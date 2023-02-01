Rock Island, Moline football athletes ink college futures

Six local Western Big 6 athletes solidified their college football futures Wednesday at the start of the late signing period. Both Rock Island and Moline held ceremonies to honor their athletes who will continue at the next level.

Rock Island

Cameron Figgs, defensive back, Northwest Missouri State: Figgs played just three games for Rock Island after transferring from Bettendorf, but the senior two-way player tallied 288 total yards and five touchdowns on offense. He also recorded 32 tackles as a corner.

Figgs will be joining one of the top D-II programs in the nation at Northwest Missouri State. The Bearcats have gone 294-46 in the last 26 years and have won six national titles, four of which have come since 2009.

“I’m extremely excited,” Figgs said. “Northwest was the best option for me. They have a rich history and made it feel like home.

“They made a point of how you’re going to get an education and shows us statistics on how many players are able to get jobs six months after graduating. That was something I liked.”

Northwest made its 17th consecutive playoff performance this fall and took down Ouachita Baptist 47-17 before losing to No. 1 Grand Valley State 13-8 in the second round.

“This will give me an opportunity to play for a title and stay close to home,” Figgs said. “You will have an opportunity to get a look at the next level if you stay in the weight room and are dedicated.”

Figgs also starts for the Rock Island basketball squad and averages over seven points per game in conference play.

“I’m extremely glad to know what it feels like to be a Rock because the entire district has welcomed me since I transferred,” Figgs said. “All the teachers and coaches have shown me love and proved they’ve always wanted what was for the best for not just me, but everyone.”

Jace Bennett, offensive line, Knox College: Bennett played every single offensive snap for a Rocky offense that racked up 3,617 total yards and 42 touchdowns. Bennett earned second team all-WB6 honors and was named as a honorable mention All-Metro member. Bennett was also voted team captain for his senior season.

The D-III Prairie Fire went 5-5 last season. Bennett also held offers from Iowa Wesleyan and St. Ambrose among others.

Moline

Jasper Ogburn, safety, Pittsburg State: Ogburn committed to play for Pittsburg State in early January after a senior season that ended with 103 tackles (six for loss) and seven pass break-ups. He earned his second straight first team Quad Cities All-metro selection and third straight all-WB6 after also racking up 445 yards and three touchdowns as a receiver.

The Gorillas have more D-II wins than any other program and went 12-1 last season before falling to eventual champion Ferris St. in the second round.

Ogburn also starts for the No. 2 ranked Maroons (22-3) on the basketball court, providing minutes as one of the team's top defenders.

Carver Banker, offensive line, Iowa Central Community College: Banker was a three-year starter that was a first team all-WB6 member after clearing the way for the Maroons to run for more than 2,400 yards last season.

Iowa Central was 7-4 last season and defeated Trinity Valley Community College in the Game One Bowl, the team's ninth straight bowl victory.

Nate Parker, offensive line, McKendree University: Parker was a second team All-Metro and All-WB6 member that was part of a Moline offensive line that allowed the Maroons to score over 30 points per game. Parker was a three-year starter.

The D-II Bearcats went 5-6 last season and compete in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

Hyson Bey-Buie, defensive end, Iowa Western CC: Bey-Buie caused havoc on the defensive line with 47 tackles, nine sacks and three fumble recoveries. He also scored a touchdown. He was named honorable mention all-state and was a first team All-Metro and all-WB6 member.

Bey-Buie will join the 2022 NJCAA National Champions. The Reivers went 10-2 and defeated Hutchinson CC 31-0 to bring home its second title in school history.