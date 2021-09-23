Rock Island looks to rebound and move past tough loss

Two shutout losses and two convincing wins have brought Rock Island football right back to where it started the season.
The Rocks enter their week five matchup at 2-2 (1-1 WB6). The season has already been filled with emotional highs and lows, resulting in a team that has a lot to prove.
But still everything to play for.
Rock Island began the season with a 21-0 loss to Pekin at home. However, the Rocks then went on the road and defeated a competitive Dunlap team 32-14. The winning continued the next week with a dominating 56-0 victory over Alleman.
Yet the season took an unexpected turn last Friday with a 63-0 loss to crosstown rival Moline. The score, which shocked many, didn’t upset or impact anyone more than Coach Ben Hammer and his players.
“I feel like we need to apologize to the Rock Island community for the game last week,” senior receiver Marieon Anderson said. “We know we are a better team than that. We know we have to come out and perform way better than that, especially in as big of a game as that was. It hurt us, but I think as a team you have to be able to accept failing at something.
“We definitely want that game back, but now it gives us a chip on our shoulder. We didn’t want it to come that way, but now we have to deal with it.”
That thought process was echoed by Hammer, who was adamant that the team has moved past the loss and instead looking toward the future.
And for good reason.
Rock Island is still in the thick of things in the Western Big 6. Only Moline and Sterling remain undefeated in conference, but every team has a loss on its resume. The Rocks find themselves in a tie for third in the WB6, with the opportunity to earn a playoff spot with winnable games on the schedule from here on out.
“All of our goals are still in front of us,” Hammer said. “We have talked this week about what it takes to make the playoffs and how tough the Western Big 6 is and how unlikely it is that any team is going to run the table. In terms of our playoff goal and making a run, we still have that all intact.”
That run will start Friday against a United Township team that is in a similar position. The Panthers started the season 3-0, highlighted by a dramatic fourth quarter comeback against Geneseo on the road. But just like Rock Island, UT was knocked to the ground Friday during its first WB6 loss this season, a 48-12 beatdown to Quincy at home.
The Panthers are an extremely young team but still average about 33 points per game. While UTHS has given up just over 21 points a game this season, Hammer knows his offense will need to improve to avoid a third shutout.
“What we’ve got to improve on the most is our consistency,” Hammer said. “Things go well for us when we manage the game and stand in front of the chains. We need to worry about getting first downs and winning each play rather than trying to get all the points or big plays back right away. That’s when we have struggled.”
For the Rocks, there shouldn’t be much reason to panic offensively. Rock Island has three players that are among some of the best in the conference. Anderson ranks fifth in receiving yards, racking up just under 250 in four games. Junior running back Quonterrion Brooks has ran for over 270 yards this season, placing him fourth in the WB6. And senior quarterback Eli Reese has thrown for six touchdowns and over 550 yards, third best in the conference.
But this production was expected after all three had impressive seasons in the spring. One of the bright spots, however, this season for Rock Island has been the impact some first-year senior players have made.
Varsity basketball athletes such as Careem Hunter and Baker Beal, along with wrestling star Aoci Bernard, all joined the football team in the offseason willing to help.
“I’ve asked Baker every single year since I’ve met him (to try out),” Hammer said. “Aoci same thing. Every time I saw him in the weight room or in class. The current players on the team actually recruited Baker to come out for us. He is really good friends with other senior players.”
It’s a good thing they did, too.
All three have made plays at their respective positions. Bernard, who finished sixth in the Class 2A 138-pound state IWCOA wrestling championships in June, plays safety. Beal plays defensive end but has also spent time at wide receiver. Hunter is mainly a tight end, but can also suit up at outside linebacker.
“In Dunlap on the closing drive, Baker had a big sack. In the same game, Aoci caused and recovered a fumble. He also had 12 tackles. Kareem didn’t score, but he almost did when he caught his first varsity pass against Alleman," Hammer said.
These fresh faces have brought excitement and depth to a team that believes its end goal remains the same, no matter what happened last week.
“With every team, and with ours, the goal is to end with a state championship,” Anderson said. “The team is young and I expect us to learn from last week and come into this game with a different mindset. We know UT is very hard-working and skilled team. We don’t want to be in the position we were last week.”
Rock Island will get the chance to show what it has been working on this week when the Rocks take the field at against the Panthers at Public Schools Stadium.
“I want the Rock Island community to know that we go out every week trying to put on for them,” Anderson said. “We know they are watching and cheering us and we appreciate them coming out. In front of our homecoming crowd we want to play well. We will work as hard as we can the rest of the season.”