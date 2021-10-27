Rock Island will have its hands full with Springfield QB Rochelle

So far this season, Rock Island’s defense has been hit or miss. The Rocks allowed 25 points per game in the regular season, but had single-digit performances against UTHS, Alleman and Geneseo. But those were all against primarily teams that attack on the ground. Much like Rock Island, Springfield is more balanced.

“They run a spread offense and I think they’ll come out in their spread sets, but also try and establish the run,” Hammer said. “Defensively, they’re very, very aggressive. I think that they’ll be kind of high risk, high reward.”

If Rochelle does break looses, Rock Island figures it can counter with an offense that averaged 33 points per game behind Western Big 6 Conference passing leader Eli Reese. The senior threw for 18 touchdowns and 1456 yards in his final regular-season campaign, both WB6 highs.

“It’s definitely a little mental battle for me to win this,” Reese said. “I mean, I know he is going to Rutgers and is a three star (recruit). But it’s still a team game. The No. 1 job is to go out there and win.”

For Rock Island to advance, it will need to give the Reese/Anderson connection as many opportunities as possible. Anderson finished the year third in the WB6 with 579 receiving yards. And he plans to get more Friday.