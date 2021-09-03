Rockets bounce back with a strong performance in win over Newman

EDGINGTON — Its eyes opened wide by its opening-night setback at Princeton, the Rockridge football team was a far more businesslike group this past week.
That change in attitude showed in Friday night's home opener against Sterling Newman in a matchup of two Class 2A state-ranked teams. It especially showed when the Rockets had to face some more adversity.
Down by one after the fifth-ranked Comets rallied from a 13-point deficit, Rockridge regained the lead for good late in the third quarter, then turned a key defensive stop into an insurance touchdown to secure a 27-14 victory.
"Princeton is a very good team, and we knew we had some things we needed to fix," said Rockridge senior quarterback Brayden Deem. "Our attitude changed in practice; we got more serious."
Riding high on memories of last spring's 6-0 finish, last week's 48-7 loss to Princeton brought the ninth-ranked Rockets (1-1) back to earth.
"I think that we were thinking we were a lot better than we actually were because of finishing 6-0," said Deem. "We came out (Friday) and definitely responded well, the way we wanted to."
That showed on the first series of the game. Rockridge marched 77 yards on eight plays, capped when Deem hit Nate Henry with a five-yard touchdown pass and Austin VandeGeest booted the PAT to put the hosts up 7-0.
"It felt good to score," Henry said of that opening touchdown. "We knew then we could do that all game."
Late in the second quarter, Rockridge went up 13-0 when Deem scored from five yards out. However, the Comets (1-1) quickly responded with a Marcus Williams' 52-yard touchdown run and Jacob Donald's PAT kick with 1:33 remaining, cutting the hosts' lead to 13-7 at halftime.
That momentum carried into the second half for the Comets, who took the third-period kickoff and marched 64 yards downfield. Brennen Cook's six-yard scoring run and Donald's extra point had Newman up for the first time at 14-13.
"We came out and challenged them for the second half," said Newman coach Brandon Kreczmer, "and on that first drive, we were playing Blue Machine football."
But with 2:19 left in the third, the Rockets regained the lead at 21-14 on Deem's 18-yard TD run and his two-point conversion pass to Sawyer Weinert.
With Deem completing 17 of 22 passes for 215 yards in addition to rushing for 62 yards on 20 carries, Rockridge would not relinquish that lead.
"We did not want to let this one slip away," said Henry, who had eight receptions for 87 yards, with Weinert hauling in six catches for 74 yards. "Everyone was hurting, but we just kept on going."
Even when Newman had a seemingly golden opportunity when it took over at the Rockridge 26-yard line early in the fourth, the Rockets rose to the occasion. On fourth down, Jacob Bayne sacked Comet quarterback J.J. Castle for an eight-yard loss.