameron Aguirre took over for Galesburg.
Aguirre had two touchdown runs in the third quarter to put the Streaks up 17-7.
Tongo added a 37-yard rushing touchdown to make it 20-17 in the fourth quarter, and a Marieon Anderson interception returned for a touchdown made it 20-19 after Rocky missed the PAT following an unsportsmanlike penalty with 4:35 remaining in regulation.
Galesburg quickly answered as Aguirre ran for his third rushing touchdown from 42 yards out with 3:51 to play. Anderson came up big again for Rocky, catching a 30-yard pass inside the Galesburg 10.
Xander George's seven-yard touchdown run and two-point follow-up tied the game at 27 with 1:51 to play.
Anderson intercepted Legate with under 30 seconds to play and Galesburg was whistled for 30 more yards of penalties. Rock Island had a shot to win it with a 25-yard kick with two seconds to play, but the snap was high and the play was called dead as time expired.