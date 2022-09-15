Rockets back to work after one-week layoff

EDGINGTON — On paper, the Rockridge High School football team was one of three teams to win their Three Rivers West Division openers.

On the field, it was a different matter. Since Riverdale, the Rockets' scheduled opponent for last Friday, had to shelve its varsity program this fall because of low upper-class numbers, the result was a forfeit victory for Rockridge.

Following that one-week layoff, the Rockets (2-1, 1-0 TRAC West) are set to play their proper conference opener Friday night at 7 when they host reigning conference champion Erie-Prophetstown (2-1, 1-0).

"We're trying to put the focus on the fact they are still the defending champs," Rockridge coach Sam Graves said of the Panthers, a 35-28 winner over Sherrard last Saturday in their Three Rivers West opener. "They may have lost quite a few seniors, but they've still got some great running backs (seniors Tyler Ballard and Jase Grunder), two guys who can score a touchdown from anywhere on the field, plus they've got some big guys up front.

"We feel like we're a good enough team to be in every game and control our own destiny the rest of the year," Graves added, "but at the same time, there are no gimmes. We've got to have energy on every play."

Two weeks ago, the Rockets' energy got a big boost with a 33-8 victory over perennial Three Rivers power Sterling Newman. That victory helped put Rockridge into the Associated Press Class 2A state rankings, where it sits at No. 7 this week.

Coming off such a big win, Graves hopes his squad is able to recapture the spark.

"We had some big-time momentum from the Newman game," he said. "It gets old for the guys, having practice every day without a game. The fun and reward was not there (last) Friday night. We tried to do different things, keep it different, yet get the work done."

In the Rockets' first two games, senior quarterback Jacob Bayne has proven himself to be a solid successor to graduated standout Brayden Deem.

He has thrown for 423 yards and six touchdowns with just two interceptions to anchor a solid backfield that includes senior running back Peyton Locke (315 total yards, four TDs) and junior fullback Alex Zarlatanes.

Locke and senior wide receiver Kameron Bohnsack (six receptions, 131 yards, two TDs) are Bayne's top targets, with Locke hauling in nine passes for 204 yards and three scores.

Knowing that a game was not on the horizon last week, Graves and his staff took the opportunity to go back over familiar ground and have their team fine-tune their skills.

"We used last week to go back and work on the fundamentals and the simple things," he said. "Not so much scheme-wise, just the little things which take a backseat once the season starts."

Rockridge also used the week to rest and heal up from the previous two weeks, which included a 41-22 opening-night loss to an undefeated Princeton club that is ranked fourth in Class 3A.

All in all, though, Graves would have preferred that the Rockets had the chance to hit the field and build on the momentum and energy produced by their Week 2 victory over the Comets.

"It was a good thing because with a small school football team we're thin in spots with not a lot of depth," he said. "Still, we would've liked to have rode that momentum into last week."