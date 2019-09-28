GALESBURG — Walking to the end zone after the first half of Saturday's game against Galesburg, the Rock Island football team had very little to hang their hat on.
The Rocks were doing nothing on offense outside of one drive that ended with no points as the halftime whistle blew. The RI defense had allowed 75 rushing yards, 45 passing yards and two touchdowns in a 13-0 Silver Streaks lead.
Then came the second half.
After throwing 12 passes and running the ball just 13 times in the first half, the Rocks (3-2, 2-1 Western Big Six) came out running the ball, and that's what helped them rally for a 24-21 win over Galesburg (1-4, 0-3) in overtime at VanDyke Field.
Davion Wilson, a two-time 1,000-yard rusher for the Rocks, had just three carries in the first half. He toted the ball on the first four plays of the second half for 39 yards and pushed the ball deep into Galesburg territory. That set up a short swing pass from Eli Reese to fullback Jaiden VanCoillie, who rumbled 31 yards for a touchdown.
"We just needed to wake up at halftime," RI senior Victor Guzman said. "We needed to get into it and start playing. I think everyone played together as a team in the second half."
The Rocks ran the ball 32 times for 206 yards after halftime. Wilson finished with 100 yards on 19 carries, Reese had 108 on 15 tries and Marriyon Rogers finished with 55 yards on 9 carries.
"Galesburg had a really good defensive plan," RI coach Ben Hammer said. "They knew we had a freshman and a sophomore on the right side. We didn't execute our offense and at halftime we made a few changes and just went to the left side."
"We also talked at halftime about body language, swagger, and playing hard. We needed someone to set the party off and Davion did that. The real key was our center Har Ju Ree, left guard Pharoah Gray and left tackle Radell Parks. They were the stars of this game, especially in the second half. We are looking forward to getting Tommy (Smith) and Terrance (Russell) back from suspensions next week."
The Rocks didn't need long to take the lead. After stopping Galesburg's offense, the Rocks used a little trickery with a double pass from Reese to Jaylin Brozovich to a wide open JáKye Hill for a 54-yard TD pass.
"We bring that out once a year just for you guys in the media to see it," Hammer joked. "We just felt like that play was there."
The Rocks then intercepted a pass on the next possession at the Galesburg 23, but the Streaks stopped that RI chance.
Another defensive stop turned into a 53-yard TD run by Reese to put the Rocks up 21-13 midway through the fourth quarter. At that point, Galesburg had just one first down and 41 yards of offense in the second half. However, on the next offensive play Grant Aten found Dre Egipciaco all alone on the left side of the field for a 71-yard TD pass.
Aten dove in for the two-point conversion to tie the game.
"We'll have to go back on film and see how that guy got so open," Hammer said.
The Rocks drove deep into Galesburg territory, using most of the rest of the fourth-quarter clock, but the drive stalled at the 20 and Guzman's 37-yard field-goal try was wide right.
Thanks to a late-hit penalty on the Rocks with no time on the clock, Galesburg started the overtime at the 5 instead of the 10. Jayden Upton made a big play in the backfield on first down, and two runs and an offside penalty took the ball to the 1. Galesburg went for it on fourth down, but Perry Slater tracked down Aten on a bootleg run and tackled him at the 4.
"Two great defensive plays by Jayden and Perry," Hammer said. "Our defense was really good other than a couple mistake plays."
The Rocks ran the ball three times from the 10 on their possession and Guzman drilled the game-winning 20-yard field goal to win it.
"I just missed the first one right and I knew I was back on that right hash for the overtime kick," Guzman said. "I made sure I tried to go a little more to the left. I kicked it, put my head down and when I started to look up I heard everyone cheering."