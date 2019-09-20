With what appeared to be seven starters (including both revolving starting quarterbacks) not in the starting lineup, the Rock Island Rocks looked discombobulated from the get-go.
Battling a very eager United Township team, the Rocks topped the Panthers 42-20.
Five of those seven returned in the third quarter, but the Panthers had the game tied at 14 after three quarters and the Rocks' facing a fourth down with 3 yards to go.
Eli Reese, who didn't play in the first quarter, bulled his way to the first down. Then, a couple of plays later, he hit JáKye Hill for a pass down the sideline. Hill stopped on a dime and spun around the defender to turn the play into a 36-yard touchdown.
Reese followed by also scoring on an 18-yard TD run in the fourth period with 6:41 left.
It could not be much uglier for the Rocks in the first half, yet they were able to build a 14-7 lead at intermission.
Davion Wilson returned the opening kick 89 yards to the UT 1. It took four plays to get the ball in the end zone. Three Wilson carries netted negative two yards before third-string quarterback M.J. Stern ran into the end zone on fourth down.
UT nearly gave the Rocks six more when Marieon Anderson stepped in front of a pass and had nothing but green ahead of him, but he dropped the pass. UT then drove all the way to the Rocks' 12, but the defense stalled the Panthers, and the field-goal attempt was missed.
The Rocks also had Hill all alone behind the UT defense, but Sterns' pass slipped just off his hands.
UT took over again and powered around and through the defense getting to the RI 2 at the end of a quarter.
On a third-down play to start the third quarter, the Panthers fumbled into the end zone and Roger Clayton landed on it in the end zone to tie the game.
A penalty on their next possession had the Rocks sitting at second and 25 when Stern hit Wilson on a screen. The talented running back slipped through a few UT defenders and then made two beautiful cuts to go 78 yards for the score.
The Panthers dominated the clock and the stats, rushing 27 times for 143 yards while their defense stymied the Rocks to 13 yards on 12 attempts.
UT was slowed early in the third, but got it going again and ran off four straight big plays with Telvin Chatman going in from the RI 13 to tie it at 14.
