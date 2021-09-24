Rock Island's Reese throw five touchdowns in blowout win over UTHS

With the Rocks leading 27-6 late in the third quarter, the rainy conditions were still a factor. Kelley was scrambling to his left, but the ball slipped out of his hands and Rock Island recovered at UT’s 13-yard line.

On the following drive, one of the best catches of the season was made. After Reese was sacked on third down, the Rocks were stranded with a fourth and 21.

That wouldn’t be an issue.

Reese rolled to his right and threw a strike to Anderson, who was being tackled in the end zone. A flag came out before the ball even reached Anderson’s hands, but the senior receiver snatched the ball while half his body was on the ground for the 25-yard score.

“It was an incredible catch,” Hammer said. “It was well defended, but Marieon is a great athlete, a two-sport athlete. He did an awesome job. I think it was important for his confidence because he had a little bit of a tough game last week, but he’s one of the better athletes in the conference. He was also the homecoming king.”

“I haven’t seen many catches like that,” Reese said. “It got me hype. It got all of us hype. We definitely got excited about that one.”

That touchdown earned Reese and Anderson a cozy seat on the bench to watch the rest of the game.