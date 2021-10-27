Rock Island will have its hands full with Springfield QB Rochelle

When asked what stands out on film from the Springfield High School football team, the answer from those in the Rock Island High School football program was immediate and unanimous.
“Their quarterback.”
Rock Island will get a first hand experience of that tape in the first round of the IHSA Class 6A playoffs at 7 p.m. against Springfield’s Rashad Rochelle on Friday at Public Schools Stadium.
Rochelle, a Rutgers University commit who is a four-year varsity starter, has thrown for 1,334 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. He has also run for 763 yards and 15 touchdowns.
“He is a really good player, obviously,” Rock Island coach Ben Hammer said. “His legs are where you start to see how great of an athlete he is. That’s why he is recruited to Rutgers. He’s very strong. He wipes away the first tacklers a lot. He’s got a lot of power in his arm and it’s accurate.”
It’s a problem the Rocks have been working to solve this week at practice.
“One of the first things anyone can see when they first watch Springfield is that they have a very gifted quarterback,” senior receiver and cornerback Marieon Anderson said. “He's pretty much the best quarterback we've seen this year. We’ve made it a focal point this week for us to be the more physical team. We want to keep him in the pocket because we don’t want him to scramble. We have worked on getting to the ball so that we can get him to the ground.”
So far this season, Rock Island’s defense has been hit or miss. The Rocks allowed 25 points per game in the regular season, but had single-digit performances against UTHS, Alleman and Geneseo. But those were all against primarily teams that attack on the ground. Much like Rock Island, Springfield is more balanced.
“They run a spread offense and I think they’ll come out in their spread sets, but also try and establish the run,” Hammer said. “Defensively, they’re very, very aggressive. I think that they’ll be kind of high risk, high reward.”
If Rochelle does break looses, Rock Island figures it can counter with an offense that averaged 33 points per game behind Western Big 6 Conference passing leader Eli Reese. The senior threw for 18 touchdowns and 1456 yards in his final regular-season campaign, both WB6 highs.
“It’s definitely a little mental battle for me to win this,” Reese said. “I mean, I know he is going to Rutgers and is a three star (recruit). But it’s still a team game. The No. 1 job is to go out there and win.”
For Rock Island to advance, it will need to give the Reese/Anderson connection as many opportunities as possible. Anderson finished the year third in the WB6 with 579 receiving yards. And he plans to get more Friday.
“What I’ve seen from their DBs a lot is that they play about seven yards off,” Anderson said. “While they might not be the biggest, they play hard. I come in to every game with the confidence that my coaches and teammates prepared all week to come in and do better than the person across from us. That’s the same this week.”
For the last two weeks at least, that’s been true. Rock Island won its final two regular-season games, outscoring Geneseo and Quincy by a combined 105-34. It was an enormous momentum boost for a team that lost three games this season by 20 points or more, including a 63-0 defeat to Big 6 champ Moline.
“After the Geneseo game we really saw what type of team we can be,” Anderson said. “Mid-season there was a lot of talk about how we might not be that good and we had a lot of games that really knocked our confidence. But I think since then it’s been different. We have upped the tempo at practice and the intensity is there. We have worked together to finish the season hard and now we earned a home playoff game.”
Outside of the six senior captains, a majority of Rock Island's players haven’t experienced a playoff atmosphere yet with the adapted spring season not including playoffs. A lot of juniors and even seniors will play in their first win-or-go-home game Friday. But Hammer knows those senior captains will lead the way.
“We’re expecting a lot of leadership, a lot of swagger and a lot of expectations to succeed,” Hammer said. “I think they’re excited for the opportunity. We have talked a lot this week about not fearing failure, but chasing success.”
If Rock Island can advance, Hammer knows what he is looking forward to.