Rock Island looks to rebound and move past tough loss

All three have made plays at their respective positions. Bernard, who finished sixth in the Class 2A 138-pound state IWCOA wrestling championships in June, plays safety. Beal plays defensive end but has also spent time at wide receiver. Hunter is mainly a tight end, but can also suit up at outside linebacker.

“In Dunlap on the closing drive, Baker had a big sack. In the same game, Aoci caused and recovered a fumble. He also had 12 tackles. Kareem didn’t score, but he almost did when he caught his first varsity pass against Alleman," Hammer said.

These fresh faces have brought excitement and depth to a team that believes its end goal remains the same, no matter what happened last week.

“With every team, and with ours, the goal is to end with a state championship,” Anderson said. “The team is young and I expect us to learn from last week and come into this game with a different mindset. We know UT is very hard-working and skilled team. We don’t want to be in the position we were last week.”

Rock Island will get the chance to show what it has been working on this week when the Rocks take the field at against the Panthers at Public Schools Stadium.