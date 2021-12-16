Rock Island's Kai Rios will continue football career at Indiana State

Kai Rios did it all during his time at Rock Island, and people noticed.
“He is the biggest Swiss army knife the world has ever seen,” Rock Island coach Ben Hammer said at the podium. “He’s played everything for us — offensive line, tight end, linebacker, outside linebacker, defensive line. He is a special kid who put up special results.”
Rios also started on the varsity baseball and basketball team, but it was his talent, and 6-foot-6, 245-pound frame that earned him a scholarship to play tight end at Indiana State.
“I’ve definitely progressed as a player and grown into my body,” Rios said during a ceremony Thursday afternoon at Rock Island High School. “I started hitting the weight room and that’s when it really hit me … I’m going to school for football.”
Rios earned first team all-conference and second team all-metro after racking up 416 yards on 37 catches for five touchdowns.
Something he looks forward to replicating with the Sycamores.
“I actually went down there for a game day visit earlier this year and their tight end caught like seven passes for 150 yards,” Rios said. “They run a 12 personnel (one running back and two tight ends). They definitely use their tight ends.”
Playing Division I football, and in one of the most competitive conferences in FCS in the Missouri Valley, is intriguing enough. But it was the coaches that recruited Rios that eventually sealed the commitment from the Rock Island standout.
“The coaching staff definitely stuck out, I mean, I love the coaches there especially my position coach Tyler Funk,” Rios said. “He is funny and that’s the type of guy I want to be around for the next four or five years.”
Rock Island finished the regular season 6-3 and earned a home playoff game before falling to Springfield in the first round of the IHSA playoffs. But it was still a special year for the Rocks, and one Rios will always remember.
“My favorite memory with this team was beating Galesburg 33-30 in overtime,” Rios said. “That was fun. During my four years I have made so many friendships and seen so many people, my brother included, continue to play sports in college. I’m just happy about all of it.”
Rios plans to major in sports medicine. He was surrounded by friends and family at the ceremony.
“This is huge for me and my family,” Rios said. “They have sacrificed so much, so this is my gift back to them. Now they don’t have to pay for my school. It’s all because of them.”