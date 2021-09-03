Rockets bounce back with a strong performance in win over Newman

"It felt good to score," Henry said of that opening touchdown. "We knew then we could do that all game."

Late in the second quarter, Rockridge went up 13-0 when Deem scored from five yards out. However, the Comets (1-1) quickly responded with a Marcus Williams' 52-yard touchdown run and Jacob Donald's PAT kick with 1:33 remaining, cutting the hosts' lead to 13-7 at halftime.

That momentum carried into the second half for the Comets, who took the third-period kickoff and marched 64 yards downfield. Brennen Cook's six-yard scoring run and Donald's extra point had Newman up for the first time at 14-13.

"We came out and challenged them for the second half," said Newman coach Brandon Kreczmer, "and on that first drive, we were playing Blue Machine football."

But with 2:19 left in the third, the Rockets regained the lead at 21-14 on Deem's 18-yard TD run and his two-point conversion pass to Sawyer Weinert.

With Deem completing 17 of 22 passes for 215 yards in addition to rushing for 62 yards on 20 carries, Rockridge would not relinquish that lead.

"We did not want to let this one slip away," said Henry, who had eight receptions for 87 yards, with Weinert hauling in six catches for 74 yards. "Everyone was hurting, but we just kept on going."